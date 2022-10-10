 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Nantucket officials say plane load of migrants could arrive on the island Tuesday courtesy of the same private company that sent Martha's Vineyard their migrants. Man from Nantucket unavailable for comment, bucket   (nypost.com) divider line
121
•       •       •

121 Comments     (+0 »)
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't they go after the company for trafficking?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: Can't they go after the company for trafficking?


What if that upset someone though?
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have the tower tell them they're not clear to land.
 
MFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deliberately shipping migrants to communities where they don't have facilities to care for them is disgusting and inhumane.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How have the feds not farking disappeared this company from all of written history by this point?
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say, greet them with arms wide open!
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: Can't they go after the company for trafficking?


They probably could but that would interfere with them doing jack shiat about any of it.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ic.pics.livejournal.comView Full Size
 
MFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why we can't get any immigration reform passed because how can anyone be expected to take a circus like this seriously? We can't have a serious discussion involving actual solutions when governors are making such a farce out of it
 
The Ocho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do think a fretting by media and a thorough inspection of the aircraft should be due when landing. Also, local officers could check the pilots for outstanding warrants/fines and late child support payments etc. if possible, impound the plane. It'd be great to see how the pilots react when being forced to answer why they're doing what they're doing for their employer and do they realize their employer is putting their livelihood at risk by making them fly these routes?
 
MFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Ocho: I do think a fretting by media and a thorough inspection of the aircraft should be due when landing. Also, local officers could check the pilots for outstanding warrants/fines and late child support payments etc. if possible, impound the plane. It'd be great to see how the pilots react when being forced to answer why they're doing what they're doing for their employer and do they realize their employer is putting their livelihood at risk by making them fly these routes?


All of this ^^^^
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so what these southern states are saying is that they don't need federal funding for these issues anymore.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfool: I say, greet them with arms wide open!


I've no clue if this was sarcastic, but, it's good advice either way.

Let these folks - legally in the country, looking for a better life - know that America's a worthwhile place in which to live, as long as you're not living in Texas or Florida (or, indeed, any of the redneck racist states.) Show these folks that living in states like New York, or Massachusetts, or even Rhode Island, is still better than having to deal with people like Abbott or DeSantis.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfool: I say, greet them with arms wide open!


They have been, that's why GOPpers still pulling these stunts. Conservatives truly believe that everybody is as depraved and indifferent to (read: excited about) human suffering as they are, and they'll keep on fishing until they catch something that proves it.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: Can't they go after the company for trafficking?


Simpler: The states pulling this shiat get money from the feds for extra CBP officers and so on...

Start pulling that funding and redirecting it to other states if they want to keep abrogating their responsibilities by shipping them to other states. After all it's unfair to the other, revenue generating, states to keep giving those lazy states money if they're more going to utilize the resources properly.
 
Eunice's Social Calendar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long was it?
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: Can't they go after the company for trafficking?


If they don't arrest the crew and impound the plane, they're just playing along with the charade.
 
Fark on a BMX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, when is the first plane load of recently released California state prisoners being flown to Tallahassee?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why don't they put them on another plane and send them back?

Because that's not how you treat human beings, especially ones that are probably terribly confused in the first place. Liberals are better than that, conservatives are not. If nothing else proves that point, this does.
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildsnowllama: Have the tower tell them they're not clear to land.


They'd just circle, and after a while they'll declare a fuel emergency which would let them put down pretty much anywhere.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark on a BMX: So, when is the first plane load of recently released California state prisoners being flown to Tallahassee?


Never, because we're not farking psychopaths attempting to appeal to sociopaths like republicans are.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildsnowllama: Have the tower tell them they're not clear to land.


And then tell the flight company "suck it".
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expect this to disappear from the news cycle in 4 weeks like the migrant caravan stories of yester-election cycle.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: oldfool: I say, greet them with arms wide open!

I've no clue if this was sarcastic, but, it's good advice either way.

Let these folks - legally in the country, looking for a better life - know that America's a worthwhile place in which to live, as long as you're not living in Texas or Florida (or, indeed, any of the redneck racist states.) Show these folks that living in states like New York, or Massachusetts, or even Rhode Island, is still better than having to deal with people like Abbott or DeSantis.


I wasn't trying to be sarcastic but now that you have said it I can see it.
 
zobear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rolladuck: LL316: Can't they go after the company for trafficking?

If they don't arrest the crew and impound the plane, they're just playing along with the charade.


Fark user imageView Full Size


These guys were also "just following orders."
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will they end up stranding them at a hotel midway like the failed Delaware stunt?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MFK: Deliberately shipping migrants to communities where they don't have facilities to care for them is disgusting and inhumane.


So is enticing them to enter the country illegally at peril to their lives.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a plane bound for Nantucket
The Right had told them to suck it
But the people took them in
And fed them with a grin
And told the Right to stfu and gtfo

Needs a little work...
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tax dollars paying a private company to do this.
 
JJR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the libs will deploy 3 national guardsmen for every migrant this time to escort them to some military base. Then the lawyers will be deployed to get statements from the non-English speaking migrants to sue all republican governors. ABC news will lead off with it calling it the most horrible 'stunt' in history.
 
LedLawless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was this Floridian farkbucket
Who abducted families to Nantucket
Now, Rhonda St. Hiss,
Kneel down and kiss this,
And while you're down there you can suck it.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MFK: This is why we can't get any immigration reform passed because how can anyone be expected to take a circus like this seriously? We can't have a serious discussion involving actual solutions when governors are making such a farce out of it


That's the whole point. This is why they seek power.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if i were the man from Nantucket, i'd be continuously unavailable

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: MFK: Deliberately shipping migrants to communities where they don't have facilities to care for them is disgusting and inhumane.

So is enticing them to enter the country illegally at peril to their lives.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just waiting for the FBI raid on the company where they find another 100,000 Top Secret folders.  Such clever people.  Russian helicopters.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: LL316: Can't they go after the company for trafficking?

Simpler: The states pulling this shiat get money from the feds for extra CBP officers and so on...

Start pulling that funding and redirecting it to other states if they want to keep abrogating their responsibilities by shipping them to other states. After all it's unfair to the other, revenue generating, states to keep giving those lazy states money if they're more going to utilize the resources properly.


Do it. If enormous numbers are illegally entering these places despite CBP, then the money is being wasted anyway. Better to give it to those places declaring themselves sanctuaries and let those areas take care of them. Of course, the money won't be nearly enough, but let them find that out for themselves.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was scheduled.  Flightradar is not showing it as a scheduled flight.  A similar thing happened a few weeks ago with a potential flight that was to leave Texas, stop in Florida, fly to Martha's Vineyard, and then leave 45 minutes for Teterboro (probably to fuel up).  Those scheduled flights never left Texas.   I think the same thing happened here.  The plan was figured out and now it's not happening.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There once were immigrants in Nantucket,Flown by a governor wanting to stick itTo the libs, who cheerfullyOffered their hospitality,So Abbot and DeSantis can suck it!
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zobear: rolladuck: LL316: Can't they go after the company for trafficking?

If they don't arrest the crew and impound the plane, they're just playing along with the charade.

[Fark user image image 220x170]

These guys were also "just following orders."


What I meant was that if the authorities in Massachusetts don't arrest the crew of the aircraft, then the people of Massachusetts are just participating in the whole thing, as well.
At some point, you HAVE to use the tools at your disposal.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prove Republicans are awful, Nantucket. Take the nice people in for the winter. Put them up in your hotels. Throw wide the doors of your AirBnBs. Give them all the Corn Pops their bellies can hold, until their RBG T-shirts are stretched taut. Probably don't call your pet legislators to send the NG to hustle those people away to "like a dormitory."
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MFK: Deliberately shipping migrants to communities where they don't have facilities to care for them is disgusting and inhumane.


And also with zero notice to prepare.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThighsofGlory: Prove Republicans are awful, Nantucket. Take the nice people in for the winter. Put them up in your hotels. Throw wide the doors of your AirBnBs. Give them all the Corn Pops their bellies can hold, until their RBG T-shirts are stretched taut. Probably don't call your pet legislators to send the NG to hustle those people away to "like a dormitory."


And if that doesn't work, find a black lesbian CG commander to be your island's CnC.
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the problem?
 
MFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rolladuck: zobear: rolladuck: LL316: Can't they go after the company for trafficking?

If they don't arrest the crew and impound the plane, they're just playing along with the charade.

[Fark user image image 220x170]

These guys were also "just following orders."

What I meant was that if the authorities in Massachusetts don't arrest the crew of the aircraft, then the people of Massachusetts are just participating in the whole thing, as well.
At some point, you HAVE to use the tools at your disposal.


Masshole here.

I thoroughly support our state seizing the plane and then using it to transport the migrants to Boston where we have room and facilities for them
 
MFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThighsofGlory: Prove Republicans are awful, Nantucket. Take the nice people in for the winter. Put them up in your hotels. Throw wide the doors of your AirBnBs. Give them all the Corn Pops their bellies can hold, until their RBG T-shirts are stretched taut. Probably don't call your pet legislators to send the NG to hustle those people away to "like a dormitory."


That's a pretty disingenuous description of what happened last time. But dishonesty is all you have so it's not surprising
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThighsofGlory: ThighsofGlory: Prove Republicans are awful, Nantucket. Take the nice people in for the winter. Put them up in your hotels. Throw wide the doors of your AirBnBs. Give them all the Corn Pops their bellies can hold, until their RBG T-shirts are stretched taut. Probably don't call your pet legislators to send the NG to hustle those people away to "like a dormitory."

And if that doesn't work, find a black lesbian CG commander to be your island's CnC.


Conservative fan fiction is worse than conservative humor.
 
Bazolar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we're still doing this, Republicans?  Mediocre.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: MFK: Deliberately shipping migrants to communities where they don't have facilities to care for them is disgusting and inhumane.

So is enticing them to enter the country illegally at peril to their lives.


My best friend in high school came here from El Salvador with his family without papers when he was three. They were fleeing death squads funded by the US.

"Enticing"...You can kiss the fattest part of my ass.
 
jst1gy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I remember right, these asylum seekers are able to work.    Our hospitality industry is hurting.    Fast pass work visa and lodging, provide a program with the local businesses ensure the pay is fair and competitive still and then claim no job openings and thanks.   Then spread the program around to neighboring places.   Kind of like the program when people come out of prison.
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xalres: .You can kiss the fattest part of my ass.



Is it really fat?
 
