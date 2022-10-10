 Skip to content
(Metro)   You have failed your Oktoberfest if it takes an hour to get in and then an hour and a half to get one beer   (metro.co.uk) divider line
JZDave
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Octoberfyrefest?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So faster than the Munich one by half.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's why the pour big beers.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ahem...

Oktoberfest mentioned..
.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Obligatory.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Christopher Davies said: 'The running joke was that, as soon as you reached the front of the queue, you had to rejoin at the back, otherwise you'd be sober by the time you got to the next stein.

I don't know what everyone is complaining about.  That sounds exactly like what a UK Oktoberfest should be.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It was in Wales, so it probably took an hour just to pronounce the name of the beer you wanted.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Christopher Davies said: 'The running joke was that, as soon as you reached the front of the queue, you had to rejoin at the back, otherwise you'd be sober by the time you got to the next stein.

I don't know what everyone is complaining about.  That sounds exactly like what a UK Oktoberfest should be.


A drunken celebration of queueing.
Some folks might even be nostalgic for the queen's corpse viewing queue.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They didn't even mention the bathroom lines. You either had to have an iron bladder or depends.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Mazzy Moo said: 'I am so angry about tonight.

And it takes a lot to get Mazzy Moo angry!
 
electricjebus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just not enough bartenders?  It's not like it's a cocktail bar where it might take the bartender a few minutes to make the drink, you just put the stein under the tap and open it until it's full.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Just not enough bartenders?  It's not like it's a cocktail bar where it might take the bartender a few minutes to make the drink, you just put the stein under the tap and open it until it's full.


I used to volunteer to pour beers at a local one, and they never have any shortage because they give you a free beer token at the end of your volunteer shift. That coupled with all of the beer you steal during your shift made for a fun day.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's England. The entire country is just one endless line.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: electricjebus: Just not enough bartenders?  It's not like it's a cocktail bar where it might take the bartender a few minutes to make the drink, you just put the stein under the tap and open it until it's full.

I used to volunteer to pour beers at a local one, and they never have any shortage because they give you a free beer token at the end of your volunteer shift. That coupled with all of the beer you steal during your shift made for a fun day.


I'm guessing they oversold tickets relative to the number of taps they had.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
.....
The entire point of Oktoberfest is to have a be-dirndled fraulein bring YOU the beer. And pretzels. And bratwurst. And the super fancy mustard that is illegal to export from Munich.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There is an Oktoberfest in downtown Cincinnati that is pretty damn good.

It doesn't hold a candle to the one in Germany obviously, but you find plenty of parking (if a bit expensive, but then again parking downtown anywhere is going to be expensive), and beer is plentiful.

Cincinnati is kind of underrated as far as beer goes, we have one of the highest production rates of beer in the US, and wwe have like 15 craft breweries here as well, so the selection is pretty good.

Buy a $40 stein, get free refills all day. I barely remember last years oktoberfest personally.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Just not enough bartenders?  It's not like it's a cocktail bar where it might take the bartender a few minutes to make the drink, you just put the stein under the tap and open it until it's full.


Also, waiting for a customer to make/pay for an order before starting to pour. Pull your shiat together, and have a production-line-style of pouring - like line-chefs do on a grill with steaks: Start cooking/pouring at least 10 mins in advance, and don't stop till the orders start to dwindle.

/former bartender/grillcook
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's about how long it took to get a beer at a club in Ybor City in 2003.
 
xalres
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Makes me think of the time I was at a Microsoft event in Anaheim. They rented out Disneyland for the night; Nobody but conference goers and a +1 could attend. The lines for the rides could be jogged through up until the last 50 feet or so. The lines for the free booze? 15-45 minutes long. Like, I get that free booze free, and therefore gud but...Disneyland! No lines! You can get fershnickered any other day, at any other place.

Erm...

</csb>

/One guy we were with got so shiatfaced he didn't remember anything from just after arriving. Way to use that opportunity properly, bud.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

