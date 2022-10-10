 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Record (UK))   Glasgow pub boss claims King Charles III will be coronated in front of 'fake' Stone of Destiny, says his rule will be a fairy tale fantasy because the real on was stolen in 1950. Because as we all know, coronations aren't legit unless they happen in front of a magical rock   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
28
    More: Unlikely, Stone of Scone, David Low, wrong Stone of Destiny, Glasgow University students, last week's death, boss of a pub, lawyer Ian Hamilton, King Charles  
•       •       •

332 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Oct 2022 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That rock isn't valid because it has a gold fringe; therefore, admiralty law applies.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Listen. Strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government. Supreme executive power derives from a mandate from the masses, not from some farcical aquatic ceremony.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Psssh... why is this an issue?

Simply go to the Mirror of Erised and know that you need one.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised he was even able to make joinder with the reporter.  Are y'all sure this isn't just fake news?
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just out of curiosity...what does the mailman think?
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strange women, lying in ponds, distributing swords is no basis for a system of government!
Youtube KN9c2TAWMlg
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been a long time since I last re-read The Fifth Elephant...
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But does the stone have a gold fringe?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Listen. Strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government. Supreme executive power derives from a mandate from the masses, not from some farcical aquatic ceremony.


Then what? He put the sword in a stone so he could pull it back out? Or had he already pulled it out of the stone and thrown it in the water?

\I'll go get on the cart.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll bet that story sells a lot of IRN BRU at his Pub or is it Qub?
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReluctantLondon: It's been a long time since I last re-read The Fifth Elephant...


I was going to make a Vimes reference but you beat me to it.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wtf is a "pub boss"? It sounds like it may be relevant to my interests. How do I become one?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It IS England...

Magic rock! Or it doesn't count!
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raug the Dwarf: ReluctantLondon: It's been a long time since I last re-read The Fifth Elephant...

I was going to make a Vimes reference but you beat me to it.


I was going to bring up "The Scone of Stone".  I think that one's from Thud.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Chief Superintendent Lookout: Listen. Strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government. Supreme executive power derives from a mandate from the masses, not from some farcical aquatic ceremony.

Then what? He put the sword in a stone so he could pull it back out? Or had he already pulled it out of the stone and thrown it in the water?

\I'll go get on the cart.


It's actually two different swords.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I mean, if I went 'round saying I was an emperor, just because some moistened bint had lobbed a scimitar at me, they'd put me away!
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

phalamir: Uchiha_Cycliste: Chief Superintendent Lookout: Listen. Strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government. Supreme executive power derives from a mandate from the masses, not from some farcical aquatic ceremony.

Then what? He put the sword in a stone so he could pull it back out? Or had he already pulled it out of the stone and thrown it in the water?

\I'll go get on the cart.

It's actually two different swords.


Do you need both to be king?  What if one bloke has one sword and some highlander has the other, do they battle for the crown?
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dave and the Mission: Raug the Dwarf: ReluctantLondon: It's been a long time since I last re-read The Fifth Elephant...

I was going to make a Vimes reference but you beat me to it.

I was going to bring up "The Scone of Stone".  I think that one's from Thud.


Although both books involve a theft, it's the theft of the Scone of Stone that's covered in The Fifth Elephant; it's the theft of the painting of the Battle of Koom Valley that's covered in Thud! :)
 
Fissile
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What does he need that magic rock for?  Isn't the watery scimitar enough?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So he's saying it's a...

*dons sunglasses*

...sham rock?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Listen. Strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government. Supreme executive power derives from a mandate from the masses, not from some farcical aquatic ceremony.


After the last few years I'm starting to wonder if strange women in ponds isn't a better idea.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Even if it's fake, it's still the thing and the whole of the thing.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

tommyl66: So he's saying it's a...

*dons sunglasses*

...sham rock?


Yeah
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
koolkosherkitchen.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

//handled already
//but I like the image
 
Bondith
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, technically I guess he'll only be King of England, Wales, Northern Ireland and all his Other Realms and Territories (as well as being Lord of Mann and Duke of Normandy But Only On A Few Islands).  It's just in Scotland that the Stone of Gone confers kingship.
 
latexalibi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.