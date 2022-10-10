 Skip to content
"Would you like a ride home?" "I'm good thanks. I'll swim"   (news.com.au)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I was a kid, we used to have to swim to school.
Up stream.
Both ways
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I....err...ummmm...thought that's what we were doing.
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Til Tok influencers learn the age-old truth that people from different places have different customs and habits.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I do like the absurdist mental image of finishing up a business meeting, rolling up your sleeves, and jumping in to the  rhein like the old CEO of Reynholm Industries....
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Sven, why don't you go take a long walk off of a short pier!"

"Awesome! I love quitting time!"
 
Vansthing [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's how my friends and I got to campsites on the Saco in Maine. Put life jackets on all the kids, load the canoes with supplies, jump in the river and drift downstream to a site. On departure date, paddle one canoe upriver with adult to grab a vehicle, load canoes again and hop in river to next road/vehicle access point and egress. Allowed us to take things like big camping stove and fully stocked coolers but still be remote.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Perfect place to own an amphibicar.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How do they get TO work?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: How do they get TO work?


Exactly, you can't exactly float down-current both ways (or so I thought).
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gertrude Ederle frowns upon your shenanigans, Swiss pig dogs!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: How do they get TO work?

Exactly, you can't exactly float down-current both ways (or so I thought).


You can if it's tidally influenced.
 
