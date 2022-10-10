 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Day 229 of WW3: Ukraine claims it shot down 41 of 75 missiles fired by Russia. Zelenskiy: Russia has targeted energy supplies and people in wave of attacks. Multiple explosions hit Kyiv in Russian attacks. It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion
    Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Russian attack, Ukraine's secret services, military equipment, power line, Monday morning  
118 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 10 Oct 2022 at 8:00 AM



Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Weird. All kinds of early news sources this morning, but nothing yet on Russian casualties. The bean counter in charge of releasing that info is probably feeding his cat. Patience, please.

Personally, I'm dreading the next few days. Putin's going to do something horrible, isn't he?

We should have a morbid Fark poll on what the initial kill count will be.

Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: Personally, I'm dreading the next few days. Putin's going to do something horrible, isn't he?


well, he's mobilized a lot of the orc airforce bomber fleet to shoot missiles all over the country, and that's happening. So for those of you just tuning it, during rush hour this morning Kyiv time a large number of missiles were launched at various targets around UA. Orcs gonna orc.

i mean the V2 strikes on london sucked and killed people and inflicted property damage but did it alter the course of things really? nope.

i was pointed to this article on "how the war could end" by Tim Snyder, who's an historian/expert on RU, ww2 etc... his book "Bloodlands: Eastern Europe between Hitler and Stalin", was fantastic, for example.

I like the detail he goes into discussing the infighting in the factions, the Wagners vs. the Kardovites vs. the regular military. It really does kinda recall the power structure of the 3rd reich how the various factions within the nazi regime would husband resources and try to gain favor with the dictator in order to push their own agendas.

Anyway, this article is a pretty good rhetorical refutation of why people need to STFU about nuclear war and a pretty good, well laid-out theory on a very likely way the war could end. Have a look.

tl;dr: the battlefield losses disrupt the power constellation in RU to the point where the factions begin to withdraw their resources away from the conflict in order to protect their fiefdoms back in RU; that the powerstruggle in Moscow becomes more important than the UA war. have a look and read it, he explains it way better. :)

Go team Truckboatmissilepig.

...and slava ukraina.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How many missile attacks on playgrounds, houses and hospitals does it take to label the country responsible as terrorist?

Stop pussyfooting around and lay it on the line:
putin is  a terrorist.
russia is a terrorist state.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nothing officially labeled as being from Ukraine General Staff or Kyiv Independent, but I have this, and the cumulative and day totals agree for the 10th:

https://news.yahoo.com/russias-losses-war-approach-63-065147245.html

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 10 October 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:

   approximately 62,870 (+370) military personnel;
   2,495 (+9) tanks;
   5,149 (+16)  armoured combat vehicles;
   1,486 (+9)  artillery systems;
   353 (+5) multiple-launch rocket systems;
   181 (+1) air defence systems;
   267 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
   235 (+0)  helicopters;
   1,097 (+11) operational-tactical UAVs;
   249 (+2) cruise missiles;
   15 (+0) ships/boats;
   3,908 (+18) vehicles and fuel tankers;
   136 (+0) other vehicles and equipment.

Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bloobeary: How many missile attacks on playgrounds, houses and hospitals does it take to label the country responsible as terrorist?

Stop pussyfooting around and lay it on the line:
putin is  a terrorist.
russia is a terrorist state.


from the arguments ive heard on this, there are two cases presented why they've not done so:

1. the reason countries have been shy to do that is not because there's not consensus its the truth but if they do, by ... umm... definition? law? decree? order of the King? they cant even talk to russia diplomatically any further at that point, and that will gum up the works when negotiations actually do need to start.

2. However, its also been framed that this is merely a russian threat to break off relations and is a "warning" to the americans from the RU political leadership.

maaaaaay make sense for State Departmenty Legal reasons i am ignorant of, and i am open to in theory as to why there might be good technical/logisitcal reasons for not doing that. 2 seems not so convining. Who the fark cares what the RU political leadership at this point
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: 1 maaaaaay make sense for State Departmenty Legal reasons i am ignorant of, and i am open to in theory as to why there might be good technical/logisitcal reasons for not doing that. 2 seems not so convining. Who the fark cares what the RU political leadership at this point


You can't reason with the unreasonable. There is no capability for diplomacy here.

They are torturing and murdering civilians, they are blowing up things with no military value just to cause mass suffering.  These are deliberate acts of genocide. They are deliberately and gleefully targeting the innocent, and that should not be tolerated under any circumstance.

It's time to cut the cord, lay it on the line and call it like it is.

If they want to talk, they can start with the words "we surrender."
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Father_Jack: 1 maaaaaay make sense for State Departmenty Legal reasons i am ignorant of, and i am open to in theory as to why there might be good technical/logisitcal reasons for not doing that. 2 seems not so convining. Who the fark cares what the RU political leadership at this point

You can't reason with the unreasonable. There is no capability for diplomacy here.

They are torturing and murdering civilians, they are blowing up things with no military value just to cause mass suffering.  These are deliberate acts of genocide. They are deliberately and gleefully targeting the innocent, and that should not be tolerated under any circumstance.

It's time to cut the cord, lay it on the line and call it like it is.

If they want to talk, they can start with the words "we surrender."


i agree with you, i'm only pointing out the arguments as they've been made as i understand them, and their relative merits in my opinion, not that i have adopted them as my own.

i want a new Lada in the home of the parents of every Orc soldier, airman and sailor. I want to see their ships promoted to submarines, and their tanks promoted to space capsules, personally.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning

, Zaporizhia

At night, the enemy again shelled Zaporozhye. As a result of a rocket attack in the city center, a multi-storey residential building was destroyed.

Previously, one person was killed, 5 more were injured.

, Nikolaev

At about one o'clock in the morning, Russian terrorists fired S-300 missiles at Mykolaiv. Previously, without any victims.

Civilian objects were damaged.

, Dnipropetrovsk region

The Russians fired rockets and heavy artillery at 4 districts of the region.

In Nikopol, more than 30 high-rise buildings and private houses, outbuildings, cars, gas pipelines and electricity networks are disfigured. No injuries were reported.

Territorial surveys are continuing in the Chervonogrigorovskaya and Mirskaya communities.

In the Kryvyi Rih district, the enemy" Hurricanes " hit the Zelenodolsk community. No people were injured.

The Russians sent rockets to the Sinelnikovsky and Pavlogradsky districts. Both were destroyed by air defense.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here we go.

bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: i agree with you,


Thank you, but I'm also not really arguing with you. I'm arguing against whatever excuse is being hoisted in official circles as a reason for walking carefully around the blatantly obvious. I don't know if it's because there are so many republicans with their finances tied directly to putin, but enough is enough.

Sanctions alone are clearly not doing the job.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We publish recommendations on providing pre-medical care under martial law for civilians.

Provide assistance only if it is safe for you to do so. Your own safety is a priority. To do this, inspect the scene of the accident and make sure that you are not in any danger.

If possible, move the victim to a safer location.

Evaluate its condition. Check if he is conscious or breathing. You can contact the person with a question to determine if they are conscious. Do not apply pressure to any part of the injured person's body to determine their condition. Normal breathing means at least 2-3 exhalations over a period of time when you can count out loud from 501 to 510 (10 seconds). Exhalation is considered-raising and lowering the abdomen. If the victim is conscious, then there is no urgent need to check the pulse and breathing immediately.

Call " 103 " to call an emergency medical team. If necessary, contact other emergency services (police, State Emergency Service)

Stop critical (arterial or venous) bleeding. To do this, use a styptic tourniquet, a tourniquet, or a tight bandage. Apply a hemostatic tourniquet / tourniquet as high as possible at the bleeding site on the victim's extremities. A properly applied hemostatic jug / tourniquet suggests that the bleeding is stopped. You also need to record the time when it is applied. It is optimal to write the time on the exposed part of the victim's body. You can also remember the time. If there are no means to stop the bleeding, apply pressure to the wound. Important: do not stop pressing on the wound until the arrival of medical personnel or the application of a hemostatic tourniquet/tourniquet. Depending on the type of bleeding, stopping pressure on the wound can be fatal for a person.

Ensure that the airway is clear. If the victim has foreign objects or vomit in his mouth, remove them to restore airway patency.

If even after stopping the bleeding and ensuring airway patency, the wounded person does not show vital signs, it is worth starting cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

For CPR, place the victim on his back and tilt his head back. Press in the middle of the chest with both hands: cover the base of one palm with the other palm. The depth of pressing should be about 5-6 cm. The frequency of clicks should be about 100-120 per minute.

Keep the injured person in a stable sideways position until paramedics arrive.

Do not leave the victim alone. Even if you have stopped the bleeding, a conscious person may want to remove the tourniquet or tourniquet because they are in pain.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russians fired 75 missiles at Ukraine in the morning, 41 of them were shot down by air defense forces, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny.

"The terrorist country, the Russian Federation, carries out massive missile and air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, and uses attack UAVs," he added.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Massive missile attack on Ukraine . Current situation:

Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast
Rockets hiat objects in the city center (in the Shevchenkiv district) and in the Solomyan district.
Several hits on critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv.
the Russians targeted the pedestrian and bicycle bridge on the Volodymyr Uzvoz.
Other objects in the city were hit, the details are being clarified.
Anti-aircraft defense is working intensively in the Kyiv region, there are remnants of rockets falling into residential buildings.

Lviv region
Strikes on energy infrastructure facilities in the Lviv region.
Powerful explosions were also heard in Lviv. Currently, there are interruptions in electricity and mobile communication in the city.
Local schools have been transferred to distance learning.

Kharkiv region
Strike on an energy infrastructure object. In some areas of the city, the light went out, there is no water supply.

Zhytomyr Region
Strike on an energy infrastructure object. The light went out in some areas.

Dnipropetrovsk region
Massive missile attack on the region. There is interference in critical infrastructure facilities and residential buildings. There are dead and wounded. All services are working at the sites of the strikes.

Ternopil region, Transcarpathia, Ivano-Frankivsk region, Khmelnytskyi region, Sumy region, Odesa region, Poltava region
Massive repeated missile attack on the regions. Air defense works.

Do not leave the shelters. The threat of missile strikes remains.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't waste any time getting shiat back together!
.
.
The Russian army struck the energy infrastructure of Zhytomyr Region and Kharkiv Region

As the head of Zhytomyr OVA Vitaliy Bunechko reported, some consumers have already been transferred to backup power sources.

According to the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, three flights have previously arrived in the city. The strike was on an energy infrastructure facility. In some areas of the city, the electricity went out, there is no water supply. Emergency services are on site.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a rough morning. We are dealing with terrorists. Dozens of missiles, Iranian "Shahids". They have two targets.

Power facilities-all over the country. Kyiv region and Khmelnytsky region, Lviv and Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk region, Zaporizhia, Sumy region, Kharkiv region, Zhitormir region, Kirovohrad, south.
They seek panic and chaos, they want to destroy our energy system. They're hopeless.

The second target is people. We specifically chose such a time and such goals in order to cause as much damage as possible.

Take cover today. Always follow the safety rules.
And always remember: Ukraine was before this enemy appeared, and Ukraine will be after it.!! Massive Russian rocket attack on Ukraine. News from the last 20 minutes:

A new series of explosions occurred in Kiev. Air defense works
Explosions occurred in Ivano-Frankivsk region
Russia launches another series of missiles
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Terrorist Russian rocket attacks on Ukraine. Situation as of 11: 45 am :

In Ukraine, massive missile strikes damaged 11 important infrastructure facilities in 8 regions and the city of Kiev. Now some areas are de-energized, there may be temporary interruptions in light, water and communications

* Missile strikes on Ukrainian cities were carried out from the Caspian Sea and Nizhny Novgorod regions. 17 kamikaze drones attacked Ukrainian facilities from the occupied Crimea and Belarus.

Until Friday, October 14, all schools in Ukraine will switch to distance learning, - Ministry of Education.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rocket attacks on Ukraine. Situation as of 12: 00:

8 more Russian rocket launchers. Russia fired 83 missiles at the territory of Ukraine, 43 of them were shot down by air defense forces.

Arrivals in three districts of the Kiev region-strikes were carried out on critical and civilian infrastructure. There are victims-people are under the rubble.
Rescuers and the necessary services are working on the ground to save people as quickly as possible. There is an air defense system in the region. The number of downed missiles is being specified.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Russians fired 75 missiles at Ukraine in the morning, 41 of them were shot down by air defense forces, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny.

"The terrorist country, the Russian Federation, carries out massive missile and air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, and uses attack UAVs," he added.


good splash rate given the large area they have to defend.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vladimir Zelensky agreed with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on an urgent G7 meeting
The Moldovan Defense Ministry said that three Russian missiles violated the country's airspace.

"The targets created a threat to the infrastructure of the Republic of Moldova and, in particular, to civil aircraft that flew over the country's airspace ."
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Orcs are targeting infrastructure in the hopes that winter will kill as many Ukrainians as possible.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
utin and Lukashenko agree on joint deployment of a regional group of troops

" If the threat level reaches the current level, as it is now, we will start using the Union State grouping, " the Belarusian president said.

He also added that the KGB of Belarus has been instructed to take all necessary counter-terrorism measures.

As reported by the chairman of the Chernihiv Regional Administration Vyacheslav Chaus, as of now, the section of the state border of Ukraine in the territory of the region is controlled.

If someone leaves , we will meet them with dignity, " he added..
Putin and Lukashenko agreed on joint deployment of a regional group of troops "if the threat level reaches the current level, as it is now, we will start using the Union State group," the Belarusian president said. He also added that the KGB... ..
No breakthroughs or offensive actions were recorded from the territory of Belarus and Russia-OK"Sever"

The Defense Forces continue to perform their duties and are ready for any eventuality.

In the border area of the Chernihiv region, the situation under the full control of the State Tax Service, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the NSU has not changed.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In addition to the missile attack, Russia has launched a powerful information and psychological campaign: the main theses of rashist disinformation

This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation.

The Russians spread the following false messages::

"Vladimir Zelensky was evacuated from Kiev"
The President of Ukraine recorded a video message from Bankova St. at 11: 02 

"An offensive has begun from the territory of the Republic of Belarus"
The chairman of the Chernihiv Regional Administration said that the situation on the state border of Ukraine is controlled 

" Simultaneously with the rocket attacks, the Rashist offensive began along the entire front line"
This information has not been confirmed 

" In Ukraine, the entire infrastructure was completely destroyed"
The Prime Minister of Ukraine announced damage to 11 infrastructure facilities 

"Mass evacuation of embassy staff in Ukraine has begun"
This information has not been confirmed 

The Center urges not to give in to panic, listen to the advice of state bodies and trust information only from trusted sources.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: The Orcs are targeting infrastructure in the hopes that winter will kill as many Ukrainians as possible.


At this point, they figure that they're looking at a long winter of getting sniped and under supplied, so I guess that they want to level the playing field. And with the bridge going down, they're looking at having a harder time resupplying, so this gives them an excuse to target civilians. Not a good excuse, and it's all war crimey, but in their heads it makes them the heroes of the narrative instead of the villains of the piece for the folks at home.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: bloobeary: How many missile attacks on playgrounds, houses and hospitals does it take to label the country responsible as terrorist?

Stop pussyfooting around and lay it on the line:
putin is  a terrorist.
russia is a terrorist state.

from the arguments ive heard on this, there are two cases presented why they've not done so:

1. the reason countries have been shy to do that is not because there's not consensus its the truth but if they do, by ... umm... definition? law? decree? order of the King? they cant even talk to russia diplomatically any further at that point, and that will gum up the works when negotiations actually do need to start.

2. However, its also been framed that this is merely a russian threat to break off relations and is a "warning" to the americans from the RU political leadership.

1 maaaaaay make sense for State Departmenty Legal reasons i am ignorant of, and i am open to in theory as to why there might be good technical/logisitcal reasons for not doing that. 2 seems not so convining. Who the fark cares what the RU political leadership at this point


I think the key issue is we need to be able to talk to them about nukes. We need a deescalation channel when shiat starts to go sideways. Declaring them a terrorist state (they are) would likely be prohibitive in this area.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Father_Jack: 1 maaaaaay make sense for State Departmenty Legal reasons i am ignorant of, and i am open to in theory as to why there might be good technical/logisitcal reasons for not doing that. 2 seems not so convining. Who the fark cares what the RU political leadership at this point

You can't reason with the unreasonable. There is no capability for diplomacy here.

They are torturing and murdering civilians, they are blowing up things with no military value just to cause mass suffering.  These are deliberate acts of genocide. They are deliberately and gleefully targeting the innocent, and that should not be tolerated under any circumstance.

It's time to cut the cord, lay it on the line and call it like it is.

If they want to talk, they can start with the words "we surrender."


See my reply to FJ.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: bloobeary: Father_Jack: 1 maaaaaay make sense for State Departmenty Legal reasons i am ignorant of, and i am open to in theory as to why there might be good technical/logisitcal reasons for not doing that. 2 seems not so convining. Who the fark cares what the RU political leadership at this point

You can't reason with the unreasonable. There is no capability for diplomacy here.

They are torturing and murdering civilians, they are blowing up things with no military value just to cause mass suffering.  These are deliberate acts of genocide. They are deliberately and gleefully targeting the innocent, and that should not be tolerated under any circumstance.

It's time to cut the cord, lay it on the line and call it like it is.

If they want to talk, they can start with the words "we surrender."

i agree with you, i'm only pointing out the arguments as they've been made as i understand them, and their relative merits in my opinion, not that i have adopted them as my own.

i want a new Lada in the home of the parents of every Orc soldier, airman and sailor. I want to see their ships promoted to submarines, and their tanks promoted to space capsules, personally.


And bridges promoted to tunnels!
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Father_Jack: i agree with you,

Thank you, but I'm also not really arguing with you. I'm arguing against whatever excuse is being hoisted in official circles as a reason for walking carefully around the blatantly obvious. I don't know if it's because there are so many republicans with their finances tied directly to putin, but enough is enough.

Sanctions alone are clearly not doing the job.


It's not the reasons you think. And sanctions are crippling Russia. FFS, they're begging anyone willing for weapons. Dey fukt.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: We publish recommendations on providing pre-medical care under martial law for civilians.

▪ Provide assistance only if it is safe for you to do so. Your own safety is a priority. To do this, inspect the scene of the accident and make sure that you are not in any danger.

▪ If possible, move the victim to a safer location.

▪ Evaluate its condition. Check if he is conscious or breathing. You can contact the person with a question to determine if they are conscious. Do not apply pressure to any part of the injured person's body to determine their condition. Normal breathing means at least 2-3 exhalations over a period of time when you can count out loud from 501 to 510 (10 seconds). Exhalation is considered-raising and lowering the abdomen. If the victim is conscious, then there is no urgent need to check the pulse and breathing immediately.

▪ Call " 103 " to call an emergency medical team. If necessary, contact other emergency services (police, State Emergency Service)

▪Stop critical (arterial or venous) bleeding. To do this, use a styptic tourniquet, a tourniquet, or a tight bandage. Apply a hemostatic tourniquet / tourniquet as high as possible at the bleeding site on the victim's extremities. A properly applied hemostatic jug / tourniquet suggests that the bleeding is stopped. You also need to record the time when it is applied. It is optimal to write the time on the exposed part of the victim's body. You can also remember the time. If there are no means to stop the bleeding, apply pressure to the wound. Important: do not stop pressing on the wound until the arrival of medical personnel or the application of a hemostatic tourniquet/tourniquet. Depending on the type of bleeding, stopping pressure on the wound can be fatal for a person.

▪ Ensure that the airway is clear. If the victim has foreign objects or vomit in his mouth, remove them to restore airway patency.

▪If even after stopping the bleeding and ensuring airway patency, the wounded person does not show vital signs, it is worth starting cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

▪ For CPR, place the victim on his back and tilt his head back. Press in the middle of the chest with both hands: cover the base of one palm with the other palm. The depth of pressing should be about 5-6 cm. The frequency of clicks should be about 100-120 per minute.

▪Keep the injured person in a stable sideways position until paramedics arrive.

▪Do not leave the victim alone. Even if you have stopped the bleeding, a conscious person may want to remove the tourniquet or tourniquet because they are in pain.


Damn, the fact that the whole country need to know basic life saving (well beyond first aid) is fukt up.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Rocket attacks on Ukraine. Situation as of 12: 00:

▪ 8 more Russian rocket launchers. Russia fired 83 missiles at the territory of Ukraine, 43 of them were shot down by air defense forces.

▪ Arrivals in three districts of the Kiev region-strikes were carried out on critical and civilian infrastructure. There are victims-people are under the rubble.
Rescuers and the necessary services are working on the ground to save people as quickly as possible. There is an air defense system in the region. The number of downed missiles is being specified.


Damn. I always appreciate your updates, but this is depressing. farking orcs. Can't win on the field so they throw a temper tantrum of death.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
·
3h
Rusnya says that President Zelenskyy was taken to a bunker in the Lviv region.
The actual situation about President Zelenskyy: during an air raid, went outside to film a video for Ukrainians.
The morning is difficult. We are dealing with terrorists. Dozens of missiles, Iranian "Shahids". They have two targets.
Energy facilities - all over the country. Kyiv region and Khmelnytsky region, Lviv and Dnipro, Vinnytsia,
Frankiv region, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy region, Kharkiv region, Zhytormyr region, Kirovohrad region, south.
They want panic and chaos, they want to destroy our energy system. They are hopeless.
The second target is people. Such a time and such goals were specially chosen in order to cause as much damage as possible.
Stay in shelters today. Always follow the safety rules. And always remember: Ukraine was before this enemy appeared, Ukraine will be after him...
NEWS.GRP
President Morning.mp4 29979 из 29979
00:14
-01:11
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

valenumr: fasahd: Rocket attacks on Ukraine. Situation as of 12: 00:

▪ 8 more Russian rocket launchers. Russia fired 83 missiles at the territory of Ukraine, 43 of them were shot down by air defense forces.

▪ Arrivals in three districts of the Kiev region-strikes were carried out on critical and civilian infrastructure. There are victims-people are under the rubble.
Rescuers and the necessary services are working on the ground to save people as quickly as possible. There is an air defense system in the region. The number of downed missiles is being specified.

Damn. I always appreciate your updates, but this is depressing. farking orcs. Can't win on the field so they throw a temper tantrum of death.


Yup. I just report it. I know what you mean. I have a busy day and I've already started drinking.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Defense of Ukraine
@DefenceU
·
4h
Ukraine government organization
We. Will. Never. Surrender. 
We. Will. Fight. ✊🇺🇦
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
"Stugna-P/Skif" back in action, tears apart the occupiers along with their vehicles.

boom

/sorry if i post old stuff - it is new to me since I wasn't feeling well yesterday afternoon and took a nap
//and woke up at 6:30 this morning
///slava ukraini
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Rob Lee
@RALee85
·
4h
Russia has a limited supply of cruise missiles and it chose to use them en masse today to target a # of symbolic non-military targets. This may have been more for domestic consumption after the Crimean Bridge explosion than to try to coerce Ukrainians (which won't work)
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
·
2h
#Lukashenka instructed to accept and deploy the #Russian military on the territory of #Belarus: "It will be more than one thousand people," he said.
The dictator also instructed the KGB to carry out "anti-terrorist measures."  What he meant by these "measures" is still unclear.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nicu Popescu
@nicupopescu
·
3h
Three cruise missiles launched on Ukraine this morning from Russian ships in the Black Sea crossed Moldova's airspace.
I instructed that Russia's ambassador be summoned to provide an explanation.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tracianne: NEXTA
@nexta_tv
·
2h
#Lukashenka instructed to accept and deploy the #Russian military on the territory of #Belarus: "It will be more than one thousand people," he said.
The dictator also instructed the KGB to carry out "anti-terrorist measures."  What he meant by these "measures" is still unclear.


Bye Luka. Don't let the door hit you in the... Nevermind. Please let the door hit you in the ass.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
·
24m
#Ukraine: Not all of the cruise missiles fired into Ukraine from Russian aircraft and ships hiat their target- here we see extremely rare footage of Igla MANPADS being used to take down a Russian missile on its way to the target.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
"Stugna-P/Skif" back in action, tears apart the occupiers along with their vehicles.

boom

/sorry if i post old stuff - it is new to me since I wasn't feeling well yesterday afternoon and took a nap
//and woke up at 6:30 this morning
///slava ukraini


Glad you got some much needed rest. Did you get the cookies out okay?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Verteidigungsministerium
@BMVg_Bundeswehr
Regierungsorganisation aus Deutschland

Germany delivers the first of four IRIS-T SLM air defense systems to #Ukraine. The recent Russian #missile attacks on Kyiv and other cities shows how important the air defense capability for Ukraine's self-defense is.
7:02 AM · Oct 10, 2022
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Володимир Зеленський
@ZelenskyyUa
·
7m
Ukraine government official
The world once again saw the true face of a terrorist state that is killing our people. On the battlefield & in peaceful cities. A country that covers its true bloody essence & goal with talks about peace. It proves that the liberation of 🇺🇦 is the only basis of peace & security.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fasahd: Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
"Stugna-P/Skif" back in action, tears apart the occupiers along with their vehicles.

boom

/sorry if i post old stuff - it is new to me since I wasn't feeling well yesterday afternoon and took a nap
//and woke up at 6:30 this morning
///slava ukraini

Glad you got some much needed rest. Did you get the cookies out okay?


Yep!  They were all put in the display base I made and delivered.  And were a hit :)

hestheone
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Too bad Russia has a zillion missiles and can easily get more.
 
Creoena
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A brief morning Denys.

Ruzzia rocket attack on Ukraine. No change for us... we will continue to fight.
Youtube PKB0yvrhu7U
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I see we have a terrorist supporter up early today.

/No, I won't quote it.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/
Tidewater (Virginia) Ukrainian School: https://tidewaterua.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Way
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bloobeary: How many missile attacks on playgrounds, houses and hospitals does it take to label the country responsible as terrorist?

Stop pussyfooting around and lay it on the line:
putin is  a terrorist.
russia is a terrorist state.


Labelling Russia a terrorist country means you have to shut down your embassy, expel all their diplomats and cut all ties with them.

Some people in Washington think it would be more prudent to keep some form of official communications with a country sitting on enough nukes to kill us all.  We're not talking about Lil Kim, here.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hestheone: Too bad Russia has a zillion missiles and can easily get more.


Oh great, this one is back.

For other great insights, see https://fark.com/12215800/149191783
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fasahd: valenumr: fasahd: Rocket attacks on Ukraine. Situation as of 12: 00:

▪ 8 more Russian rocket launchers. Russia fired 83 missiles at the territory of Ukraine, 43 of them were shot down by air defense forces.

▪ Arrivals in three districts of the Kiev region-strikes were carried out on critical and civilian infrastructure. There are victims-people are under the rubble.
Rescuers and the necessary services are working on the ground to save people as quickly as possible. There is an air defense system in the region. The number of downed missiles is being specified.

Damn. I always appreciate your updates, but this is depressing. farking orcs. Can't win on the field so they throw a temper tantrum of death.

Yup. I just report it. I know what you mean. I have a busy day and I've already started drinking.


Dude isn't it the morning where you are?
 
