(C|Net)   IPhone's new crash detection software keeps dialing 911 for people who ride rollercoasters   (cnet.com) divider line
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This reminds me of the time my Apple watch buzzed my wrist and said it looked like I just had a hard fall and would contact EMS if I didn't cancel it. I was just sitting at my desk at the time, so I have no idea what triggered it. I'm just glad that I was paying attention and stopped the call in time.
 
Eddie Hazel's E string
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah, this is one of those features that just screams "net negative." It's going to cause so many false alarms and wasted resources that it easily outweighs the benefit of the feature.

Plus, most nasty accidents have witnesses elsewhere on the road, and those witnesses typically call 911 on their own. I've done so on two occasions.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You shouldn't be making phone calls on roller coasters anyway.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
IPhone creates unnecessary ridiculous features. This and more at 11.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My wife put her iPhone upside down in the drink holder to charge while we were driving and it did the same thing. I, hilariously might I add, commented that if we got in an actual accident the damn thing would probably think an apocalypse had happened.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NotCodger: This reminds me of the time my Apple watch buzzed my wrist and said it looked like I just had a hard fall and would contact EMS if I didn't cancel it. I was just sitting at my desk at the time, so I have no idea what triggered it. I'm just glad that I was paying attention and stopped the call in time.


There was an article a few days ago about someone who dropped his iPhone.

So obviously it sent an SMS to his family about him having crashed on his motorcycle.

I guess it was kinda his own fault for enabling the "spam my family with messages of doom" feature, given that, like, wtf. should they do about it if it was real?
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

