(SFGate)   There's no sex in the fire truck. Or is there?   (sfgate.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yes?

thealgorerhythm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've know a few firefighters and getting a 100% bonus to charisma and sex appeal are some of the few perks in a job with low pay and harsh working conditions, at least while your spine and joints still allow sex.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe her sex was on fire?
 
Pextor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Guess we need to ask Chris Rock.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
News Reporting F*ck Ups 2015 HD Bloopers, Funny Live TV Moments
Youtube 8LJ8E8lxrts
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No he was just giving her a ride from the fire station where she was testing out the structural integrity of their fire pole
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe she's a spouse, sister or roommate of one of the firefighters and she need a ride to work.
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They have video of her exiting the fire truck, but not entering?
Maybe she spawned there...
/so did the driver
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The should really be investigating unusual hose activity..if you know what I mean.

Or nozzle sizes...if you catch my drift.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They were just showing her the hoses. . .
 
hestheone
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She might have been on fire.  Need the video.
 
spaceman375
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's in San Fransisco. I was expecting a couple guys and some kinky toys. Yawn
 
