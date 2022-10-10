 Skip to content
(The Drum)   Chess Grandmaster Hans Niemann undergoes medical scan after accusation he used anal beads to cheat during a chess match. No, submitter did not have a stroke while writing his headline (NSFW)   (thedrum.com) divider line
    More: Giggity, Anal beads, Sex toys, Chess, Sex toy, Butt plug, Dildo, Norway, Human sexuality  
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
a strange rumor spread when a Reddit post

And that's all you need to know.
 
jso2897
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Okay.
 
SwingDancer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How would this be against the rules?
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Jurnalisim"
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SwingDancer: How would this be against the rules?


Something about signaling the move the opponent is making? Are they not sitting across from each other?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
thumbnails.hulu.comView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm trying to picture some scheme involving a remote-control vibrating butt plug, his cheat team that analyzes (teehee) each move, and an intricate vibration code. This is about the only way I can think of you could cheat at chess with a sex toy, but it still sounds dumber than Hell
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I just can't figure out how this could be used to cheat. Does he have some other chess grandmaster sending him codes through his butt?
 
Felgraf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SNAFUq: SwingDancer: How would this be against the rules?

Something about signaling the move the opponent is making? Are they not sitting across from each other?


It to communicate with someone whose using a chess solver to give you the optimal move.

(That is, in theory, how the communication could be cheating)
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: I'm trying to picture some scheme involving a remote-control vibrating butt plug, his cheat team that analyzes (teehee) each move, and an intricate vibration code. This is about the only way I can think of you could cheat at chess with a sex toy, but it still sounds dumber than Hell


Someone already made an open source code project to help you.

https://github.com/RonSijm/ButtFish
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Since when are anal beads remotely operated?
 
Felgraf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: I just can't figure out how this could be used to cheat. Does he have some other chess grandmaster sending him codes through his butt?


No, but chess is more or less "solved" computationally: so you could ha e someone on the other end using a chess program to feed you optimal moves.
 
wademh
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: I just can't figure out how this could be used to cheat. Does he have some other chess grandmaster sending him codes through his butt?


computer
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Felgraf: SNAFUq: SwingDancer: How would this be against the rules?

Something about signaling the move the opponent is making? Are they not sitting across from each other?

It to communicate with someone whose using a chess solver to give you the optimal move.

(That is, in theory, how the communication could be cheating)


And in this case there was a delay on the broadcast. So if someone was helping him they had to be inside the venue with access to the board. He's either not cheating or should be celebrated as the most clever cheater ever.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Since when are anal beads remotely operated?


For a long time now, phone apps and everything.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They're pretty damn sure he's been cheating. They're just trying to figure out how.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Headline has little to do with TFA.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is all a conspiracy to glamourize chess.  Queen's Gambit out front shoulda told ya.
 
Vespers
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Since when are anal beads remotely operated?


Oh, my sweet summer child...
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

What???  Anal bread?
 
Bread314
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He's a chess grandmaster and can think several moves ahead.  I'm pretty sure he's figured out "remove anal beads before letting them look in your butt for anal beads".
 
Russ1642
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Welcome to the chess tournament:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: I just can't figure out how this could be used to cheat. Does he have some other chess grandmaster sending him codes through his butt?


Computer program is what is thought to be used.  This is how he cheated in the past (though he claims only during online games).
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I thought butt stuff didn't count as cheating.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hopefully they get to the bottom of this.
 
Blenheim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Felgraf: SNAFUq: SwingDancer: How would this be against the rules?

Something about signaling the move the opponent is making? Are they not sitting across from each other?

It to communicate with someone whose using a chess solver to give you the optimal move.

(That is, in theory, how the communication could be cheating)

And in this case there was a delay on the broadcast. So if someone was helping him they had to be inside the venue with access to the board. He's either not cheating or should be celebrated as the most clever cheater ever.


Wasn't the 15 min broadcast delay added AFTER the match in question?  I thought so but now cannot prove it.

If you read enough analysis on Han's performance scores vs historically uber grandmasters, it is convincing in and of itself that he is cheating, just in the craziest most clever way ever somehow as suggested.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
IBM named their chess supercomputer program Deep Blue for a reason
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hey subby, is it okay if I had a stroke while reading the headline?

The words "Niemann anal beads and chess" are my fetish.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Life is farking weird
 
SusanY
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There's a movie "Red Lights" in which Robert de Niro plays a fake psychic, and Sigourney Weaver the psychologist out to debunk him by figuring out how he's cheating.

I am now hoping for a remake where de Niro has a remote controlled butt plug :-)

P.s. yeah, they really exist. Surely, farkers cannot be so innocent they don't know this.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Since when are anal beads remotely operated?


Since smart phone apps.
 
