Guess what the guys who wanted to kidnap Governor Whitmer due to COVID restrictions are afraid of catching while in prison?
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sit in jail and rot, seditionist.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It amazes me that we live in a timeline where the Governor of one of the most populous states in the Union can be subject to a legitimate kidnapping plot, but it was only like the 38th biggest story of the month.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Maybe you should drive: It amazes me that we live in a timeline where the Governor of one of the most populous states in the Union can be subject to a legitimate kidnapping plot, but it was only like the 38th biggest story of the month.


The bigger and more unsavoury the FBI's role was revealed to be, the smaller the story got.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does it involve a prison pocket?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Space aids awaits
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what these guys and their supporters would say if asked "A plot by ANTIFA super-soldiers to kidnap Ron DeSantis and force him to get gay married to a Sharia Atheist was thwarted by Walker, Texas Ranger -- what punishment is appropriate for the culprits?"
 
mistahtom
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: It amazes me that we live in a timeline where the Governor of one of the most populous states in the Union can be subject to a legitimate kidnapping plot, but it was only like the 38th biggest story of the month.


Too bad we can't have crazy GOP House candidates make this big of news impact.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
the answer is always butt stuff
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I wonder what these guys and their supporters would say if asked "A plot by ANTIFA super-soldiers to kidnap Ron DeSantis and force him to get gay married to a Sharia Atheist was thwarted by Walker, Texas Ranger -- what punishment is appropriate for the culprits?"


Well either a stern talking to and a promise to never do it again, or death by public torture with their families sold into slavery.  Depending on... reasons.  Reasons that have nothing to do with skin color!
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What are they afraid of?

media.tenor.comView Full Size


Losing their FBI Decoder Rings
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Mr. Coffee Nerves: I wonder what these guys and their supporters would say if asked "A plot by ANTIFA super-soldiers to kidnap Ron DeSantis and force him to get gay married to a Sharia Atheist was thwarted by Walker, Texas Ranger -- what punishment is appropriate for the culprits?"

Well either a stern talking to and a promise to never do it again, or death by public torture with their families sold into slavery.  Depending on... reasons.  Reasons that have nothing to do with skin color!


Susan Collins, is that you?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Balls to the face?

Oh, you wrote afraid. Nvm.
 
peterquince
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hope they get the long form.

Them and their friends killed lots of people with their bullshiat (both COVID bullshiat and prison-conditions bullshiat), so goose/gander is fair game.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'll bet they are still refusing to get vaccinated
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Guess what? Guys who wanted to kidnap Governor Whitmer due to COVID restrictions are afraid of catching while in prison.
 
Creoena
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
LOL four years.  What a joke.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I bet he was more afraid of getting sold to an inmate who thinks he "got a purty mouth."
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
BBD?
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fire?
 
snowshovel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Remember when libs wanted prison reform and wanted to keep people out of prison for non violent crimes?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Creoena: LOL four years.  What a joke.


I understand he cooperated which resulted in other convictions, but I saw the leaked video of them training for the kidnapping, and I'm sure the rest of Fark did too.

They were intending to use lethal force.  4 years is just not enough.
 
peterquince
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

snowshovel: Remember when libs wanted prison reform and wanted to keep people out of prison for non violent crimes?


Give up the schtick. You're not good at it.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Love.  The answer is love.  Isn't it?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dicks?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The judge's response

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Q: If you could sneak one thing into prison, what would it be?
A: Lube.
 
jso2897
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

snowshovel: Remember when libs wanted prison reform and wanted to keep people out of prison for non violent crimes?


Remember when the term "nonviolent crimes" meant crimes that didn't actually involve violence and the conspiracy to commit violence?
 
wademh
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Offer them frequent ivermectin enemas.
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

peterquince: snowshovel: Remember when libs wanted prison reform and wanted to keep people out of prison for non violent crimes?

Give up the schtick. You're not good at it.


Hush. His "schtick" is being a fool, and he is excellent at it.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Naido: Maybe you should drive: It amazes me that we live in a timeline where the Governor of one of the most populous states in the Union can be subject to a legitimate kidnapping plot, but it was only like the 38th biggest story of the month.

The bigger and more unsavoury the FBI's role was revealed to be, the smaller the story got.


Party of personal responsibility, folks.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jso2897: snowshovel: Remember when libs wanted prison reform and wanted to keep people out of prison for non violent crimes?

Remember when the term "nonviolent crimes" meant crimes that didn't actually involve violence and the conspiracy to commit violence?


Is conspiracy really violent, though? That usually involves careful thought and planning
 
Shamwow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Naido: Maybe you should drive: It amazes me that we live in a timeline where the Governor of one of the most populous states in the Union can be subject to a legitimate kidnapping plot, but it was only like the 38th biggest story of the month.

The bigger and more unsavoury the FBI's role was revealed to be, the smaller the story got.


So the tactics used against Muslims is inappropriate when used against white republicans? People need to make up their mind on tactics being the same for everyone or decide America is not the land of the free.
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

snowshovel: jso2897: snowshovel: Remember when libs wanted prison reform and wanted to keep people out of prison for non violent crimes?

Remember when the term "nonviolent crimes" meant crimes that didn't actually involve violence and the conspiracy to commit violence?

Is conspiracy really violent, though? That usually involves careful thought and planning


Not necessarily. It can just as easily involve idiotic, disorganized, gormless planning.
Even morons make "plans" - they just aren't very good ones.
 
hestheone
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I thought this was all FBI shenanigans.  Were there actual plots not instigated by the government?
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Shamwow: Naido: Maybe you should drive: It amazes me that we live in a timeline where the Governor of one of the most populous states in the Union can be subject to a legitimate kidnapping plot, but it was only like the 38th biggest story of the month.

The bigger and more unsavoury the FBI's role was revealed to be, the smaller the story got.

So the tactics used against Muslims is inappropriate when used against white republicans? People need to make up their mind on tactics being the same for everyone or decide America is not the land of the free.


Fark user imageView Full Size
No they don't. Hypocrisy is a feature, not a bug, in their worldview. Always always remember.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wademh: Offer them frequent ivermectin enemas.


People tell me it's more effective when mixed with bleach.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Does it involve a prison pocket?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Naido: Maybe you should drive: It amazes me that we live in a timeline where the Governor of one of the most populous states in the Union can be subject to a legitimate kidnapping plot, but it was only like the 38th biggest story of the month.

The bigger and more unsavoury the FBI's role was revealed to be, the smaller the story got.


If a scruffy stoner sidles up to you and asks for help with abducting and executing a sitting governor, it's not a heavy mental lift to say, "no, thank you."
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thanksagainandagain: Shamwow: Naido: Maybe you should drive: It amazes me that we live in a timeline where the Governor of one of the most populous states in the Union can be subject to a legitimate kidnapping plot, but it was only like the 38th biggest story of the month.

The bigger and more unsavoury the FBI's role was revealed to be, the smaller the story got.

So the tactics used against Muslims is inappropriate when used against white republicans? People need to make up their mind on tactics being the same for everyone or decide America is not the land of the free.

[Fark user image 425x399]No they don't. Hypocrisy is a feature, not a bug, in their worldview. Always always remember.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Guess what the guys who wanted to kidnap Governor Whitmer due to COVID restrictions are afraid of catching while in prison?

A jelly/syrup consumption overdose?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

snowshovel: Remember when libs wanted prison reform and wanted to keep people out of prison for non violent crimes?


Since when is kidnapping a non-violent crime?
 
