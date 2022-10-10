 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Oh, sure, complain about the free raw sewage in the living room   (theguardian.com) divider line
3
wademh
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Free? We used to have to pay extra for raw sewage.
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nothing on TV Sketch | Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle | BBC Studios
wildcardjack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I live on a street with about a hundred foot height elevation along it. I keep the sewer clean out lids lightly screwed on (yes, I have two lines, one from the kitchen and laundry, the other from the bathrooms next to the bedrooms). One day a clog occurred down slope some distance, and I have maybe a dozen houses uphill on that main. My flower beds died from all the free fertilizer, but nowhere near as bad as what happened further downhill to who had their clean out caps screwed down.
 
