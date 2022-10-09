 Skip to content
(Jerusalem Post)   Sounds like some mobilized Russians forced to serve in the military might not even survive their onboarding   (jpost.com)
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That video looks like Fyre Festival: Siberia.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Warthog: That video looks like Fyre Festival: Siberia.


And I'm just as sympathetic
 
Theeng
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'd ask what kind of amateur-hour horseshiat this is, but it's Russia.  Sucking at Logistics is a grand tradition there.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You know, looking on the bright side.

We are probably going to get some great literature out of all this.
 
englaja
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But, was assured boot camp would be screwball comedy like in start of movie
film with lovable slacker Willy Murray and hilarious chunkster Johnny Candy, where gruff tuff but caring drill sergeant take care of them and give them medical supplies and food with less than four weevil per bite.

Is more like second half of movie: too many plot hole and unexplained explosion and soldiers must steal stuff.
 
Testiclaw
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
it's like looking at ghosts
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So russia is basically trying to prevent its troops from instantly surrendering to Ukraine.... by killing them first in boot camp?
 
chatoyance
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If they think it sucks now, wait until winter hits
 
