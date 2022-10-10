 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Order up: one stromboli, hot and saucy   (msn.com) divider line
7
    More: Cool, Democratic Party, George W. Bush, Richard Nixon, Republican Party, United States, United States Senate, United States presidential election, 2008, President of the United States  
•       •       •

334 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Oct 2022 at 2:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mock26
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I was once in a D&D game (on April 1st) and we had to fight a stromboli golem. It was a fun adventure.
 
XrayVision
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Stromboli was scary, but Honest John was a better written villain
 
XrayVision
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Lampwick was just a mook
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'll have the pyroclastic + lava flows combo platter please.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Has there been an increase of volcanic activity, or just more reporting in lieu of more interesting material?
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Anyone seen Porky around?
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.