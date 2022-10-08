 Skip to content
(Upper Michigan's Source)   Organizers said that this "event" which is just an occasion to wear plaid, has "no agenda behind it," because apparently we have to explain things like this now   (uppermichiganssource.com) divider line
virgo47 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Yoopers gonna yoop
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The association of unhonored sign painters?
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They were so close to a Spaceballs reference.
 
DarnoKonrad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Eddie Vedder cosplay day huh?
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The story on the sidebar caught my eye. "Cannabis enthusiast" and "stuffed joints" FTW.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
