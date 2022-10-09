 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has external power once again, is no longer in danger of not being able to cool its core. Now, please to be stopping the shelling, thank you very much   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Followup, International Atomic Energy Agency, Vladimir Putin, Russia, nuclear power plant, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi, Chernobyl disaster, Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian engineers  
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can't count on Russians to ever stop shelling.  Ukrainians no how to get the shelling to stop though.
 
Alunan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's not anywhere near the front lines as the moment so I am confused who is shelling it since it is in Russian control. I am not sure I believe Ukraine is....
 
King Something
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Alunan: It's not anywhere near the front lines as the moment so I am confused who is shelling it since it is in Russian control. I am not sure I believe Ukraine is....


They're not shelling it for any particular tactical or strategic benefit. They just want to nuke Ukraine but also want to disguise their attack as an "ordinary" reactor meltdown, in the hopes that they'll have enough plausible deniability for the rest of the world to not view their nuclear terrorism as such.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Great, it's safe until the next time Russia decides to shell the lines. So probably a week then, at most.
 
KidGoat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Zaporizhzhia. Caught that once in a Panama City bathroom. Two shots and a week of pills later...
 
Unda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Now, please to be stopping the shelling, thank you very much"And if you're going to start being sensible, please just go back to Russia now....
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Putin is really desperate to have radioactive fallout wafting all over Russia.
 
