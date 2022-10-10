 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Insider)   King Charles III's coronation will most likely be the TL;DR version   (insider.com) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Monarchy, Commonwealth realm, Coronation, King Charles' coronation, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, Queen Elizabeth II, British history  
•       •       •

428 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Oct 2022 at 12:05 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's gotten a little smarter as he grows older.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SBinRR: He's gotten a little smarter as he grows older.


His prostate got big enough to push up against his bladder, I think that had a lot more to do w/ it than his brain.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You Brits are simply determined to drag this shiat out, aren't you? Hell, Charles is going to be dead before the ceremony completes
 
Trocadero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: You Brits are simply determined to drag this shiat out, aren't you? Hell, Charles is going to be dead before the ceremony completes


That's why he's desperate to cut a couple of hours out!
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So Charles needs a piss boy now.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How crass of me to bring up that making a 70 whatever... ok 73... guy a king is like calling this a dress rehearsal for the next coronation. Could he live to 100? Yeah. It could happen. And let's cross our fingers and all that... but doesn't our modern world demand a younger spirit?

OR

How about this? Realizing that being a monarch is a full time job, maybe letting the younger guy take over, with some guidance from the grizzled vet, is better than letting the grizzled vet in there despite doing the royal work for the last 55 years or so.

Whatever. Best of luck. They either know what they are doing, or they don't. We will find out soon enough.
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
King Charles III will have a 'slimmed-down' coronation that skips the ancient tradition used for Queen Elizabeth II

What better way to prove that the monarchy is no longer relevant in todays world than ignoring the sole reason it still exists in the first place?  If the monarchy isn't for preserving ancient tradition, what is it for?  The UK will get just as many tourism dollars if Buckingham palace is a royal residence or a museum.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Crown Season 5 is going to be a banger. My breath is bated
 
Toxophil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: You Brits are simply determined to drag this shiat out, aren't you? Hell, Charles is going to be dead before the ceremony completes


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
yeah, the "ancient tradition", would still be ancient even if it had only been used once.  She was ooooooooooooooooold
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BlazeTrailer: You Brits are simply determined to drag this shiat out, aren't you? Hell, Charles is going to be dead before the ceremony completes


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.