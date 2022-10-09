 Skip to content
(CNN)   And you thought the stepping on a Portuguese man-of-war on the beach was scary   (cnn.com) divider line
16
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just pee on it.
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Um, I don't know. I might choose grenade.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You say "scary", I say "free explosives". Save 'em to get rid of your pumpkins after Halloween.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The hand grenades are white in color and have a label attached to them which reads "Warning Explosive."

It's just a warning explosive; no worries.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Whatcha thinkin' 'bout?"
"Dunno, just birb stuff, I guess."
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Twilight Farkle: [Fark user image 640x480]

"Whatcha thinkin' 'bout?"
"Dunno, just birb stuff, I guess."


Shortly after:
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I stepped on a Portuguese man-of-war that had washed up on our dock when I was four years old.
I also think that's also the day I first time I used the word F*CK multiple times.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Therion: Just pee on it.


It'll still explode.
 
princhester
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So what is a "Simulator Hand Grenade M116A"?

It explodes, apparently, so it's not harmless.  But it's only a "simulator".  So...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

princhester: So what is a "Simulator Hand Grenade M116A"?



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If anyone wants to see a grenade simulator in action:


Hand Grenade Simulator
Youtube gbheWgUAh3U
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bughunter: princhester: So what is a "Simulator Hand Grenade M116A"?


[Fark user image image 324x237]


Yep, that is exactly what that is. Makes a boom. Some light and smoke. But none of the fun shrapnel. You probably wouldn't enjoy setting it off in your hand, but they are designed to be safely (for a reasonable definition of safe) be set off around people.

You'd have to work really hard to seriously injure yourself with these, and God would have to personally have it out for you for you to manage to kill yourself with one of these.

This is just fear mongering for clicks.  Instead of "OMG, grenades are washing up on shore where anyone could just grab one." The story should be "free fun explosives." Which, I think, would get just as many clicks.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MythDragon: bughunter: princhester: So what is a "Simulator Hand Grenade M116A"?


[Fark user image image 324x237]

Yep, that is exactly what that is. Makes a boom. Some light and smoke. But none of the fun shrapnel. You probably wouldn't enjoy setting it off in your hand, but they are designed to be safely (for a reasonable definition of safe) be set off around people.

You'd have to work really hard to seriously injure yourself with these, and God would have to personally have it out for you for you to manage to kill yourself with one of these.

This is just fear mongering for clicks.  Instead of "OMG, grenades are washing up on shore where anyone could just grab one." The story should be "free fun explosives." Which, I think, would get just as many clicks.


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MythDragon: bughunter: princhester: So what is a "Simulator Hand Grenade M116A"?


[Fark user image image 324x237]

Yep, that is exactly what that is. Makes a boom. Some light and smoke. But none of the fun shrapnel. You probably wouldn't enjoy setting it off in your hand, but they are designed to be safely (for a reasonable definition of safe) be set off around people.

You'd have to work really hard to seriously injure yourself with these, and God would have to personally have it out for you for you to manage to kill yourself with one of these.

This is just fear mongering for clicks.  Instead of "OMG, grenades are washing up on shore where anyone could just grab one." The story should be "free fun explosives." Which, I think, would get just as many clicks.


And how many on 4th of July rename themselves Stumpy because of cheery bombs and "m80s"?

I bet holding onto these and having them go off next to your ear is fun and safe for kids.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: cheery bombs


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
