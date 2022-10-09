 Skip to content
US Border patrol detains a dozen illegal immigrants from troubled island nations. Fark: From the UK and Ireland
34
34 Comments     (+0 »)
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pic from detention facility
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why should they be treated differently than Mexicans or Haitians?
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not?
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


WE DON'T WANT THE IRISH
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schrodinger's toilet trained cat: [Fark user image image 425x318]
Pic from detention facility


I have space if the facility is full.  At least for some of them
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schrodinger's toilet trained cat: [Fark user image 425x318]
Pic from detention facility


I absolutely love how Colm Meaney has to sit there and watch this shiat.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spent a fair amount of time in Boston in the 1970 s and early 1980s. The town was full of Irish guys without green cards. I think that they got in via student or visitor visas (just a cousin from Killarney here for a visit) and simply didn't leave. The Celtic Tiger economic upturn of the 1990s stopped this. They worked as bartenders. Service industries have always been casual about documentation.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just goes to show we treat people the same here when they break the law. I don't know why the subbie thinks it is strange.
 
Delawhat
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Must be one of those gypsy caravans that Fox News keeps talking about!
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Can I get a link that isn't aggressively paywalled?
 
Sajuuk Khar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fly them back to Mexico!
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Buckerlin: I spent a fair amount of time in Boston in the 1970 s and early 1980s. The town was full of Irish guys without green cards. I think that they got in via student or visitor visas (just a cousin from Killarney here for a visit) and simply didn't leave. The Celtic Tiger economic upturn of the 1990s stopped this. They worked as bartenders. Service industries have always been casual about documentation.


Went to school in Boston. It all changed in 1986 I think when we had immigration reform and everyone all of a sudden had to prove they were eligible to work.
 
jso2897
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sajuuk Khar: Fly them back to Mexico!


They claim they're not from there.
 
Fissile
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 850x359]

WE DON'T WANT THE IRISH


What you got against the Irish?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They didn't even get to see Martha's Vineyard!
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jso2897: Sajuuk Khar: Fly them back to Mexico!

They claim they're not from there.


Well either illegals are from Mexico countries or from Gitmo countries. Everyone else is an immigrant.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jso2897: Sajuuk Khar: Fly them back to Mexico!

They claim they're not from there.


Fargin' iceholes.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Remain in Canada!
 
1funguy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter where they're from.
Your girlfriend and her mother are going to sleep with them because they love their accent.

/ thankfully the reverse is also true if you travel overseas
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Buckerlin: I spent a fair amount of time in Boston in the 1970 s and early 1980s. The town was full of Irish guys without green cards. I think that they got in via student or visitor visas (just a cousin from Killarney here for a visit) and simply didn't leave. The Celtic Tiger economic upturn of the 1990s stopped this. They worked as bartenders. Service industries have always been casual about documentation.

Went to school in Boston. It all changed in 1986 I think when we had immigration reform and everyone all of a sudden had to prove they were eligible to work.


I wouldn't mind getting busted by Boston's finest.

static2.raru.co.zaView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I would let her immigrate

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Red Shirt Blues: Buckerlin: I spent a fair amount of time in Boston in the 1970 s and early 1980s. The town was full of Irish guys without green cards. I think that they got in via student or visitor visas (just a cousin from Killarney here for a visit) and simply didn't leave. The Celtic Tiger economic upturn of the 1990s stopped this. They worked as bartenders. Service industries have always been casual about documentation.

Went to school in Boston. It all changed in 1986 I think when we had immigration reform and everyone all of a sudden had to prove they were eligible to work.

I wouldn't mind getting busted by Boston's finest.

[static2.raru.co.za image 476x600]


Did they ever flat out admit those two were lesbians, or did they *wink wink* for years like Xena did?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

1funguy: Doesn't matter where they're from.
Your girlfriend and her mother are going to sleep with them because they love their accent.

/ thankfully the reverse is also true if you travel overseas


It doesn't matter. My girlfriend's mother is the same forwards or in reverse.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I would let her immigrate

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x723]


I'd let her finish throwing up first.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Go be drunk somewhere else.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

anuran: Why should they be treated differently than Mexicans or Haitians?


No one is suggesting that they should be.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sajuuk Khar: Fly them back to Mexico!


Or maybe Martha's Vineyard?
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Just goes to show we treat people the same here when they break the law. I don't know why the subbie thinks it is strange.


When I see ICE/CBP agents rounding them up by horse and putting them in cages and taking their children away, and a governor flying them to another state with mostly opposite political leanings, then I will agree.
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Can I get a link that isn't aggressively paywalled?


Like, undocumented or something?
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Immigration became a partisan and political issue and grew to be a bigger and bigger social problem. That has been exploited by businesses, human traffickers, coyotes, immigration lawyers, and the immigrants themselves.

I had a relative who visited Ireland in the 80s and once the word got out, after returning, he had several visitors from the old country who came to stay awhile, overstay their visas, and disappear. All it got was a wink and a nod when everyone heard about it come Thanksgiving. Why not? The statue of liberty welcomes them just as she welcomed his father half a century before.

Waaaaay on the opposite end of the family tree is a young family in California with an extra room and a stay at home mom with two kids who just can't handle the burden. Luckily, there is a young Guatemalan woman introduced through church contacts who will stay and help out and be paid an eighth? A tenth? of what such labor is really worth. In Southern California, all the trimmed hedges, manicured lawns, harvested fields, swept and blown sidewalks are possible through labor compensation that is somewhere between indentured servitude and minimum wage.

American immigration is a joke. There. I said it. As long as it is political, it will be exploited to a tragedy of the commons. THIS Irish immigrant is not the problem. THIS Central American is not the problem. THIS Russian is not the problem. It is all of those other "illegals." Do they supercharge the economy. Of course! Is it fair? Not really. Not hardly. Is it legal? Of course not.

People who want strict immigration will be branded racist, luddites, anti-freedom, or just grumpy. There are just too many benefits to be against free immigration. But then, why do even very liberal and progressive countries control immigration so strictly? Because they are managing by POLICY, and not POLITICS.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I will throw in some grist I have heard from the right.

"Liberal immigration is a policy that disproportionately benefits rich elites and disproportionately displaces poor people and minorities."

When illegal immigrants are now UK and Irish middle class people, presumably with skills, then who is being displaced now?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Schrodinger's toilet trained cat: [Fark user image 425x318]
Pic from detention facility

I absolutely love how Colm Meaney has to sit there and watch this shiat.


Not being one of the stars, he wouldn't have had a lot of say in the matter. I've read that in the S1 DS9 episode when fantasy characters were coming to life, one of them was going to be a leprechaun but he objected and that was changed to Rumpelstiltskin.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Twelve Europeans in custody after allegedly crossing Canadian border illegally into Minnesota

Did they not get they not get the news in Minnesota? The British aren't European anymore.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Remain in Canada!


Now's our chance!  Send them back, along with a few broken Canadians, such as Ted Cruz.
 
