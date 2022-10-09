 Skip to content
In the midnight fire, it burned moai, moai, moai, moai. With a rebel yell we lost moai, moai, moai
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
F*ck
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hopefully the damage is not too severe.  I find it doubtful that this is the first time they have been exposed to fire in their lifetime.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So which ancient demons or curses did this one unleash?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least the goo inside is well cooked and ready for feasting on.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Hopefully the damage is not too severe.  I find it doubtful that this is the first time they have been exposed to fire in their lifetime.


Sounds like an awfully, suspiciously specific denial.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, the ruins have been damaged!
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This show gave me the creeps when I was a kid in the 70s. I farking loved it.

In Search Of....The Easter Island Massacre
Youtube eyv1Ewr6bYg
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Hopefully the damage is not too severe.  I find it doubtful that this is the first time they have been exposed to fire in their lifetime.


Well sure, except for the fact that the island has pretty much been stripped bare of flammable materials like trees. Normally, I'd agree, but I think Easter Island is pretty much grass and scrub. I would think fires that do this much damage are actually pretty rare there...
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many do they need?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
6. Easter Island - Where Giants Walked
Youtube 7j08gxUcBgc

love this podcast
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was bound to happen eventually.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Problem solved. Good as new.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I mean....the obsession with the Moai killed the Rapa Nui culture that lived in Easter Island.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They're taller than you think:
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The lesson is one of impermanence.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hey Chile - maybe work on the island's environment - do some remediation? It didn't used to be a treeless hellscape with nothing but scrub for wildfires to burn you know.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Shiat.  I have always wanted to see those, and hope to still, someday.
 
Trik
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A grass fire. How long could it have lasted and how hot could it have gotten?

The Moi have some soot and smoke stains.
A few reains and they'll be back to their old selves.
 
Fano
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I mean....the obsession with the Moai killed the Rapa Nui culture that lived in Easter Island.


But what about their big tittied women?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ZMugg: They're taller than you think:
[i.redd.it image 640x602]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ZMugg: They're taller than you think:
[i.redd.it image 640x602]


So lift it up and carve another?
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Hopefully the damage is not too severe.  I find it doubtful that this is the first time they have been exposed to fire in their lifetime.


It used to be a forested island. How fires start there now is beyond my thinking.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

neongoats: Hey Chile - maybe work on the island's environment - do some remediation? It didn't used to be a treeless hellscape with nothing but scrub for wildfires to burn you know.


Yeah tell that to Southern Californians.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: BizarreMan: Hopefully the damage is not too severe.  I find it doubtful that this is the first time they have been exposed to fire in their lifetime.

It used to be a forested island. How fires start there now is beyond my thinking.


...don't make me say the next thing.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: ZMugg: They're taller than you think:
[i.redd.it image 640x602]

So lift it up and carve another?


It's the same principle as sharpening a a pencil.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: So which ancient demons or curses did this one unleash?


That's a trick question. The demons have been unleashed for years, and this the result of the Endgame.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They could fix those right up with a few Styx and some duct tape.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's Easter Island. They'll be back next Sunday.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: BizarreMan: Hopefully the damage is not too severe.  I find it doubtful that this is the first time they have been exposed to fire in their lifetime.

It used to be a forested island. How fires start there now is beyond my thinking.


It's easier to start a grass fire than a forest fire, all else being equal.
I'd think they start the same as anywhere else: lightning and assholes.

/Lightning and Assholes is the name of the cartoon I'm pitching to Disney about a whippet who falls in with a gang of geese
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Don't worry, the lawn and garden place nearby has a couple of those statues for sale
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

neongoats: Hey Chile - maybe work on the island's environment


Ooh Chile
Things are gonna get easier
Ooh Chile
Things'll get brighter
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ah... fire. Stone's traditional enemy.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And to think, the "Please refrain from smoking near the giant stone heads" signs they had ordered were due to arrive any day now...
 
