(KTLA Los Angeles)   Man rear-ended by woman he blinded in a Rube Goldberg design of self-owned stupidity   (ktla.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Laser, 46-year-old Scott Socea of Lancaster, woman's car, Light, San Bernardino, California, laser light, San Bernardino County, green laser  
9 Comments     (+0 »)
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hey, subs, I don't kink shame and neither should you
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Would it have killed ya, KTLA, to report on whether the woman's eyes recovered?
 
aerojockey [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Highway 138 is two-lanes in both directions and not particularly busy.  There isn't any particular reason he should care if she was driving too slow, he was just being a bully.

And now has criminal charges and a might higher insurance payment.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As Socea passed the woman's car, he merged back in front of her and stepped on his brakes,

This is why driving sucks.  People think a merge and a lane change are the same thing.
 
olorin604
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Would it have killed ya, KTLA, to report on whether the woman's eyes recovered?


Possibly, if a network demonstrates journalistic competence their viewers might come to expect it. This would be an untenable situation requiring journalists actually reporting, not repeating press releases.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
...so, did he brag to the police about what he did?  Did he think they'd give him an award, or something?

Cause, how else would they have known what took place, in such detail - especially involving a laser pointer?  All he had to do was lie: "sorry officer: I passed her, then saw a bright light and had to slow down.  No, I'm sorry, I don't know where it came from..."

Unless she had a dashcam or something, but then you'd think that'd be mentioned in the article.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Would it have killed ya, KTLA, to report on whether the woman's eyes recovered?


>No injuries were reported and the laser was recovered and booked as evidence.

It's right there at the bottom of the article.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The suspect, 46-year-old Scott Socea of Lancaster, has been issued a citation for brandishing a weapon

Wait, wat, when?
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

