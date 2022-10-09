 Skip to content
(AL.com)   Using an oscillating fan with a hidden camera to record myself dealing vast amounts of meth is the best idea I ever had   (al.com) divider line
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
keldaria
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Having drugs OR guns is one thing.
Getting caught with them together is a whole other ballgame.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
she laughed, i laughed, the fan laughed, i shot the fan.  it was a good time
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So does this mean he won't be able to do my taxes?
 
Tokin42
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Meth makes them industrious not smart
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There is only one Teflon Don who can admit to crimes on National Television and nobody will do shiat about it.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
..."a Double Tap .45 caliber pistol"

Rock Hudson favored a double tap 45.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Or so the cops would have you believe anyway.

This story is right up there with "We stopped a car for driving erratically and to our complete surprise it was carrying a million dollars in drugs!"

/ I'll take "information sources we'd rather not disclose", for $500 Alex
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oscillating and meth don't usually work out too well.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
