(Fox 32 Chicago)   Apparently, someone didn't like musical instruments being installed on the local playground
44
•       •       •

kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a win for the homeowner.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the worst they could've done on a playground? Swing music?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Swing music?


Schoolhouse Rock. *shudder*
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ok what the hell? how do you incorporate musical instruments into a playground?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Swing music?


Rocken roll: The most brutal, ugly, desperate, vicious form of expression it has been my misfortune to hear.
 
Tymast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
next up, combatting the kids laughing
 
Artcurus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ok what the hell? how do you incorporate musical instruments into a playground?


1st  this guy complains about noise with an Elementary school behind him? Dude, just move.

Some Newer playgrounds have outdoor musical instruments like chimes, xylophone and percussions, like plastic drums
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In 2020, School District 135 relocated and replaced its playground at Prairie Elementary School with an interactive playground

Was the old one just for looks or something?

Anyway, whoever thought it was a good idea to put musical instruments in a playground needs to have someone play a tuba in front of their house 24/7 for a few weeks.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The dude's choice of playing vulgar tunes was poor form. I would have gone with Art Blakey. Still likely repulsive to most kids, but civilized
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ok what the hell? how do you incorporate musical instruments into a playground?


I have to assume they were all large metal percussion type things. Large metal pipes make quite the tone when you bang on them. There's a fine line between instruments and noise makers, especially in the hands of a playground full of kids.

I really don't blame the homeowner. You sign up for a degree of noise when you live by a school, but this feels like crossed the line.

I know I would have dug out some old WASP tapes, and that's only if I was being nice.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
One of the parks I go to with my band mates has a kid's play area with these kinds of bell trees and chimes on them.  The kids enjoy them (mostly the youngest)  but mostly stick to the physical playground equipment.

The sounds are pleasant and not all that loud in this park here. I can understand if the park in the story is located so close to homes, that it could be annoying, like if a neighbor puts up really big, loud, and overly-sensitive wind chimes. that never stop... but then again, that's probably only daytimes, and intermittent.   Often, these kinds of musical playground apparatus can be modified to attenuate the sound and reduce the distance over which it is heard, without needing to remove them.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Artcurus: Teddy Brosevelt: ok what the hell? how do you incorporate musical instruments into a playground?

1st  this guy complains about noise with an Elementary school behind him? Dude, just move.

Some Newer playgrounds have outdoor musical instruments like chimes, xylophone and percussions, like plastic drums


I honestly cant imagine how that would be any worse than normal playground noise, which is pretty much just constant shrieking. 

I'm with you on this one. If you dont like school noise, dont live next to a school.  Nothing grates on my nerves more than children shrieking.  So i dont live next to a school and i dont have kids.  It's been a pretty effective strategy so far.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ok what the hell? how do you incorporate musical instruments into a playground?


I was curious, too. I couldn't find any pictures of the place in question, but results from Google seem like my own personal hell. Can you imagine a bunch of Elementary school kids with this next door?


generalrecreationinc.comView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ok what the hell? how do you incorporate musical instruments into a playground?


Well, Google is your friend...

https://strictlyforkidsstore.com/outdoorinstruments

Looks like a lot of noisy fun. However, I can understand the homeowner's issue. OTOH, did he move in before or after it was a playground?  Even without the instruments, one would have to assume that a children's playground is almost by default going to be a big noisy rattlecan.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Conversation between two musicians:
"Band camp?"
"Playground."
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
fark these homeowners. They bought a house next to a school what exactly did they farking expect?


/music teacher
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Hey, you're pretty good at that!"
"Thanks."
"That wasn't a compliment, f*g." *beatdown commences*

Sorry, that's immediately where my mind went. Kids are assholes.
 
IDisME
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How about one of those huge 15 foot tall noise retention walls like they put on highways?  Right on his property line.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Don't get mad -- get even
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: Teddy Brosevelt: ok what the hell? how do you incorporate musical instruments into a playground?

I was curious, too. I couldn't find any pictures of the place in question, but results from Google seem like my own personal hell. Can you imagine a bunch of Elementary school kids with this next door?


[generalrecreationinc.com image 800x500]


I mean... my personal hell is a place with that many kids around that doesnt have a 24/7 quiet rule.  Not sure them banging on stuff while screaming is worse than just running around screaming, but i've never been somewhere with one of these.  Maybe its worse than it seems in my head.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: Teddy Brosevelt: ok what the hell? how do you incorporate musical instruments into a playground?

I was curious, too. I couldn't find any pictures of the place in question, but results from Google seem like my own personal hell. Can you imagine a bunch of Elementary school kids with this next door?


[generalrecreationinc.com image 800x500]


The old people in the back look like they're stoned and think they're in Ikea. The old lady is saying "Look at this, Harold, we absolutely MUST get a set of these drapes for the dining room!"
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Most schoolkids can't handle bagpipes and tubas, but a drum circle would decrease the property value pretty damned quick.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
GranDma, you live next to stadium, does the noise bothers you
NO! NO! NO NO NO!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: JTtheCajun: Teddy Brosevelt: ok what the hell? how do you incorporate musical instruments into a playground?

I was curious, too. I couldn't find any pictures of the place in question, but results from Google seem like my own personal hell. Can you imagine a bunch of Elementary school kids with this next door?


[generalrecreationinc.com image 800x500]

I mean... my personal hell is a place with that many kids around that doesnt have a 24/7 quiet rule.  Not sure them banging on stuff while screaming is worse than just running around screaming, but i've never been somewhere with one of these.  Maybe its worse than it seems in my head.


Kids are loud.  Kids with drum sets are louder.
 
ThirstyCraig
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I had neighbors about 10 years ago who would blare Christmas music until midnight, basically from 8 AM until midnight, since they would not be reasoned with I did what any middle aged punk rock guy would do...I played
many GG Allin albums towards their house, lucky for them I work alot so was not be able to be so immature and dickish as much as they deserved...GG's 12 days of Christmas is a classic though.
GG Allin - The Twelve Days of Christmas
Youtube VPekHW5ollE
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is similar to moving to a house near the airport and then complaining about being
in the flightpath...

You live next to a playground...Expect kids to play...There are dozens of people living under bridges
that would love that house..

/wait what...
 
Hal5423
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ok what the hell? how do you incorporate musical instruments into a playground?


This is an example of it being done well.

Laurel 2020 Visiting with Tera and Anasy; The Leontyne Price Musical Park.
Youtube jbfiUT3_Ao4
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Screw loud music, this is going to be my solution TO THAT FARKING GERMAN SHEPARD THAT IS ALWAYS BARKING!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Asking nicely does not work
// Calling non-911 number does not work
/// Sending lead downrange is my only hope, Obi-Wan......
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Teddy Brosevelt: JTtheCajun: Teddy Brosevelt: ok what the hell? how do you incorporate musical instruments into a playground?

I was curious, too. I couldn't find any pictures of the place in question, but results from Google seem like my own personal hell. Can you imagine a bunch of Elementary school kids with this next door?


[generalrecreationinc.com image 800x500]

I mean... my personal hell is a place with that many kids around that doesnt have a 24/7 quiet rule.  Not sure them banging on stuff while screaming is worse than just running around screaming, but i've never been somewhere with one of these.  Maybe its worse than it seems in my head.

Kids are loud.  Kids with drum sets are louder.


i think i figured out the crux of the homeowner's issue,

FTFA, emphasis mine:  "In 2020, School District 135 relocated and replaced its playground at Prairie Elementary School with an interactive playground..."

This sounds like the playground wasnt right up on his property, then it was.  Which to me falls once again on the homeowner, not the school.  The school owns the land.  They can put their playground wherever they want.  That should always be a consideration when buying a home that abuts a school.  There could always be more to the story, like the guy has lived there longer than the school existed, which i guess is possible... Thats kinda the only scenario in which i side with the homeowner, and only a little.  If he bought long ago enough to pre-date the school, its almost a guarantee he could sell his property for significantly more than he paid and relocate somewhere that doesnt abut a school.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Jeebus Saves: Teddy Brosevelt: JTtheCajun: Teddy Brosevelt: ok what the hell? how do you incorporate musical instruments into a playground?

I was curious, too. I couldn't find any pictures of the place in question, but results from Google seem like my own personal hell. Can you imagine a bunch of Elementary school kids with this next door?


[generalrecreationinc.com image 800x500]

I mean... my personal hell is a place with that many kids around that doesnt have a 24/7 quiet rule.  Not sure them banging on stuff while screaming is worse than just running around screaming, but i've never been somewhere with one of these.  Maybe its worse than it seems in my head.

Kids are loud.  Kids with drum sets are louder.

i think i figured out the crux of the homeowner's issue,

FTFA, emphasis mine:  "In 2020, School District 135 relocated and replaced its playground at Prairie Elementary School with an interactive playground..."

This sounds like the playground wasnt right up on his property, then it was.  Which to me falls once again on the homeowner, not the school.  The school owns the land.  They can put their playground wherever they want.  That should always be a consideration when buying a home that abuts a school.  There could always be more to the story, like the guy has lived there longer than the school existed, which i guess is possible... Thats kinda the only scenario in which i side with the homeowner, and only a little.  If he bought long ago enough to pre-date the school, its almost a guarantee he could sell his property for significantly more than he paid and relocate somewhere that doesnt abut a school.


And then he decided he really liked to play loud, offensive music next to the playground.  The school should have taken that into consideration when they moved the playground next to someone's house.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FTA: "In 2020, School District 135 relocated and replaced its playground at Prairie Elementary School with an interactive playground, Orland Park Police Chief Eric Rossi said."

So, the homeowner did not move next to the playground. Instead, the school district moved the playground next to the homeowner.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Don't get mad -- get even


Don't Get Mad, Get Even
Youtube M0j66gmAqUE
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Those kinds of music making things in the photo can definitely be damped down to be less loud and still pleasant to play with. It's basically adding little rubber grommets with screws, or putting foam rubber plugs in the open tubes. School janitor could do it.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Teddy Brosevelt: Jeebus Saves: Teddy Brosevelt: JTtheCajun: Teddy Brosevelt: ok what the hell? how do you incorporate musical instruments into a playground?

I was curious, too. I couldn't find any pictures of the place in question, but results from Google seem like my own personal hell. Can you imagine a bunch of Elementary school kids with this next door?


[generalrecreationinc.com image 800x500]

I mean... my personal hell is a place with that many kids around that doesnt have a 24/7 quiet rule.  Not sure them banging on stuff while screaming is worse than just running around screaming, but i've never been somewhere with one of these.  Maybe its worse than it seems in my head.

Kids are loud.  Kids with drum sets are louder.

i think i figured out the crux of the homeowner's issue,

FTFA, emphasis mine:  "In 2020, School District 135 relocated and replaced its playground at Prairie Elementary School with an interactive playground..."

This sounds like the playground wasnt right up on his property, then it was.  Which to me falls once again on the homeowner, not the school.  The school owns the land.  They can put their playground wherever they want.  That should always be a consideration when buying a home that abuts a school.  There could always be more to the story, like the guy has lived there longer than the school existed, which i guess is possible... Thats kinda the only scenario in which i side with the homeowner, and only a little.  If he bought long ago enough to pre-date the school, its almost a guarantee he could sell his property for significantly more than he paid and relocate somewhere that doesnt abut a school.

And then he decided he really liked to play loud, offensive music next to the playground.  The school should have taken that into consideration when they moved the playground next to someone's house.


Sure, i suppose an individual could act in an offensive way to try and get what they want.  It seems to have worked, as the school removed the instruments and are coming up with some manner of compromise.  I still think the homeowner is in the wrong.  Mostly because owning land does not necessarily contribute to a community, whereas a school is improving the community by educating indoctrinating all the children with leftist antifa lesbian dance theory.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Jeebus Saves: Teddy Brosevelt: JTtheCajun: Teddy Brosevelt: ok what the hell? how do you incorporate musical instruments into a playground?

I was curious, too. I couldn't find any pictures of the place in question, but results from Google seem like my own personal hell. Can you imagine a bunch of Elementary school kids with this next door?


[generalrecreationinc.com image 800x500]

I mean... my personal hell is a place with that many kids around that doesnt have a 24/7 quiet rule.  Not sure them banging on stuff while screaming is worse than just running around screaming, but i've never been somewhere with one of these.  Maybe its worse than it seems in my head.

Kids are loud.  Kids with drum sets are louder.

i think i figured out the crux of the homeowner's issue,

FTFA, emphasis mine:  "In 2020, School District 135 relocated and replaced its playground at Prairie Elementary School with an interactive playground..."

This sounds like the playground wasnt right up on his property, then it was.  Which to me falls once again on the homeowner, not the school.  The school owns the land.  They can put their playground wherever they want.  That should always be a consideration when buying a home that abuts a school.  There could always be more to the story, like the guy has lived there longer than the school existed, which i guess is possible... Thats kinda the only scenario in which i side with the homeowner, and only a little.  If he bought long ago enough to pre-date the school, its almost a guarantee he could sell his property for significantly more than he paid and relocate somewhere that doesnt abut a school.


Wouldn't doubt he moved in prior to the playground being put in, where the occasional kid running by wouldn't be a big deal. If they put in a field of loud instruments that gathered the kids in one place...I could see this being an issue. Seems like a raw deal all the way around. I don't know what the guy might have done before the music, such as talking to a principal or whathaveyou about removing the instruments, maybe putting in some other equipment, or if he was just completely unreasonable and went to 11. 

I've lived a block or so away from an elementary school, so hearing some occasional fun screams and kid noises during the day isn't that big of a deal. If someone put up an amateur percussion section right next door, it'd probably drive me batty.

This comes from someone who plays a couple of instruments and the father of a professional saxophone player that put up with YEARS and YEARS of hearing beginner practices. There's a difference between noise and practice. Hell, instead of the music, I might have gotten trouble with the law for trespassing and yelling "1, 2, 3, 4! You, over there, on the beat! 1, 2, 3, 4!"
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Forgot the aerial shot from Google.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fark these homeowners. They bought a house next to a school what exactly did they farking expect?

/music teacher


/music teacher


The playground was recently upgraded to include instruments.

That's like moving next to an airport, which was then transmogrified into a SpaceX port over the summer.
 
guinsu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Artcurus: Teddy Brosevelt: ok what the hell? how do you incorporate musical instruments into a playground?

1st  this guy complains about noise with an Elementary school behind him? Dude, just move.

Some Newer playgrounds have outdoor musical instruments like chimes, xylophone and percussions, like plastic drums


Saw a bunch of those last summer near the inner harbor in Baltimore. Had a nice time experimenting, I would have loved it as a kid.
 
thesubliminalman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Once rented an apartment right next to a school.  The kids weren't as annoying as the lady with a BULLHORN yelling at the kids at recess.  I worked at a job from 5:pm till 2:am and needed to sleep in.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I live in a town that has some artwork that different moaning sounds when you touch it. Kinda cool, and artsy.

But its placed in an area where drunk party goers pass, so every night it was just drunk teens playing with it to the extreme annoyance of people living there. Especially since, other than the constant moaning from the artwork, the drunk teens would also laugh, screech, and generally just hang around it.

Eventually it was rigged so it would only moan during day time.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dodo David: FTA: "In 2020, School District 135 relocated and replaced its playground at Prairie Elementary School with an interactive playground, Orland Park Police Chief Eric Rossi said."

So, the homeowner did not move next to the playground. Instead, the school district moved the playground next to the homeowner.


Makes me wonder if the school was thinking these instruments are going to be loud and disruptive to the kids in school, let's move the playground away from the building.

The other problem is that around here kids use the school's playgrounds all day and all summer long. So this playground is probably making noise all daylight hours.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rigby-Reardon: Dodo David: FTA: "In 2020, School District 135 relocated and replaced its playground at Prairie Elementary School with an interactive playground, Orland Park Police Chief Eric Rossi said."

So, the homeowner did not move next to the playground. Instead, the school district moved the playground next to the homeowner.

Makes me wonder if the school was thinking these instruments are going to be loud and disruptive to the kids in school, let's move the playground away from the building.

The other problem is that around here kids use the school's playgrounds all day and all summer long. So this playground is probably making noise all daylight hours.


And I'm sure in the past if there were a few kids on the playground after school or on the weekends you would barely notice.  Now those few kids are banging on drums and windchimes.  That's not normal playground noise.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ketchuponsteak: I live in a town that has some artwork that different moaning sounds when you touch it. Kinda cool, and artsy.


Makes different moaning sounds when you touch it?
Fark needs that. It may be the only way that some Farkers will ever know what sexual intercourse sounds like.
 
