(WHEW)   Teenage thief allegedly steals and eats 'world's hottest' gummy bear, immediately suffers consequences. Well, you know what they say about Karma   (bigcountryhomepage.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Chili pepper, Scoville scale, Jalapeo, Sunflower Rx, hot little suckers, Capsaicin, Capsicum, Chili peppers  
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wonder if there's a sugar-free version for twice the pain
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That was an ad
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just get this out of the way...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That had to have been an ad - there's too many stupid people walking around out there to leave something like that in a place where it can be easily stolen. Now more of the local idiots know where to find it.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For this poor lad, karma will repeat itself every few hours until this inedible lake of fire is out of his system.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I_Am_Weasel: Just get this out of the way...

[Fark user image image 850x637]


I would go a bit earlier in the episode.

frinkiac.comView Full Size
frinkiac.comView Full Size


Or possibly:
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: I_Am_Weasel: Just get this out of the way...

[Fark user image image 850x637]

I would go a bit earlier in the episode.

[frinkiac.com image 640x480] [frinkiac.com image 640x480]

Or possibly:
[frinkiac.com image 640x480]


Homer's Guatemalan insanity pepper trip
Youtube ItX1djig6Dk
Also applicable.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BigMax: Also applicable.


Good point. I missed that one.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sunflower Rx said the boy grabbed a cold tea from a refrigerator in the "Snack Cave" and threw himself to the floor.

Haha, that iced tea is going to fark all for you aside from making it worse.
 
oldfool
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It is a chameleon?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How hot could it be?  It's gelatin and sugar, it will catch fire if it gets too hot.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

casey17: That had to have been an ad - there's too many stupid people walking around out there to leave something like that in a place where it can be easily stolen. Now more of the local idiots know where to find it.


I've seen those at work candy store. They are like 5 or 6 bucks for the 1 tiny bear that comes in that huge package.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BigMax: Ivo Shandor: I_Am_Weasel: Just get this out of the way...

[Fark user image image 850x637]

I would go a bit earlier in the episode.

[frinkiac.com image 640x480] [frinkiac.com image 640x480]

Or possibly:
[frinkiac.com image 640x480]

[YouTube video: Homer's Guatemalan insanity pepper trip]Also applicable.


Best. Episode. Ever.

E.A.R.L.
Cash.
Hot pants.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
All you "that was an ad" people - no, that's "journalism" in rural TX.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MythDragon: casey17: That had to have been an ad - there's too many stupid people walking around out there to leave something like that in a place where it can be easily stolen. Now more of the local idiots know where to find it.

I've seen those at work candy store. They are like 5 or 6 bucks for the 1 tiny bear that comes in that huge package.


Seen those at the candy store. I don't work at a place that has its own candy store for employees.
/though my brother did when he worked at the West Creek Capital One Campus. Goddamn they got some nice employee only shops and restaurants.
//I'd go visit him at work during lunch just so I could eat at Capital One, that's how good some of those places where.
///At least I did, until he got fired in the typical Cap One purges.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Karma; sometimes it's spelled HA-HA-HA!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I do. They say karma is the sum of a person's actions in this and previous lives, which determines their fate in future existences.

Not sure what that has to do with eating a single gummy bear.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTA: "Made and sold in the USA, Lil' Nitro measures 9,000,000 on the Scoville scale, a scale used to measure the heat of chili peppers. Put into context, that's 900 times hotter than a jalapeno and more than five times hotter than a Carolina Reaper."

5 times hotter than a Carolina Reaper?

Yep, the thief punished himself.
 
