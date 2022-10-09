 Skip to content
(My San Antonio)   Some of the weirdness that has washed ashore on the Texas Gulf Coast so far in 2022. Bonus goodness: with pics for each   (mysanantonio.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In April, a stranded dolphin died after a crowd of beachgoers harassed the mammal and tried to ride it on a Texas beach

WTF is wrong with people?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've made love to three of the items on that list.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: I've made love to three of the items on that list.


Were you as disappointed as I was when you found out what a blow hole was actually used for?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Portuguese Man O'War are not weird. They are very painful.  Weird would be using them as toilet seat covers at the next GOP Texas Convention bathrooms, or sending them through the phone for all spam callers.
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Saw a blue dragon on the beach in Destin a few weeks ago. Definitely didn't touch it.

That sucker got buried in the sand with the hundreds of other jellyfish we caught one day.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No Garfield phones or Lego? Meh, boring.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: Porous Horace: I've made love to three of the items on that list.

Were you as disappointed as I was when you found out what a blow hole was actually used for?


Worst. First date. Ever.
 
