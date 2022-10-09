 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo) Hero Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night nor threat of an invading hostile force stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds   (yahoo.com) divider line
9
    More: Hero, Donetsk Oblast, Pension, The Postal Service, Ms Alexander, Zeinada Alexander, Ukrainian postal service, Pensioner, eastern Ukraine  
•       •       •

625 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Oct 2022 at 3:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slavs Ukraini delivers
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kevin Costner made a documentary about this IIRC.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't fark with the post office. It's their job to count the dead after a nuclear war.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there anything a Forever Stamp can't do?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably safer at work passing out parcels in Bumf*ckski then sitting in your apartment waiting for a missile attack.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My house wasn't built to withstand the natural disasters that occur annually where it's built.. but don't you tell me how my house should be built.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great stamps, too!
I hear they're coming out with a new bridge issue.
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Don't ask about Mrs Cake
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Also nobody put DeJoy in charge of them, so they still have a fightng chance.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.