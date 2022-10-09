 Skip to content
(NPR)   Hurricane Ian highlighted the vulnerabilities of older mobile homes, younger mobile homes, and middle-aged mobile homes   (npr.org) divider line
    Mobile home, Manufactured housing, Older mobile homes, aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Bob Murphy, mobile home parks  
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is this going to be a docu-series on PorhHub?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
To be fair,
It say it right there in the name. "Mobile Homes"
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dr. Johnny Fever-Tornado
Youtube 3zPoBl_5vFM
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Poor people don't deserve to live says God
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Florida is an object lesson on the impermanence of all things.
 
killershark
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And who is going to be responsible for paying to have them rebuild in the same flood zones?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well if those poor people would just pull at their bootstraps harder they wouldn't be living in trailers.

Florida is an expensive place to live.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why do they call them mobile? Other than involuntarily being mobile, (which any house can be given strong enough winds), I have never seen these homes going anywhere. People move from trailer park to trailer park, but the homes always stay.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Why do they call them mobile? Other than involuntarily being mobile, (which any house can be given strong enough winds), I have never seen these homes going anywhere. People move from trailer park to trailer park, but the homes always stay.


They are theoretically movable. It's how they get there in the first place, versus a home that is built in-place on a spot
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

killershark: And who is going to be responsible for paying to have them rebuild in the same flood zones?


Nobody... You literally can't get insurance of any kind on a mobile home over  10 years old. Doesn't matter how much money your willing spend, nobody offers it.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Why do they call them mobile? Other than involuntarily being mobile, (which any house can be given strong enough winds), I have never seen these homes going anywhere. People move from trailer park to trailer park, but the homes always stay.


It's a way of demeaning the homeowner and reminding them they only have temporary, non permanent housing.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

killershark: And who is going to be responsible for paying to have them rebuild in the same flood zones?


There's a dude on TikTok still living in a FEMA camp from Katrina.  Why rebuild, when they can just put people in a camp forever?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

deadromanoff: killershark: And who is going to be responsible for paying to have them rebuild in the same flood zones?

Nobody... You literally can't get insurance of any kind on a mobile home over  10 years old. Doesn't matter how much money your willing spend, nobody offers it.


Bullshiat
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Every time Punta Gorda is in the news, it's never for anything good.
My office survived Ian, but only because the wind was the opposite side of the building and all the water intrusion ended up in other offices. Still quite a bit of roof damage. I have to get out of this state
 
McDerth [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So the article says older mobile homes can't stand up to wind speeds like this (all of this totally ignoring any water) but newer ones can.

"It demolished all the older homes," says Ernie Parent, a 74-year-old gas company retiree from Zanesville, Ohio, who had moved in only months before the storm hit. "We had over a hundred new homes brought in after Charley. Ian was bad, but the hundred new homes all stood up."

I don't like the idea, but this seems to be a self-correcting problem.  Older ones can't take the winds and get decimated.  Newer ones can handle it and come through it ok.
 
