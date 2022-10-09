 Skip to content
(Sport Fishing)   Big stripper bust in Rhode Island   (sportfishingmag.com) divider line
25
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's really big money. Easy to pass them off. Just show up at any kitchen and they'll pay cash and triple that on their dinner menu.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is this some kind of bust?
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OldRod: Is this some kind of bust?


Yes, it's very impressive, but that's not why we're here.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DANGEROUS CURVES AHEAD

I miss that sign. A rare combination of an advertisement for a strip club, AND a traffic advisory.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Mentat: OldRod: Is this some kind of bust?

Yes, it's very impressive, but that's not why we're here.


I loved that movie as a kid but did not get that joke until later
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I think I actually heard a fisherman talking about this in a store last week. Though he made it sound like the $800 was for EACH fish....
 
crumblecat
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
OP pees too much
 
Trocadero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

crumblecat: OP pees too much


That costs extra.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akallen404
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Give a man a fish, he'll eat for a day. Teach a man to fish, he'll eat prison food for a year.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They told me I can't sell no stripers
And there's no luck in swordfishing here
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
AFAB
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Striped bass is not the tastiest of fish. I didn't realize there was such a market for it.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: DANGEROUS CURVES AHEAD

I miss that sign. A rare combination of an advertisement for a strip club, AND a traffic advisory.


Ah the Foxy Lady. I never went myself, but I used to work with a press operator who swore by their Legs 'n' Eggs breakfast. I imagined a line of guys getting off work from printing the ProJo, lining to put ketchup on their eggs, while an array of ass swayed above the steam table.
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Underage and yet impressive, I'll have a seat over here.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Flowery Twats: DANGEROUS CURVES AHEAD

I miss that sign. A rare combination of an advertisement for a strip club, AND a traffic advisory.

Ah the Foxy Lady. I never went myself, but I used to work with a press operator who swore by their Legs 'n' Eggs breakfast. I imagined a line of guys getting off work from printing the ProJo, lining to put ketchup on their eggs, while an array of ass swayed above the steam table.


I remember some friends going there when I was in college in Providence, and several generations of alumni talking about it at reunions. Never went myself.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
ae01.alicdn.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And the cops just dumped those poor stripers on the road? They might be down on their luck and all, but they have a heart of gold, officer!
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Busted for being Sexy Christian rockers.
townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
RI_Red
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Fear the Clam: Flowery Twats: DANGEROUS CURVES AHEAD

I miss that sign. A rare combination of an advertisement for a strip club, AND a traffic advisory.

Ah the Foxy Lady. I never went myself, but I used to work with a press operator who swore by their Legs 'n' Eggs breakfast. I imagined a line of guys getting off work from printing the ProJo, lining to put ketchup on their eggs, while an array of ass swayed above the steam table.

I remember some friends going there when I was in college in Providence, and several generations of alumni talking about it at reunions. Never went myself.


Legs n eggs is like an engine swap: Cool to do -- once -- and the lessos is that if you don't watch what you're doing, you wind up a greasy mess.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
*lesson
 
clawsoon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How big would you say it is, though?  Give it to me in units I'll understand, like Rhode Islands.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's no fun until the stripper is crying..
 
db2
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ChrisDe: They told me I can't sell no stripers
And there's no luck in swordfishing here


Can't make a livin' as a bay-man anymore.
 
