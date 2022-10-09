 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Finally, someone has the courage to say out loud what so many of us have been thinking privately: America is a nation of addicts and something needs to be done, and fast
    Murica, Gourd, Joe Biden, gourd addiction, Barack Obama, American family, one-gourd-per-household rule, Fruit, Democratic Party  
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Finally, someone has the courage to say out loud what so many of us have been thinking privately: America is a nation of PETROLEUM PRODUCTS addicts and something needs to be done, and fast

ftfy dere, subs.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

You know how we know you didn't read the article?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ok Rex, show us where the Gnarled Ectoplasmic Filth Log touched you:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Only one per household? Madness!!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Oh, I did.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*sigh*

Someone applying to The Onion got turned down again.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I see McSweeneys has made it to USA Today
NSFW Language
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm guessing that the gourd was code for racial integration, right? Or gay marriage? Women in the workforce? Boy, this outta trigger dem libs.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why does this person hate pumpkin pie? Roasted butternut squash with butter and brown sugar?
Zucchini bread? ...
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HOW DID YOU GET MY MEDICAL RECORDS FROM MY UROLOGIST?!
 
kukukupo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

This was my first thought when the article mentioned "mostly in-edible".
 
Eravior
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

There's an article? When did that start?
 
stuffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Going to be great when those snotty kids try smashing it.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Every American family will be allotted one gourd per year.

I completely disagree. I say, every American should always have the chance to appreciate the beauty of a nice pair of melons.
 
12349876
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Somebody can get 2 because I don't want one.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I know you're tired of me constantly calling for the extermination of mankind, but I feel like maybe we could begin the negotiations here.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Who the fark are we?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

A Trumpkin?
 
jmr61
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So are they gourds or pumpkins?

/I'm so confused.
//And drunk
///And don't care
 
anuran
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So happy the article said "gourds". Because it's only West Virginia and the Deep South where families normally pump kin
 
creckert
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
More humor and satire from Rex Huppke:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
shutupandtakemymoney.comView Full Size
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I was going to say "legalize it all and let Darwin sort it out," but I'm not so sure Darwin cares about this particular addiction.

/the (pumpkin) spice must flow
 
Daer21
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Consent is not important. Mandatory enjoyment of your non-consensual gourd.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Vaseline is important stuff with a serious gourd addiction - for... reasons
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SJC, NO!

/ Don't use Vaseline..A good water or silicone based lube is safe around mucous membrane tissues..
 
