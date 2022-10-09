 Skip to content
(WIBW Topeka)   BNSF countersues families of Amtrak riders killed in trainwreck at troubled crossing, arguing deceased had checked off box promising not to sue railroad   (wibw.com) divider line
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure that's not enforceable but I'm not a lawyer.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Terms And Conditions of buying the ticket included language barring them from suing the railroad.

Sure Jan.  Is that the same argument you made to your workers when they wanted sick leave?

Oh and come to think of it, Amtrak is supposed to have priority on all freight rail lines, something you agreed to and have been ignoring for decades.  Perhaps the DOJ should go ahead and look into why they haven't been enforcing that for the last 40 farking years.

Or just pay the farking families before people start asking more inconvenient questions.

/I swear, these people play one goddamned game of Monopoly....
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
About as much legal standing as those "Not Responsible For Windshield Damage" on trucks.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

yanceylebeef: About as much legal standing as those "Not Responsible For Windshield Damage" on trucks.


I noticed people are posting the Facebook image disclaimer again.
 
fark yews
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yanceylebeef: About as much legal standing as those "Not Responsible For Windshield Damage" on trucks.


That is why my bug guard says you are responsible for windshield damage in mirror writing
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Terms And Conditions of buying the ticket included language barring them from suing the railroad.

Sure Jan.  Is that the same argument you made to your workers when they wanted sick leave?

Oh and come to think of it, Amtrak is supposed to have priority on all freight rail lines, something you agreed to and have been ignoring for decades.  Perhaps the DOJ should go ahead and look into why they haven't been enforcing that for the last 40 farking years.


BNSF didn't drive the truck onto the track for the Amtrak to collide with.   There were no BNSF trains, locomotives, or personnel involved in this accident at all.    It is their track, on which trains have the right of way, and also on which the truck (which is not owned by a billion dollar corporation and therefore does not have money to award) violated that right of way.   BNSF does not own the grade crossing.  Whatever jurisdiction owns the road the truck was on owns the grade crossing.   If they wanted it guarded, they can have that done.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BNSF CEO:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: [media.tenor.com image 640x362]


God dammit so much!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those check-boxes included language stating that any disputes passengers may have with the railroad must be arbitrated directly with the company and not through the court system, the lawsuit claims.

Sounds like the railroad is trying to compel arbitration, not taking the position that the victims aren't entitled to compensation at all.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: BNSF does not own the grade crossing. Whatever jurisdiction owns the road the truck was on owns the grade crossing. If they wanted it guarded, they can have that done.


I'm no lawyer steeped in railroad matters, but I'm pretty sure the railroads own all grade crossings and are responsible for maintaining them. When crossings get really rough in my home city and car owners complain, the city and state and county are all ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ because Norfolk Southern is responsible for that.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, Fluffy, go buy Daddy tickets to Chicago and I'll give you some homegrown catnip.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone, except maybe the victims, knows how this plays out. The company denies liability, points to limits on their liability that keep them from paying, which have limited merit depending on their history, enforcement, etc. The plaintiffs, did, in fact, agree to mandatory arbitration, which most jurisdictions loathe, but everyone understands.

Then the insurance companies get involved and they settle.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, sure.  Maybe the Amtrak passengers who bought an Amtrak tick won't sue Amtrak.  Now...where do you fit in this equation BNSF?  They sure as shiat weren't your passengers.  You bowed out of that business 50 years ago.
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Rent Party: BNSF does not own the grade crossing. Whatever jurisdiction owns the road the truck was on owns the grade crossing. If they wanted it guarded, they can have that done.

I'm no lawyer steeped in railroad matters, but I'm pretty sure the railroads own all grade crossings and are responsible for maintaining them. When crossings get really rough in my home city and car owners complain, the city and state and county are all ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ because Norfolk Southern is responsible for that.


If only there were some way to research this instead of guessing.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Those check-boxes included language stating that any disputes passengers may have with the railroad must be arbitrated directly with the company and not through the court system, the lawsuit claims.

Sounds like the railroad is trying to compel arbitration, not taking the position that the victims aren't entitled to compensation at all.


what's the difference in practical terms?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SecondaryControl: Ok, sure.  Maybe the Amtrak passengers who bought an Amtrak tick won't sue Amtrak.  Now...where do you fit in this equation BNSF?  They sure as shiat weren't your passengers.  You bowed out of that business 50 years ago.


If the arbitration language extends to Amtrak's employees, agents, contractors, subcontractors, partners, pets, children, etc., then BNSF would apparently be a third party beneficiary of that language and probably entitled to rely on it.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BNSF would have gotten away with it, expect for their checking the Streisand Effect box on their paperwork.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How are the crash victims deadly?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Rent Party: BNSF does not own the grade crossing. Whatever jurisdiction owns the road the truck was on owns the grade crossing. If they wanted it guarded, they can have that done.

I'm no lawyer steeped in railroad matters, but I'm pretty sure the railroads own all grade crossings and are responsible for maintaining them. When crossings get really rough in my home city and car owners complain, the city and state and county are all ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ because Norfolk Southern is responsible for that.


If a jurisdiction wants to protect a crossing, it can work with the railroad to install one.  Crossing gates are surface traffic control systems, not train control systems.

If they do, the railroad will maintain the equipment, but there is no equipment unless the jurisdiction wants it.   And for a whole lot of dirt roads out in BFE Kansas, they don't want it because it is expensive and no one drives those roads, except for the occasional farm truck that isn't paying attention.

The railroads own the railroad.  They do not own city streets or any other surface road.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark account name: mrmopar5287: Rent Party: BNSF does not own the grade crossing. Whatever jurisdiction owns the road the truck was on owns the grade crossing. If they wanted it guarded, they can have that done.

I'm no lawyer steeped in railroad matters, but I'm pretty sure the railroads own all grade crossings and are responsible for maintaining them. When crossings get really rough in my home city and car owners complain, the city and state and county are all ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ because Norfolk Southern is responsible for that.

If only there were some way to research this instead of guessing.


What I do know is there are federal grants to improve grade crossings, and that the feds will pick up mot of the tab but the city has to pay for a portion of it.  BNSF has a good defense, this was not lack of maintenance, poor track conditions or train routing error, this was some dumbass no knowing that trains like to use train tracks.,
 
Rent Party
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fark account name: mrmopar5287: Rent Party: BNSF does not own the grade crossing. Whatever jurisdiction owns the road the truck was on owns the grade crossing. If they wanted it guarded, they can have that done.

I'm no lawyer steeped in railroad matters, but I'm pretty sure the railroads own all grade crossings and are responsible for maintaining them. When crossings get really rough in my home city and car owners complain, the city and state and county are all ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ because Norfolk Southern is responsible for that.

If only there were some way to research this instead of guessing.


Exactly.

"Grade crossings may be public or private. Public grade crossings are roadways that are under the jurisdiction of, and maintained by, a public authority. Private grade crossings are on privately owned roadways, such as on a farm or industrial area, and are intended for use by the owner or by the owner's licensees and invitees."

DoT has an entire inventory of every grade crossingwho owns it, who's track it crosses, whether it is private or public, etc, in the country if you want some really boring bedtime reading.
 
grf27
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
On the web site of BNSF.

Our network includes over 25,000 grade crossings. Promoting grade-crossing safety is an essential part of our operation and culture.
Trains cannot stop quickly. A 100-car freight train traveling at 55 miles per hour will need more than a mile to stop once the train is set into emergency braking. When vehicle drivers or pedestrians violate traffic laws at grade crossings, or trespass onto railroad right of way, they are putting themselves and the train crews in danger.

BNSF doesn't seem to argue they weren't responsible for the crossing, rather they seem to be arguing that by buying a ticket, the passengers are agreeing to resolve this with BNSF arbitration and not use the courts.

I have a similar clause before people enter my home.  If they get hurt during my frequent 'shoot at the TV' episodes, they implicitly agree not to involve 911 or the police, or to sue Glock or me, but rather to negotiate soley with me on any possible consequences.

.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rent Party: koder: Terms And Conditions of buying the ticket included language barring them from suing the railroad.

Sure Jan.  Is that the same argument you made to your workers when they wanted sick leave?

Oh and come to think of it, Amtrak is supposed to have priority on all freight rail lines, something you agreed to and have been ignoring for decades.  Perhaps the DOJ should go ahead and look into why they haven't been enforcing that for the last 40 farking years.

BNSF didn't drive the truck onto the track for the Amtrak to collide with.   There were no BNSF trains, locomotives, or personnel involved in this accident at all.    It is their track, on which trains have the right of way, and also on which the truck (which is not owned by a billion dollar corporation and therefore does not have money to award) violated that right of way.   BNSF does not own the grade crossing.  Whatever jurisdiction owns the road the truck was on owns the grade crossing.   If they wanted it guarded, they can have that done.


BNSF owned the rail the train was on and neglected to put in proper safety equipment after being warned repeatedly. This is negligence from BNSF, they wanted to bet it would be cheaper to pay out any lawsuits than pay for the safety upgrades. Now they can see how badly they farked up.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
All I can think about are the old BASF commercials.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: Rent Party: koder: Terms And Conditions of buying the ticket included language barring them from suing the railroad.

Sure Jan.  Is that the same argument you made to your workers when they wanted sick leave?

Oh and come to think of it, Amtrak is supposed to have priority on all freight rail lines, something you agreed to and have been ignoring for decades.  Perhaps the DOJ should go ahead and look into why they haven't been enforcing that for the last 40 farking years.

BNSF didn't drive the truck onto the track for the Amtrak to collide with.   There were no BNSF trains, locomotives, or personnel involved in this accident at all.    It is their track, on which trains have the right of way, and also on which the truck (which is not owned by a billion dollar corporation and therefore does not have money to award) violated that right of way.   BNSF does not own the grade crossing.  Whatever jurisdiction owns the road the truck was on owns the grade crossing.   If they wanted it guarded, they can have that done.

BNSF owned the rail the train was on and neglected to put in proper safety equipment after being warned repeatedly. This is negligence from BNSF, they wanted to bet it would be cheaper to pay out any lawsuits than pay for the safety upgrades. Now they can see how badly they farked up.


It is not BNSFs responsibility to put that equipment in place.  It is the jurisdiction of whoever owns the road to say "Hey BNSF, put crossing arms here."   If they had done that, there would be crossing equipment there right now.

Burlington doesn't run the highways.   Kansas runs the highways in Kansas.
 
stuffy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm pretty sure that's not enforceable but I'm not a lawyer.


Good luck with it. Sure this will go down well with P.R..
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rent Party: punkwrestler: Rent Party: koder: Terms And Conditions of buying the ticket included language barring them from suing the railroad.

Sure Jan.  Is that the same argument you made to your workers when they wanted sick leave?

Oh and come to think of it, Amtrak is supposed to have priority on all freight rail lines, something you agreed to and have been ignoring for decades.  Perhaps the DOJ should go ahead and look into why they haven't been enforcing that for the last 40 farking years.

BNSF didn't drive the truck onto the track for the Amtrak to collide with.   There were no BNSF trains, locomotives, or personnel involved in this accident at all.    It is their track, on which trains have the right of way, and also on which the truck (which is not owned by a billion dollar corporation and therefore does not have money to award) violated that right of way.   BNSF does not own the grade crossing.  Whatever jurisdiction owns the road the truck was on owns the grade crossing.   If they wanted it guarded, they can have that done.

BNSF owned the rail the train was on and neglected to put in proper safety equipment after being warned repeatedly. This is negligence from BNSF, they wanted to bet it would be cheaper to pay out any lawsuits than pay for the safety upgrades. Now they can see how badly they farked up.

It is not BNSFs responsibility to put that equipment in place.  It is the jurisdiction of whoever owns the road to say "Hey BNSF, put crossing arms here."   If they had done that, there would be crossing equipment there right now.

Burlington doesn't run the highways.   Kansas runs the highways in Kansas.


According to the lawsuit BNSF had been warned about safety at that crossing before, so it's pretty easy to find out, if they had and failed to do anything they should pay out triple cost, if they hadn't and had no way of knowing, maybe then significantly less.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: All I can think about are the old BASF commercials.


Ah, let the nostalgia wash over you.

BASF Commercial (1991)
Youtube 5NQuMr45xd4
 
Rent Party
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: According to the lawsuit BNSF had been warned about safety at that crossing before, so it's pretty easy to find out, if they had and failed to do anything they should pay out triple cost, if they hadn't and had no way of knowing, maybe then significantly less.


Warned by who?  It sounds like the lawyer that filed doesn't understand crossing jurisdiction any better than Fark does.

"Hey BNSF, this road we own is pretty dangerous when it crosses your track."

Lets say that actually happened.  BNs response is "get your civil engineers together with ours, bring a budget, and we will put a crossing guard there."  Because they do that every day.  What the answer from the local jurisdiction generally becomes is "What, money?  Fark it.  It's a dirt road out in the middle of nowhere."

If the crossing is dangerous *it is the responsibility of the surface transport jurisdiction, not the railroad, to fix it.*
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: Rent Party: punkwrestler: Rent Party: koder: Terms And Conditions of buying the ticket included language barring them from suing the railroad.

Sure Jan.  Is that the same argument you made to your workers when they wanted sick leave?

Oh and come to think of it, Amtrak is supposed to have priority on all freight rail lines, something you agreed to and have been ignoring for decades.  Perhaps the DOJ should go ahead and look into why they haven't been enforcing that for the last 40 farking years.

BNSF didn't drive the truck onto the track for the Amtrak to collide with.   There were no BNSF trains, locomotives, or personnel involved in this accident at all.    It is their track, on which trains have the right of way, and also on which the truck (which is not owned by a billion dollar corporation and therefore does not have money to award) violated that right of way.   BNSF does not own the grade crossing.  Whatever jurisdiction owns the road the truck was on owns the grade crossing.   If they wanted it guarded, they can have that done.

BNSF owned the rail the train was on and neglected to put in proper safety equipment after being warned repeatedly. This is negligence from BNSF, they wanted to bet it would be cheaper to pay out any lawsuits than pay for the safety upgrades. Now they can see how badly they farked up.

It is not BNSFs responsibility to put that equipment in place.  It is the jurisdiction of whoever owns the road to say "Hey BNSF, put crossing arms here."   If they had done that, there would be crossing equipment there right now.

Burlington doesn't run the highways.   Kansas runs the highways in Kansas.

According to the lawsuit BNSF had been warned about safety at that crossing before, so it's pretty easy to find out, if they had and failed to do anything they should pay out triple cost, if they hadn't and had no way of knowing, maybe then significantly less.


The only responsible party is the idiot driving the truck! Money had been allocated to upgrade the crossing and planning was in the works.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And guess who owns BNSF...

static01.nyt.comView Full Size


Remember, capitalists are NOT your ally when it comes to accountability.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Arbitration clauses are total bullshiat. The notion that purchasing a product or service can bind a customer to a lengthy, complex legal agreement is completely absurd. But this America, so of course our courts pretend otherwise.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: punkwrestler: Rent Party: punkwrestler: Rent Party: koder: Terms And Conditions of buying the ticket included language barring them from suing the railroad.

Sure Jan.  Is that the same argument you made to your workers when they wanted sick leave?

Oh and come to think of it, Amtrak is supposed to have priority on all freight rail lines, something you agreed to and have been ignoring for decades.  Perhaps the DOJ should go ahead and look into why they haven't been enforcing that for the last 40 farking years.

BNSF didn't drive the truck onto the track for the Amtrak to collide with.   There were no BNSF trains, locomotives, or personnel involved in this accident at all.    It is their track, on which trains have the right of way, and also on which the truck (which is not owned by a billion dollar corporation and therefore does not have money to award) violated that right of way.   BNSF does not own the grade crossing.  Whatever jurisdiction owns the road the truck was on owns the grade crossing.   If they wanted it guarded, they can have that done.

BNSF owned the rail the train was on and neglected to put in proper safety equipment after being warned repeatedly. This is negligence from BNSF, they wanted to bet it would be cheaper to pay out any lawsuits than pay for the safety upgrades. Now they can see how badly they farked up.

It is not BNSFs responsibility to put that equipment in place.  It is the jurisdiction of whoever owns the road to say "Hey BNSF, put crossing arms here."   If they had done that, there would be crossing equipment there right now.

Burlington doesn't run the highways.   Kansas runs the highways in Kansas.

According to the lawsuit BNSF had been warned about safety at that crossing before, so it's pretty easy to find out, if they had and failed to do anything they should pay out triple cost, if they hadn't and had no way of knowing, maybe then significantly less.

The only responsible party is the idiot driving the truck! Money had been allocated to upgrade the crossing and planning was in the works.


Then they should have had it done, safety measures are suppose to be priority, not wait until after something happens...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: MythDragon: [media.tenor.com image 640x362]

God dammit so much!


preview.redd.itView Full Size


/I was seriously hoping I could get it in time.  Frankly surprised it wasn't the first thing posted
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Trik: How are the crash victims deadly?


Well they're not lively.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jmr61: Everyone, except maybe the victims, knows how this plays out. The company denies liability, points to limits on their liability that keep them from paying, which have limited merit depending on their history, enforcement, etc. The plaintiffs, did, in fact, agree to mandatory arbitration, which most jurisdictions loathe, but everyone understands.

Then the insurance companies get involved and they settle.


The family members of victims didn't tick their little legal box. I'd like to see how they convince a court that they're legally bound by it.
 
