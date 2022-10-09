 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Sure, by now everyone has heard of COVID. But have you heard about "parallel COVID"? Sadly, you probably will ... and fairly soon   (abc7.com) divider line
35
    More: Sick, Fatigue, Influenza, Vaccine, Vaccination, Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, California, Infection, COVID-19 infections  
•       •       •

1397 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Oct 2022 at 11:50 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"....getting vaccinated and boosted appears to be one of the simplest ways to significantly reduce your risk."

Sigh.. And yet people won't
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Those who had two doses of vaccine before getting COVID had an approximately 75% lower chance of getting long COVID," said Ferrer. "While those who got three doses had an 84% lower chance of getting long COVID."

I've had 5 does, does that give me a 102% lower chance of getting long COVID?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

leeto2: "....getting vaccinated and boosted appears to be one of the simplest ways to significantly reduce your risk."

Sigh.. And yet people won't


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Walker: "Those who had two doses of vaccine before getting COVID had an approximately 75% lower chance of getting long COVID," said Ferrer. "While those who got three doses had an 84% lower chance of getting long COVID."

I've had 5 does, does that give me a 102% lower chance of getting long COVID?


I'm up for my 4th shortly, and since it's an updated shot designed to target more recent variants, it will indeed continue to increase my resistance to COVID.

There are four things going on that your joke ignores: 1) it takes at least a couple of exposures to get your immune system to respond optimally, 2) your immunity fades over time regardless, 3) new variants arise as large populations of the unvaccinated continue to breed them, and 4) increasing the effectiveness is like Xeno's footrace - you're closing that gap in smaller and smaller increments and will never reach 100%.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Meh, Humanity was due for a purge anyway. All species need to be in balance. Life, uh, finds a way.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I think it's wonderful when stupid people die. Bring the new disease on. It weeds out trump filth.
 
clovercat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
About to get my 5th shot, just been waiting for the better varient coverage. Glad I'm in introvert I hate being sick.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"The most described symptoms of long COVID include fatigue, reduced exercise capacity, breathing problems, brain fog and loss of taste or smell,"

I had all that. I think the covid shiat went away after about a year.  I kind of marked it.  I was like, Wow, I can walk and breathe again!  This is -- different.
I had covid so long again, already, that it's just a memory.  But I do remember how it wore me out, forever.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: "Those who had two doses of vaccine before getting COVID had an approximately 75% lower chance of getting long COVID," said Ferrer. "While those who got three doses had an 84% lower chance of getting long COVID."

I've had 5 does, does that give me a 102% lower chance of getting long COVID?


You actually protect other people nearby. It's AOE vaccination.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

leeto2: "....getting vaccinated and boosted appears to be one of the simplest ways to significantly reduce your risk."

Sigh.. And yet people won't


I'd go for making Covid much more lethal in exchange for making the vaccines much more effective. Let's just get this thing settled.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
if we stop talking about it, it will go away on it's own

/maybe use some UV light way up inside you
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
CSB/
Before my last shot, the Nurse was checking my paperwork and noticed a discrepancy.

I had written 2 for vaccines, she indicated that this will be my forth. She then showed me that my card showed 3 shots and today was the forth.

Yes, but one of them was a two-part vaccine.

// CSB
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I will never tire of calling ppl who think this is like the flu, that it's endemic, that we just have to live with it the dumbest c*nts in society right now.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: "Those who had two doses of vaccine before getting COVID had an approximately 75% lower chance of getting long COVID," said Ferrer. "While those who got three doses had an 84% lower chance of getting long COVID."

I've had 5 does, does that give me a 102% lower chance of getting long COVID?


Lucky you. No one has the bivalent booster in my area. And yet, story after story about how people aren't getting it. Well, it's true. I think companies are waiting until the federal money runs out and they can charge whatever they want for bivalent.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've been being lazy about getting the covalent booster. Maybe now is the time to get off my ass.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

natazha: Walker: "Those who had two doses of vaccine before getting COVID had an approximately 75% lower chance of getting long COVID," said Ferrer. "While those who got three doses had an 84% lower chance of getting long COVID."

I've had 5 does, does that give me a 102% lower chance of getting long COVID?

Lucky you. No one has the bivalent booster in my area. And yet, story after story about how people aren't getting it. Well, it's true. I think companies are waiting until the federal money runs out and they can charge whatever they want for bivalent.


Take a road trip to New Mexico, we have the new booster.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

leeto2: "....getting vaccinated and boosted appears to be one of the simplest ways to significantly reduce your risk."

Sigh.. And yet people won't


Is this where I point out that experts are often wrong and therefore you should just do what you feel is right for you?

Also you can't tell me what to do, your not my real dad/president/government.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: "Those who had two doses of vaccine before getting COVID had an approximately 75% lower chance of getting long COVID," said Ferrer. "While those who got three doses had an 84% lower chance of getting long COVID."

I've had 5 does, does that give me a 102% lower chance of getting long COVID?


Hey I've been vaccinated, but I'm not treating it like Pokémon.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: I will never tire of calling ppl who think this is like the flu, that it's endemic, that we just have to live with it the dumbest c*nts in society right now.


I regret to inform you it is endemic. We will be living with it forever.

But it's not the flu, that's true.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm vaxxed and boosted, but I avoid people anyway because the chemicals in their perfume, cologne and body products give me raging migraines. People already make me sick.

It sucks, because I can't go out and do anything that doesn't involve isolation or a small group of understanding friends. But I pretty much hate people now, anyway, and have saved a ton of money in the process.
 
12349876
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

natazha: Walker: "Those who had two doses of vaccine before getting COVID had an approximately 75% lower chance of getting long COVID," said Ferrer. "While those who got three doses had an 84% lower chance of getting long COVID."

I've had 5 does, does that give me a 102% lower chance of getting long COVID?

Lucky you. No one has the bivalent booster in my area. And yet, story after story about how people aren't getting it. Well, it's true. I think companies are waiting until the federal money runs out and they can charge whatever they want for bivalent.


I'm getting tons of available appointments at Walgreens for the Pfizer (very limited for Moderna) within the next week or two putting Salem Oregon into my search.  Maybe you're in the heart of downtown Portland but a short trip to Trumpy land (I know there's tons of that in Oregon and southern Washington) will probably get you more availability.
 
1funguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jerryskid: I think it's wonderful when stupid people die. Bring the new disease on. It weeds out trump filth.


Funny and smart. Hatefully, on both counts, to be sure...
But still. Funny.
And smart.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Joe Biden said "pandemic is over" and is not even pushing for a new bill with funding for more boosters post-December.

Meanwhile, more and more companies are trying to move to hybrid situations, and are even dropping their COVID vaccination policies. Which means that even if you're vaccinated and boosted, Karen Farknut in the cubicle next to you might be an anti-vaxxer idiot who could catch it and spread it to you and then the company doesn't even give you extra sick time to deal with it.

But, that's life in Joe Biden's 'Murica. We are still dealing with a full on pandemic, the president says it's over, and the Democrats won't even try to pass paid sick leave nevertheless mandated Medicaid for All.
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: natazha: Walker: "Those who had two doses of vaccine before getting COVID had an approximately 75% lower chance of getting long COVID," said Ferrer. "While those who got three doses had an 84% lower chance of getting long COVID."

I've had 5 does, does that give me a 102% lower chance of getting long COVID?

Lucky you. No one has the bivalent booster in my area. And yet, story after story about how people aren't getting it. Well, it's true. I think companies are waiting until the federal money runs out and they can charge whatever they want for bivalent.

Take a road trip to New Mexico, we have the new booster.


Just got my fifth. Fortunately, availability is high in NJ. I called at 1:00 pm a few weeks ago, was able to get an appointment at 2:00 pm, only 10 minutes from my house.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: "Those who had two doses of vaccine before getting COVID had an approximately 75% lower chance of getting long COVID," said Ferrer. "While those who got three doses had an 84% lower chance of getting long COVID."

I've had 5 does, does that give me a 102% lower chance of getting long COVID?


Oh crap you overflowed the stats.  It flips and now you have a 2% higher chance, sorry.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: rzrwiresunrise: I will never tire of calling ppl who think this is like the flu, that it's endemic, that we just have to live with it the dumbest c*nts in society right now.

I regret to inform you it is endemic. We will be living with it forever.

But it's not the flu, that's true.


What does endemic mean to you, personally?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: "Those who had two doses of vaccine before getting COVID had an approximately 75% lower chance of getting long COVID," said Ferrer. "While those who got three doses had an 84% lower chance of getting long COVID."

I've had 5 does, does that give me a 102% lower chance of getting long COVID?


Yes, unfortunately turning the dial 102% swings you back around to 98% likelihood of developing long covid.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

natazha: Walker: "Those who had two doses of vaccine before getting COVID had an approximately 75% lower chance of getting long COVID," said Ferrer. "While those who got three doses had an 84% lower chance of getting long COVID."

I've had 5 does, does that give me a 102% lower chance of getting long COVID?

Lucky you. No one has the bivalent booster in my area. And yet, story after story about how people aren't getting it. Well, it's true. I think companies are waiting until the federal money runs out and they can charge whatever they want for bivalent.


It was just opened up in my area for general population last week, got signed up through Rexall if any fellow Ontarians are finding the provincial distribution options to be particular thin/inadequate this round.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jerryskid: I think it's wonderful when stupid people die. Bring the new disease on. It weeds out trump filth.


OK, but what's your opinion on stupid people with chronic COVID driving up your insurance premiums indefinitely?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DrKillPatient: NM Volunteer: natazha: Walker: "Those who had two doses of vaccine before getting COVID had an approximately 75% lower chance of getting long COVID," said Ferrer. "While those who got three doses had an 84% lower chance of getting long COVID."

I've had 5 does, does that give me a 102% lower chance of getting long COVID?

Lucky you. No one has the bivalent booster in my area. And yet, story after story about how people aren't getting it. Well, it's true. I think companies are waiting until the federal money runs out and they can charge whatever they want for bivalent.

Take a road trip to New Mexico, we have the new booster.

Just got my fifth. Fortunately, availability is high in NJ. I called at 1:00 pm a few weeks ago, was able to get an appointment at 2:00 pm, only 10 minutes from my house.


I stuck my butt out the window and they shot me with a dart from a moving van.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

noitsnot: DrKillPatient: NM Volunteer: natazha: Walker: "Those who had two doses of vaccine before getting COVID had an approximately 75% lower chance of getting long COVID," said Ferrer. "While those who got three doses had an 84% lower chance of getting long COVID."

I've had 5 does, does that give me a 102% lower chance of getting long COVID?

Lucky you. No one has the bivalent booster in my area. And yet, story after story about how people aren't getting it. Well, it's true. I think companies are waiting until the federal money runs out and they can charge whatever they want for bivalent.

Take a road trip to New Mexico, we have the new booster.

Just got my fifth. Fortunately, availability is high in NJ. I called at 1:00 pm a few weeks ago, was able to get an appointment at 2:00 pm, only 10 minutes from my house.

I stuck my butt out the window and they shot me with a dart from a moving van.


OK, but when are you going to get your booster :)
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

noitsnot: DrKillPatient: NM Volunteer: natazha: Walker: "Those who had two doses of vaccine before getting COVID had an approximately 75% lower chance of getting long COVID," said Ferrer. "While those who got three doses had an 84% lower chance of getting long COVID."

I've had 5 does, does that give me a 102% lower chance of getting long COVID?

Lucky you. No one has the bivalent booster in my area. And yet, story after story about how people aren't getting it. Well, it's true. I think companies are waiting until the federal money runs out and they can charge whatever they want for bivalent.

Take a road trip to New Mexico, we have the new booster.

Just got my fifth. Fortunately, availability is high in NJ. I called at 1:00 pm a few weeks ago, was able to get an appointment at 2:00 pm, only 10 minutes from my house.

I stuck my butt out the window and they shot me with a dart from a moving van.


The public health clinic is not your personal erotica site
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

misanthropicsob: Joe Biden said "pandemic is over" and is not even pushing for a new bill with funding for more boosters post-December.

Meanwhile, more and more companies are trying to move to hybrid situations, and are even dropping their COVID vaccination policies. Which means that even if you're vaccinated and boosted, Karen Farknut in the cubicle next to you might be an anti-vaxxer idiot who could catch it and spread it to you and then the company doesn't even give you extra sick time to deal with it.

But, that's life in Joe Biden's 'Murica. We are still dealing with a full on pandemic, the president says it's over, and the Democrats won't even try to pass paid sick leave nevertheless mandated Medicaid for All.


lol. Pathetic.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Parallel COVID" sounds like just another name for Long COVID, which has been an issue since early in the pandemic.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.