(Guardian)   Day 228 of WW3: At least 17 die in shelling of housing in Zaporizhzhia. "The Russians are not able to respond on the battlefield and therefore hit the cities in the rear." It's your Sunday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: News, Russia, Ukraine, Crimea, Vladimir Putin, Kerch bridge, south-eastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainians, Black Sea  
384 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 09 Oct 2022 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)



71 Comments
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
There's a special Ukrainian group for those occupiers who forgot to bring a lighter

boom
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
The defeat of Russian positions by artillerymen of the 45th brigade

booms
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jaro Nad
@JaroNad
To mark his 70th birthday, we delivered yet another gift to agressor Putin. Another two new #Zuzana2 howitzers are now in 
@Ukraine
🇺🇦(and much more to come 😉). #WeStandWithUkraine 
@DefenceU

@oleksiireznikov

@UKRinSR

@Slovakia_NATO
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Look everyone today's morning announcements are cancelled. Stupid night nurse kept me up all night changing IVs in boxing gloves and i got about as much sleep as Turboke's mom gets when a Naval ship calls at her town. Also binge watching Rings of Power, which actually surprisingly enough is a) pretty good and b) not a porno. <badum tssh>

Besides, we need to sing ROBSEACE'spraises for another day at least for being this awesome and getting this and posting it in Yesterday's Thread.

Hail, Bob! HUZZAH!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Keep Calm, and Slava Ukraina.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This was from yesterday, but I couldn't resist. I was incredulous that Ukraine Now used Disaster Girl. It still blows me away how memes have been embraced in this battle.
Fark user imageView Full Size

🔥Crimean Bridge, what is known as of 21: 00

The Kerch Bridge is the only artery that connects the temporarily occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea with the mainland of the occupying country of Russia. During the occupation, Russia used this bridge to reinforce its military.

On October 08, around 6 am , a fire broke out on the Krymsky Bridge , and local publics reported the sound of an explosion. Traffic on the bridge has stopped.

The occupation authorities of the peninsula reported that a fuel tank in the tail of a freight train allegedly burst into flames. At the same time, the occupiers still "do not know" what exactly caused the fire.

RosSMI reported that the explosion on the bridge killed three people .

The OP of Ukraine expressed the opinion that the explosion may be covered by a struggle within the special services and law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation.

Putin signed a decree assigning the FSB to strengthen measures to protect the transport crossing through the Kerch Strait.

As of 18: 50 on the bridge opened one lane for traffic of cars.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Phuk yeah Rob!
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, did the missile come from the grassy knoll?
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

It was the stay out cotton man.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Phuk auto carrot. Stay puft.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
A unit of the Zaporizhzhia TrO, in cooperation with its comrades, destroyed a hangar with Russian equipment
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
October 9

Russians launched a massive attack on Zaporozhye: 17 people have already died

On October 9, around 2 a.m., the Russian military launched a massive rocket attack on Zaporozhye. As a result of the attack, residential buildings were destroyed and damaged, and a fire broke out. As of 6 o'clock in the morning, 17 people are known to have died, Anatoliy Kurtev, secretary of the Zaporizhia City Council, said.

In particular, the entrance of a high-rise building was destroyed by a rocket attack. Other high-rise buildings and private sector buildings in the city were also damaged. According to preliminary data, 5 private houses were destroyed and about 40 were damaged.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From yesterday's thread;

fasahd: Flight from the Crimea: how the invaders of the explosion on the bridge were afraid

A large number of cars left Crimea, the invaders began to flee from the peninsula to Berdyansk, and then leave for the territory of the Russian Federation.


Those are probably mostly tourists who are able to leave fast since they're living out of a suitcase or car trunk anyway.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
A unit of the Zaporizhzhia TrO, in cooperation with its comrades, destroyed a hangar with Russian equipment


Nice boomage!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

valenumr: It was the stay out cotton man.
[Fark user image image 183x275]

Phuk auto carrot. Stay puft.


I kinda like 'Stay Out'. Auto carrot is being creative on your behalf.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Belarus officially accused Ukraine of preparing the attack

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus handed the Ukrainian ambassador Ihor Kyzym a diplomatic note in which it claims that Kyiv is allegedly planning to strike. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine denied this information.

" We categorically reject the next insinuations of the Belarusian regime. We do not rule out that the handing over of the diplomatic note may be part of the plan of the Russian Federation to carry out provocation and further accuse Ukraine . The authorities in Belarus should stop fulfilling the whims of the Kremlin and immediately stop providing support to Russia in carrying out its aggression against Ukraine ." , - noted the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Ukrzaliznytsia" has appointed an additional evacuation train from Donetsk region for today

Train 234/233 will depart at 16:30 on the route Pokrovsk - Dnipro - Lviv.

We will remind, mandatory evacuation of the population continues in Donetsk region, Russia is constantly shelling the region, killing and injuring citizens, destroying the civil infrastructure of the region's settlements. There has been no gas supply in the region for a long time, and water supply in many settlements.

No more than 235,000 people involved in the process of defense and maintenance of critical infrastructure should remain in Donetsk region until the autumn-winter period, all others should evacuate. Until February 24, 1,670,000 people permanently lived in Donetsk region.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine under fire: the situation in the regions as of this morning

📍 Zaporizhzhia region
At night, the Russians used tactical aviation for a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia - the planes fired 12 missiles. Most of them hit residential high-rises and private houses. A 9-story building was partially destroyed. 5 private houses were destroyed. Affected infrastructure objects. 20 cars were damaged. So far, 12 people have died. 49 victims were hospitalized, including 6 children. The information is being clarified.

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region
At night, the Russians fired from "Grady" and heavy artillery - almost 70 deadly shells were fired in the Nikopol district. Previously, there were no casualties. In Nikopol, several private houses, a parking lot, a pharmacy, several shops, a painting workshop and an agricultural enterprise were damaged. 3 cars burned, 9 were hit by shelling. Broken power line. Several private homes, a solar power plant, and industrial and food enterprises were damaged in the Marganets community.

📍 Mykolayiv region
The Shirokiv community came under fire - around 02:00, 02:30 and 05:00. Hitting an already destroyed kindergarten and an agricultural enterprise outside the settlement. There are no casualties.

At 02:43, 02:51, 02:53, explosions rang out outside the villages of the Berezneguvat community. There are no casualties. Information about the destruction is being clarified.

📍 Daughter
During the day, the Russians killed 3 civilians of Donetsk region: 2 in Chasovoy Yar and 1 in Bakhmut. Another 14 people were injured
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mines from World War II are being removed today in Odesa

Today, a grenade and a mortar mine from the Second World War will be removed and destroyed in a controlled manner in the Odesa district, Serhiy Bratchuk, the spokesman for the head of the Odesa OVA, said.

Only experienced specialists can properly and safely defuse explosive objects. In no case do not try to do it yourself, because it can lead to tragic consequences.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rumors that Russia's grand wizard is ded. Yay!
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

valenumr: Rumors that Russia's grand wizard is ded. Yay!


?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

valenumr: Rumors that Russia's grand wizard is ded. Yay!


the guy who blesses the nuclear weapons?
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: valenumr: Rumors that Russia's grand wizard is ded. Yay!

?


No serious confirmation, but claims that Kirill ded from covid or something.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At this point, it's just about terrorizing the population. Hitting civilians has been pretty much a goal from the outset, and it's almost as if the Russians are bound and determined to get as many of their people up for war crimes as possible. Well, that or the amazingly clever idea of goading Ukraine to retaliate on prisoners.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

valenumr: wearsmanyhats: valenumr: Rumors that Russia's grand wizard is ded. Yay!

?

No serious confirmation, but claims that Kirill ded from covid or something.


Ah, so. That would be fitting.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today in "OH, GERMANY!"

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


A significant number of members of the AfD party (the "alternative for germany" party), a party which started out as being anti-foreigner/immigration and is the same sort of wackjob embarassment in DE as qanon Republicans are in the US, has decided to go balls deep in the Russian propaganda. And today they held a rally in Berlin.

https://www.dw.com/en/germany-far-right-demo-protests-russia-sanctions-energy-policy/a-63380291
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


/I haven't slept yet and its almost 8am....but the display is ready and packed with the baked goodies
//headed to walmart to pick up my zero
///then I'm going to sleep for a bit
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know Walmart sold Imperial Japanese fighter planes
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: I didn't know Walmart sold Imperial Japanese fighter planes


Sure, you just gotta preorder
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/
Tidewater (Virginia) Ukrainian School: https://tidewaterua.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Way
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: This was from yesterday, but I couldn't resist. I was incredulous that Ukraine Now used Disaster Girl. It still blows me away how memes have been embraced in this battle.
[Fark user image 500x261]
🔥Crimean Bridge, what is known as of 21: 00

The Kerch Bridge is the only artery that connects the temporarily occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea with the mainland of the occupying country of Russia. During the occupation, Russia used this bridge to reinforce its military.

▪On October 08, around 6 am , a fire broke out on the Krymsky Bridge , and local publics reported the sound of an explosion. Traffic on the bridge has stopped.

The occupation authorities of the peninsula reported that a fuel tank in the tail of a freight train allegedly burst into flames. At the same time, the occupiers still "do not know" what exactly caused the fire.

RosSMI reported that the explosion on the bridge killed three people .

▪The OP of Ukraine expressed the opinion that the explosion may be covered by a struggle within the special services and law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation.

▪Putin signed a decree assigning the FSB to strengthen measures to protect the transport crossing through the Kerch Strait.

▪As of 18: 50 on the bridge opened one lane for traffic of cars.


1. Nice meme use by Ukraine :)

2.  Interesting speculation on the cause being infighting between Russian security agencies...whether true or not, it's going to increase friction on the Rus team, which helps Ukraine.
 
Bob Able [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey folks, hope everyone's well

here's dire discomfort for the doodlers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: So, did the missile come from the grassy knoll?


The missile was fired from the drone boat, and then blew up the truck filled with bombs.

So it was actually dronemissileboatpigtruckbomb
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skunk woke me up so I can be here early to say fark russia
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: talkertopc: So, did the missile come from the grassy knoll?

The missile was fired from the drone boat, and then blew up the truck filled with bombs.

So it was actually dronemissileboatpigtruckbomb


I think we all know it was zombie Hulk Hogan.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nosatril: Oneiros: talkertopc: So, did the missile come from the grassy knoll?

The missile was fired from the drone boat, and then blew up the truck filled with bombs.

So it was actually dronemissileboatpigtruckbomb

I think we all know it was zombie Hulk Hogan.


I dunno. There was some pretty convincing photo evidence from yesterday that proved it was definitely not Hogan at the bridge, though we of course cannot rule out his involvement at some point
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nosatril: Oneiros: talkertopc: So, did the missile come from the grassy knoll?

The missile was fired from the drone boat, and then blew up the truck filled with bombs.

So it was actually dronemissileboatpigtruckbomb

I think we all know it was zombie Hulk Hogan.


Controlling the drone boat?

Then I guess it was zombiehulkdroneboatmisslepigtruckbomb

/not sure where the pig came into it
//maybe it's the target so always at the end?
///zombiehulkdroneboatmissiletruckbombpig?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i'm still hoping team Truckboatmissilepig cant score some points in OT.

TEAM TRUCK BOMB SUCKS, man! YOU GUYS SUCK!

d1qbemlbhjecig.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Rumors that Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church has died are false. He has simply embarked on a Special Religious Undertaking in a traditionally prepared box. Memorial services will be held next Thursday.

* Joyful residents of Moscow yesterday took part in a spontaneous parade celebrating the start of the new season of Blyaat the Caat, seen in this short clip of revelers dancing with Opo, the Googly-eyed unexploded bomb. Tragically, moments after this video was taken, Opo was attacked by the Blyaat the Caat float and exploded, killing two hundred and seventeen people. The producers of the show have pledged to write a Very Special Memorial episode for the dead, which is planned to involve Jon the dissolute cab driver snorting bath salts and rectally violating a statue of Ronald McDonald.

* The crack team of FSB investigators who were quickly able to identify Ukrainian agents as being responsible for the murder of Darya Dugina, the assassination of Abraham Lincoln, the Hindenberg Disaster, the death of Archbishop of Canterbury Thomas Beckett in 1170, and the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction event have begun to investigate the Crimean Bridge explosion and believe they have identified the party responsible. *Beat* You guessed it, it was Truckboatmissilepig.

* Recent statements of concern that the Rasputitsa, or muddy season in Ukraine will delay our inevitable victory are without basis, as demonstrated by the 14th Tank Battalion and their fresh supply of conscripts. With traditional Russian ingenuity and derring-do a solution to the mud problem has been found which only requires slightly over three thousand five hundred army conscripts per mile of new road. Even better, as high command is committed to an eco-friendly future of renewable resources, this new road bed will automatically compost itself in spring.

* Concerns that the CTSO, or Collective Security Treaty Organization, is beginning to fall apart are false. As all are aware, this mighty alliance was formed among prior republics of the Soviet Union to ensure stability, defense, and economic stability in the region, and in keeping with this promise Vladimir Putin has delivered a traditional Russian plea begging for help from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who it is said is considering sending a fruit basket or charcuterie board in lieu of any weapons or soldiers. The future is bright for this historic friendship between Nations.
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Today in "OH, GERMANY!"

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]

A significant number of members of the AfD party (the "alternative for germany" party), a party which started out as being anti-foreigner/immigration and is the same sort of wackjob embarassment in DE as qanon Republicans are in the US, has decided to go balls deep in the Russian propaganda. And today they held a rally in Berlin.

https://www.dw.com/en/germany-far-right-demo-protests-russia-sanctions-energy-policy/a-63380291


I wish some enterprising hacker or patriotic whistleblower would crack their financial records for the certain payments from Russia, the stupid traitors.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

rue_in_winter: Father_Jack: Today in "OH, GERMANY!"

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]

A significant number of members of the AfD party (the "alternative for germany" party), a party which started out as being anti-foreigner/immigration and is the same sort of wackjob embarassment in DE as qanon Republicans are in the US, has decided to go balls deep in the Russian propaganda. And today they held a rally in Berlin.

https://www.dw.com/en/germany-far-right-demo-protests-russia-sanctions-energy-policy/a-63380291

I wish some enterprising hacker or patriotic whistleblower would crack their financial records for the certain payments from Russia, the stupid traitors.


You seem to be under the impression that people have to be paid in order to be that stupid.

It must be nice having such an optimistic view of humanity.
 
Bslim
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hit the Rear is the name of my all butt sex video compilation.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bslim: Hit the Rear is the name of my all butt sex video compilation.


Do you have the one where the clown car gets rear-ended at a stop sign and it turns into an anal gangbang?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
The defeat of Russian positions by artillerymen of the 45th brigade

booms


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I hope they blow up the bridge a second time..
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Juc: I hope they blow up the bridge a second time..


There's a lot of segments that can be blown up
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: i'm still hoping team Truckboatmissilepig cant score some points in OT.

TEAM TRUCK BOMB SUCKS, man! YOU GUYS SUCK!

[d1qbemlbhjecig.cloudfront.net image 850x446]


I WILL CUT YOU, OLD MAN.

TEAM TRUCK BOMB RULES.

ALL OTHER BRIDGE DESTROYING TEAMS DROOL.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Look everyone today's morning announcements are cancelled. Stupid night nurse kept me up all night changing IVs in boxing gloves and i got about as much sleep as Turboke's mom gets when a Naval ship calls at her town. Also binge watching Rings of Power, which actually surprisingly enough is a) pretty good and b) not a porno. <badum tssh>

Besides, we need to sing ROBSEACE'spraises for another day at least for being this awesome and getting this and posting it in Yesterday's Thread.

Hail, Bob! HUZZAH!

[Fark user image 850x382]

Keep Calm, and Slava Ukraina.


Someone needs to come up with a "Sure, Jan." stencil for missiles and rounds
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Father_Jack: Look everyone today's morning announcements are cancelled. Stupid night nurse kept me up all night changing IVs in boxing gloves and i got about as much sleep as Turboke's mom gets when a Naval ship calls at her town. Also binge watching Rings of Power, which actually surprisingly enough is a) pretty good and b) not a porno. <badum tssh>

Besides, we need to sing ROBSEACE'spraises for another day at least for being this awesome and getting this and posting it in Yesterday's Thread.

Hail, Bob! HUZZAH!

[Fark user image 850x382]

Keep Calm, and Slava Ukraina.

Someone needs to come up with a "Sure, Jan." stencil for missiles and rounds


I'd go with frame from the 1999 Takei classic:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: rue_in_winter: Father_Jack: Today in "OH, GERMANY!"

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]

A significant number of members of the AfD party (the "alternative for germany" party), a party which started out as being anti-foreigner/immigration and is the same sort of wackjob embarassment in DE as qanon Republicans are in the US, has decided to go balls deep in the Russian propaganda. And today they held a rally in Berlin.

https://www.dw.com/en/germany-far-right-demo-protests-russia-sanctions-energy-policy/a-63380291

I wish some enterprising hacker or patriotic whistleblower would crack their financial records for the certain payments from Russia, the stupid traitors.

You seem to be under the impression that people have to be paid in order to be that stupid.

It must be nice having such an optimistic view of humanity.


Hardly. My grandparents survived the Holocaust and the Russians, I was personally a victim of neglect and abuse that put me in hospital, and I studied history. I am not naive about people's latent shiattiness.

Support for Ukraine among German people is good, but not from the political establishment apart from the Greens. Anti-immigrant rhetoric isn't special to the AfD, they're the moron populist party and it's to be expected. The AfD's pattern of activity is suspicious, though, and Russia loves giving money to exactly this type of traitor asshole.

Stupid people need someone at least a little smarter to organize them, because they're stupid. There's no shortage of evidence of that, especially the various attempts to create libertarian or objectivist 'paradises' by naive idiots, and how quickly they turned into total shiatshows.
 
