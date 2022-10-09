 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Yorkshire man would very much like whoever it is to stop shouting stuff about porridge through his letter box flap   (examinerlive.co.uk) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Find three bears?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luxury!  All we had was a letter basket in the middle of the road filled with notes about Wheatabix.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Seems like with home security and trail cams as they are this is pretty easy to resolve.

Or just sit on the other side of the door with a can of pepper spray....
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Luxury!  All we had was a letter basket in the middle of the road filled with notes about Wheatabix.


A letter basket!? A letter basket!? You lucky bastard! We had to keep our notes about Wheatabix inside a dead sparrow.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sorry. I thought you were enjoying it. I'll stop now
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cryptozoophiliac: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Luxury!  All we had was a letter basket in the middle of the road filled with notes about Wheatabix.

A letter basket!? A letter basket!? You lucky bastard! We had to keep our notes about Wheatabix inside a dead sparrow.


A dead sparrow? Hmph. I kept my Wheatabix notes under a rock that smelled like poo when it got wet, which it did every other day. Now that I mention it, it probably was a dried out turd.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And while we're on the subject, I don't care how you try to rationalize it, but Yorkshire Pudding is not pudding.
 
HomerButt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I have no idea why, but this just tickled my funny-bone.

or once it was "EAT IT BEFORE IT GOES COLD PAPPA. - (this bit said in a whisper)
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Sometime it's 'PORRIDGE TIME PAPPA BEAR' or once it was 'EAT IT BEFORE IT GOES COLD PAPPA.' - (this bit said in a whisper) 'It's my special porridge.'" Before you ask no, porridge had not been left at any times...

I suspect the porridge is a metaphor.
 
