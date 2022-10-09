 Skip to content
CSB Sunday Morning: How you first learned to drive
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Grew up on a farm.  Learned to drive on a 1940 Farmall 'H' tractor with a 5 -speed non-syncromesh transmission and a 1952 Farmall Super C, with a 4-speed non synchro.

High school, had Driver's Ed in a 1971 Chevy with an automatic.  Piece of cake.

About that time, got a '62 Impala as a hand-me-down from my sister.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Dad taught me in empty parking lots and in a 70s Ford Granada.  Manual transmission because in the 80s my parents wanted me know how to drive any car in case I had to drive some drunkard home, or be a co-star in a Nic Cage movie.

Also, because that Granada was basically a tank.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Empty parking lot, with Dad gripping the emergency brake 😎

Then when winter hit, the roads in the mountains (small subdivision, lots of empty space) to teach me to deal with ice.
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When I was 15, my High School said you need to be 16 years old to take Drivers Ed.  When I was 16, they said they weren't offering Drivers Ed anymore.  So I ended up mixing a few private lessons with my very patient Dad.  Did I learn to drive?  Sort of.  Fortunately, the Drivers Ed exam was graded on a points system, and you had to screw up REALLY badly to not get enough points to pass.  I screwed up slightly less than really badly.  The guy giving the exam said something along the lines of "I want to fail you.  If I was legally allowed to fail you, I would have".

At that point I moved away from home and didn't have/need a car.  I didn't try driving again until I was 30.  And it turns out driving a car is not like riding a bicycle.  You do forget.  So I ended up taking some more lessons.  Did I learn to drive?  Sort of.  I was still a terrible driver.   The one saving grace was that at that point I was old enough to know I was a terrible driver, and exercise caution accordingly.

I guess my first "learned to drive, for real" came in the years after that, as I gradually gained confidence and learned what I was doing.  It took me about 4 years before I dared to drive on California freeways, and maybe in another 10 I'll finally nail down being able to parallel park on the first try.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I started counting down the days to when I could drive starting when I was about 12.

When I turned 15 1/2, I got my learners permit.  My parents had a newish 1989 Mazda B2200 pickup with zero extras.  No AC, no radio, no power steering, and manual transmission.  I loved that little pickup, it's what I learned to drive in.

We weren't a rich family, but by the time I turned 16 in 1992 my mom had her 1987 Volvo 240.  My dad was in a carpool to the Bay Area where he used his 1988 Mazda 323.  So the Mazda B2200 pickup was mine to use, as long as I followed their rules.  The #1 rule, none of my friends could ride in the bed of that pickup.

I turned 16.  My birthday was on a Sunday.  The next day was a holiday, Memorial Day.  To this day, the coolest thing my mom has ever done for me was she wrote me a note lying and saying I had a doctor's appointment that next Tuesday morning so I could go to the DMV and take my driver's test.  My mom was not one wont to lie, but I think she wanted me to get my license almost as much as I did.  I passed.

So that first day, in late May of 1992, I got to drive my parents' 1989 Mazda B2200 pickup home from school.  So of course, the first thing I did was break the one rule my parents had given me.  My best friend was in the passenger seat while we stacked two or three of our friends in the bed of the pickup as I drove from school.

I sat at a red light and my best friend dared me to try to peel out when the light turned green.  Not being a chicken, of course I accepted the challenge, even though that little pickup had no real ability to peel out.  The light turned green, I slammed the gas down and brought up the clutch in a futile attempt to peel out.  All I did was cause the pickup to jerk forward a bit while I tried to remain in control.  As I looked to my right, the pickup still jerking back and forth, I saw a police officer sitting in his car at his own red light.  His light turned green a few moments later.

Four months later my parents let me drive again.

/Username checks out and all...
 
amigafin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I learned to drive using neighbors cars, as my family didn't have one. A pinto and a VW Rabbit.  Then I got my first car, a Dodge Coronet, double in size, with carburetor issues.
So I went to take the drivers test, which involved driving around cones.....on a downhill slope. The drivers test guy told me "Drive around the cones, do not hit the gas or brake."
Here I am with a heavy car that idles at 1200 rpm driving downhill around these cones made for a smaller car, swerving back and forth, tires squealing, back end sliding all over the place. I asked the  guy "No brakes, huh?"
and he replied, "NO BRAKES! KEEP IT UP, YOU'RE DOING GREAT!" while holding onto the door frame with both hands.
I got to the bottom of the course and looked back in the mirror and saw skid marks everywhere.... but no overturned cones!
The examiner told me "Good job!" and checked the PASS box on the form with a flourish.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Took driving lessons. From Sears. Yes, Sears, Roebuck and Company had a driving school. A friend of mine in high school had used them. The guy was actually a good instructor, patient, and showed us little tricks on parallel parking and the cone slalom. After I passed the exam and got my license, I learned to drive a manual on a friend's VW Beetle and my dad's Corolla station wagon.

I had been itching to get my license. Got my learner's permit about four days after I turned 15, got my license within a week of my 16th birthday.

I was still an arrogant teenage driver who thought my ability was better than what it actually was. I had a couple of wrecks, neither were my fault and not terribly damaging, but I could have prevented them if I had left myself an "out."
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Judging from what I see on the roads every day, I am firmly convinced at least a third (if not more) of the people out there behind the wheel still haven't learned how to drive.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People around these parts often kept retired cars around as "field" cars.  Ours was a '68 Plymouth Belvedere station wagon, 225 slant six, three-on-the-tree. That's how I learned; roaring around in the fields.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was less than 2 years old. I toddled out the front door and into the car. Somehow I released the the parking brake, don't ask me how, I have no authentic memory of it. The car rolled down the hill past 3 houses, an intersection, and curbed itself just before the hill grew steeper.  A neighbor found me. Anyway, my first solo.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My grandpa taught me in his 1946 pickup.
3 on the tree.
He lived in a town of 100 if you also count some dogs and cats.

Went to the dirt roads.

For some reason, I had problems learning a regular manual later on in my mom's car.
Some 5 speed automatic Mazda or something.
The 3 on the tree was easier.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a beach in Northern Ireland that is about ten miles long and a couple of hundred yards wide, and even in summer is virtually empty. From around nine years old I was allowed to drive up and down and that was my introduction to driving.

I went back there a few years ago and drove on the beach again.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Beaches have dry sand, damp sand and wet sand. You learn very quickly to stay on the damp sand. Avoid the dry sand and the wet sand.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My HS had drivers ed if you were 15.5 at the start of the semester.  Cursing being a summer baby I had to wait until the fall after I turned 16 (1982-3 school year)...ah well.

Lots and lots of classroom lectures and movies from the 50s (Blood on the Highway " was one that stuck in my mind).  Eventually we got to go out to the mobile home in the parking lot that had been gutted and driving simulators, also from the 1950s, were packed tightly in there.  After many days/weeks out there we were finally broken up into groups of four and went out in an actual car onto the roads around the school to terrorize the locals (those in the class not out driving were either back in the simulator or packed off to the library (if you had gone and gotten your license from the DMV)).

I can't remember what the instructor's real name was because everyone called him/he responded to Fred as he looked even more like Fred Flintstone than John Goodman did on his best day.  Fred had two rules, try to listen and watch when others were driving and 'never' drink from his coffee cup (there was one other rule but this came down from the vice principal... under no circumstances was Fred to get behind the wheel...).  Apparently the school was fine with our learning to drive from an alcoholic as long as he didn't get totally plowed.  And looking back, having your entire day filled with riding around with barely competent teenagers learning to drive would probably have me wanting a low level buzz on too.  Far different times back then, different times.

Anyway, I survived the class, got my license (did the test in my grandma's tank of a '66 Buick with it's monster V8 (parents had a Toyota Corolla and a VW Vanagon, maybe, maybe an anemic 120 hp in total between them) that I had driven maybe two or three times before then.  That was fun...rolleyes), and got shuffled off to the library for the rest of the semester.

Fun times,fun times
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My first driving lesson, I turned right around a corner - and right into a sewer grate - and learned how to change a tire.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When I was 14, my parents went to Florida to visit my grandparents and left me in the care of my elder sibling, both in their early 20s. One night they both went out expecting my nerdy ass to sit home reading books or whatever. But I was desperate to use this teenage home alone opportunity to get into some liquor cabinet shenanigans. Trouble was, none of my friends lived within walking distance and none could talk their parents into driving them over. So I grabbed the keys to my mom's car and proceeded to spend 40 minutes nervously backing it out of the garage, then creeped and lurched out of the driveway, around the corner and back into the other end of the driveway and back into the garage, admitting I had no idea what I was doing and would surely kill myself before reaching any of my friends' houses.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At Sears driving school. They used biatchin Camaros!
 
Creoena
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Learned to drive in my father's shiatty van.  The fun thing was that the driver's seat was broken and was essentially a rocking chair.  Accelerate too fast and you're leaning back.  Brake too fast and you're working hard to not fall forward out of the seat.

Ended up taking my drivers' test in my mother's bright purple Chevy Cavalier.  He had me do a hill stop right in front of the place we were renting.  Had a bunch of experience practicing there so it was a breeze.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Drove my Chevy to the leveebut the levee was dry and them good old boys were drinkin' whiskey and rye Singin' this'll be the day that I die
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
my youth was all about Rockwood go karts in Fort Worth.

Learned to drive in a Chevy Astro van and then 20 years later my cousin learned to drive in the same van.

And there's the van in my old driveway
John Armstrong - Francetta Schubert Interview
Youtube IVxa1B2wJjA
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I first learned to steer sitting on my mother's friend's lap when I was 12 because they were too drunk to drive me home.

My learning how to dri e was I terrified by spending my sophomore year abroad and living in a place with decent public transport. When I moved to Maine for college I got my license.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In my Dad's 1970's Ford Cortina (UK version). That's it, no funny stories.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Learners at 14, but because of home circumstances, no one was ever around to actually teach me to drive.  So I let it lapse until about...28?  That's when my uncle, who'd been driving since he was 8 (farm and field driving) taught me and eventually all of the cousins.  Learned on his mid-90's GMC pickup and the same colour mid-90's Ford.  The Ford had shot alignment, bad brakes, weird acceleration curves, weak steering and a somewhat miscalibrated speedometer, but I could drive it dead centre in a lane, at exactly the speed limit, without a hint of swaying.  The GMC, with none of those issues, never seemed to respond to me in the same way.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In 1981, I was 15 and had just gotten my learner's permit.

Mom decided we (her, myself, and my little brother) were going to go from North Texas to Eden Prairie, Minnesota to visit distant cousins and attend a family reunion - in a beige 1980 Chevy Chevette.  I would be doing some of the driving at some point.

I remember being allowed to drive through part of Oklahoma on a 4-lane highway, where my mother noticed I was white-knuckling it because I was more worried about impressing her than actually getting somewhere. I eventually relaxed.

During the drive, we kept seeing signs for Broasted Chicken, which we had never heard of and has now become a family joke.

Somewhere in Kansas or Missouri, Mom pulled over for lunch to get some so we could satisfy our curiosity and our rumbling stomachs. She handed me the keys as we walked out the door.

After making sure everybody was buckled up, I proceeded to back out of the parking space (mostly empty lot) and bumped into a bollard near the door, stopping the car abruptly (no damage).  Before I could do anything, in the silence, Mom said "Mike? You wanna get out and see about that old man you just hit?"

I was told that the color drained from my face. I looked back and said "It's just the post in front of the door."

Mom: "Todd (my brother in the back seat), can you hand me that pillow?"

She pulls the pillowcase off of it and puts it over my head and says "Well, let's go."

Me: "But Mom, I can't see anything."

Mom: "If you're not gonna look, what difference does it make?"

Lesson learned.

To this day, Pillowcase Man™ still shows up occasionally to do something stupid when I'm in the car behind the wheel - like bumping into a cottonwood tree after my grandmother's funeral.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Driver's ed, Darkest Redneckistan, North Carolina. The instructor directs me to turn onto a then-unpaved side road that loops off the main road.

I round a curve and there's a big-ass cherry picker sitting directly in front of me.

The instructor's next words were "don't brake so hard."
 
robodog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Started by driving my friends gocart around his dad's property in the country. When he first for it the engine was governed to about 25mph, once we got good enough his dad took the governor off and it could hit somewhere between 45 and 50. Later we drove an old Chevetee around the property. By the time I took driver's ed the only important bits were about driving in traffic and reversing into tight spaces (still not particularly good at that).
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: my youth was all about Rockwood go karts in Fort Worth.

Learned to drive in a Chevy Astro van and then 20 years later my cousin learned to drive in the same van.

And there's the van in my old driveway
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/IVxa1B2wJjA]


Me and some buddies got thrown out of Rockwood Go-Karts one day due to their jackassery. They decided they were "bumper cars" instead of racers.  We got one round of racing in and as we were leaving, the owner said "Read the rules as you leave. Don't come back."
 
UtopianDevil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was a farm boy, so knew the basics from an early age. I remember being five years old and driving the John Deere model A with the hay baler while my dad and brother stacked bales on the wagon. I was small enough I stood between the seat and steering wheel. It took both hands to disengage the clutch when I needed to stop.

For road vehicles, I was about ten when Dad had me get in the 79 Jeep Wrangler and we drove to the far back field. He stopped, got out and said "when you get back to the house you'll have it figured out. He then walked back to the house.
My father was not a patient man so he knew it was better to let me get a little practice without him getting mad and yelling.

I made it to the house and never had problems driving a manual after learning that way. Two days later he had me in the 1948 International dump truck, driving the truck while he filled it with the backhoe.

It made Driver's Ed a piece of cake in high school. I remember my instructor sleeping in the passenger seat more than once. I guess he figured I was doing fine.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Started at 13.  Full license at 14th birthday.  Mom took over the lessons on a big parking lot with stripes since dad's foot would try to go through the floorboard every time I needed to brake.  It took my money to pay for behind the wheel certified lessons.   At 14 I worked in the Rockies on a dude ranch in the summer and drove tractors, pickups, Jeepsters (with very strange gearing), and horses.

Having a car at 14 certainly helped with dating.  Most of my friends probably paid for lessons, too, since drivers ed was offered by the school much later.
 
rik_everglade
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mid-late 70s. Grandpa bought an old firetruck, probably from the 40s. 15 year old cousin takes our clan of six cousins on a trip down Milestrip road out of South Dayton, NY...it was a dirt road back then. As a passenger, I had the siren. It had a long throw, so I had to stand to get it to the floor. Wooo WWWWOOoooo! My cousin Jason was hanging from the bar across the back where the hoses would be if there were any. Up and back down that road. She said that I could drive, I was 13. I pulled up on the steering wheel to get leverage on the clutch...I did drive tractors since I was six. Letting it out slowly and pressing the gas. My cousin yelled Shift, I pushed down hard, pulled the shift lever, let it out. Erica and Heather and Anita still sitting on top hangin on. You just don't see that stuff anymore. Not around here.
 
gregario
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: At Sears driving school. They used biatchin Camaros!


Donuts on your lawn?
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I took driver's ed at high school using simulators from the 50s and watching movies like "Signal 30" .  Did my behind the wheel time by driving the instructor around all day one Saturday before Christmas, in a mix of rain and snow.

Only then would my Dad let me behind the wheel of one of his cars.  Took my driver's test in this beauty.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When I was about 14 years old I worked at a driving (golf) range. I drove a mid 1950's Willys pick up around to gather up all the golf balls. It was an "armored" vehicle with metal screens on all the windows, and full of dents from the a&&holes who kept trying to hit it.

It was like minor combat, trying to not run over the flags and greens out in the field while jumping out of the seat every time a Titleist clanked off one of the doors or windows.

They even tried to hit you when you were out picking up balls by hand near the fence and the nets.
 
