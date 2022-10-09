 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   The rains down in Africa   (african.business) divider line
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
but climate change is a myth, they said.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So, we don't bless these rains?

/ down in Africa
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Another extreme rain event. This year has been so horrible with this, and it continues.
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sounds like the rain's up in Africa
 
AbuHashish
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You'd think all the rich princes I've gotten emails from would have the money to help.
 
