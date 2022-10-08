 Skip to content
(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 910: "Youthful"
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Youthful

Description: Show us people, places, or things that are obviously new or young.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Kid power
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not-yet-great blue herons
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Protected by Gooszilla
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Sampson"

A calf at the 2022 Juniata County (PA) Fair.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Sweet And Juicy"

They were freshly-picked, so that counts as new.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Kittens"

From a May 2020 litter from a cat my brother discovered. It was already pregnant and all kittens including the mother were found homes.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Kodak Gold, Pentax K1000, Sept 2011
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


OM-D E-M5 MkII, 7Artisans 35mm F0.95
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Jeannie, who has long since transitioned from kitten to sack of potatoes
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Middle-schooler cousins Caleb and Sam.  They're both out of college now, but this photo remains a family reminder of what might happen when the two get together. Nikon D3500.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Baby Western Grey Roo
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


Wanna Know a Secret?

Twin fawns play in the woods.  Mama was nearby watching them and me.
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


First Meal Home From NICU
 
FuLinHyu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Flower Bud in Spring
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Arctic fox pup
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Split rock plant with newly emerging leaf pair. They typically only have one leaf pair at a time and absorb the old leaves when the new leaves are fully emerged.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Split Rock with Newly Emerging Leaves by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

