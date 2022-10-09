 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   This Amtrak trip from Pontiac to Chicago should've taken 5 hours, but it was so bad, 19 hours later riders were willingly jumping off in Gary, IN   (mlive.com)
13
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm in Germany awhile, riding the trains, la la la. They know how to do them here.

Even if sabotaged, they can get them running again faster than Amtrak can get you anywhere.
 
OneDayWhat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One day, a new civilization will arrive, and it is likely that they will have lemon soaked refreshment napkins.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just how bad could it have been to where they were jumping off the train in Gary, Indiana?

<off to actually RTFA>

Oh dear...

No power, non-functional toilets, no updates from Amtrak?

Yeah, Gary, Indiana at night is an upgrade...
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See tracks? Think train! Except for Amtrak.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poo-Choo Train
Youtube 4gStejRRiKo
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went on an Amtrak trip from Sacramento to Minneapolis and then back. Going to Minneapolis the trip was obnoxiously hellish due to such delays. At one point the track was blocked by a freight train derailment. People were given two choices -- take a bus to the airport and catch a flight ( yo, I was so there ) or wait on the train until who knows. I also saw a factory on fire. By the time we arrived in Minneapolis we were 18 hours behind schedule.

/ The way back was almost dreamlike and bizarre as I somehow got higher than Everest on weed and shrooms.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why, oh why in the everloving fark are we STILL having everyone and their sister not communicate when there is a gd problem?  I mean seriously - this happens constantly, with everyone from game companies to Amtrack to telcos to fark knows who.  Literally everybody and their farking sister will NOT take the time to rattle off a few minute update on what's going on now and again so people know what's happening.  Stop it you farking morons.  You tell people what's going on, this shiat is not nearly as bad.  There is no earthly reason to make people wait for hours without a simple "This is what happened, this is where we are, we're working on fixing that etc." update.  There is no reason to continue updating people hourly or so.  People will put up with about 1000X more crap if they just know WTF is going on - but almost no one will do that.  Even though we all know how farking stupid that is.  Where is the blind spot here??  There is no rational excuse for this stupidity, and it happens in every damn company organization that exists
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Why, oh why in the everloving fark are we STILL having everyone and their sister not communicate when there is a gd problem?  I mean seriously - this happens constantly, with everyone from game companies to Amtrack to telcos to fark knows who.  Literally everybody and their farking sister will NOT take the time to rattle off a few minute update on what's going on now and again so people know what's happening.  Stop it you farking morons.  You tell people what's going on, this shiat is not nearly as bad.  There is no earthly reason to make people wait for hours without a simple "This is what happened, this is where we are, we're working on fixing that etc." update.  There is no reason to continue updating people hourly or so.  People will put up with about 1000X more crap if they just know WTF is going on - but almost no one will do that.  Even though we all know how farking stupid that is.  Where is the blind spot here??  There is no rational excuse for this stupidity, and it happens in every damn company organization that exists


Whoops - no reason not to continue updating people hourly rather
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Why, oh why in the everloving fark are we STILL having everyone and their sister not communicate when there is a gd problem?


It is part of the company policy about creating an imaginary liability.
 
dryknife
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gary, Indiana, Gary, Indiana
Not Louisiana, Paris, France, New York or Rome
But Gary, Indiana, Gary, Indiana
Gary, Indiana, my home sweet home

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pontiac to Chicago in 5.5 hours isn't too bad (when compared to the drive time of 4.5 hours), considering one can relax whilst on the train.

Pontiac to Gary in 16 hours...meh...that's not such a great deal.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Why, oh why in the everloving fark are we STILL having everyone and their sister not communicate when there is a gd problem?

It is part of the company policy about creating an imaginary liability.


Yes, that's the technical excuse, but it's about as tired as trickle down economics.  We know it's bullshiat, they know it's bullshiat, and we all know it causes problems in every industry known to humans to keep people in the dark like that.  Every time*

/there are exceptions when a genuine report is liable to cause panic/etc.
//so I can understand fudging the truth there while you prepare to get people off the train/whatever
///but if it's not like that, you're just shooting yourself in the dick not talking to them - nothing but
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: DON.MAC: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Why, oh why in the everloving fark are we STILL having everyone and their sister not communicate when there is a gd problem?

It is part of the company policy about creating an imaginary liability.

Yes, that's the technical excuse, but it's about as tired as trickle down economics.  We know it's bullshiat, they know it's bullshiat, and we all know it causes problems in every industry known to humans to keep people in the dark like that.  Every time*

/there are exceptions when a genuine report is liable to cause panic/etc.
//so I can understand fudging the truth there while you prepare to get people off the train/whatever
///but if it's not like that, you're just shooting yourself in the dick not talking to them - nothing but


All of this. My manager doesn't like it when I tell the truth to customers, but people are far more understanding of the truth than they are of being lied to or obfuscated. (Note I said understanding and not accepting - whether or not they want to accept it has nothing to do with whether or not it should be known or understood.) Especially now - if it's a personnel/staffing issue they almost immediately get it.
 
