 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TuneIn)   For the first hour of tonight's Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT) the song titles begin with "K", a new Birthday Hour for hour 2 and the Superman story "George Latimer, Crooked Political Boss" continues   (tunein.com) divider line
26
    More: Live  
•       •       •

106 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Oct 2022 at 7:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good evening!
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sonny Boy Williamson - Keep It To Yourself (1956)
Youtube xc-zVjFckAk
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
One of my favorite Adam Ant songs.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
OOPS...Adam and the Ants.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hee!

Dr. Demento played this one a lot!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
ELTON!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
10/2 - Laugh Laugh - The Beau Brummels - Ron Meagher, American bassist with The Beau Brummels, turns 81.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
10/2 - Vincent - Don McLean, American singer and songwriter, turns 77.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Beaubrummelstones
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
10/2 - No Reply at All - Genesis - Mike Rutherford, Brit guitarist for Genesis, Mike & the Mechanics, turns 72.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
10/2 - King of Pain - The Police - Sting (musician), (nee Gordon Sumner) British actor, singer and songwriter, turns 71.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
10/3 - Limbo Rock - Chubby Checker, (nee Ernest Evans) American singer, turns 81.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
10/3 - Second Hand News - Fleetwood Mac - Lindsay Buckingham, American guitarist and vocalist with Fleetwood Mac, turns 75.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
10/3 - Undercover Angel - Alan O'Day (October 3, 1940 -May 17, 2013), American singer and songwriter, would have turned 82 this year.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: 10/3 - Undercover Angel - Alan O'Day (October 3, 1940 -May 17, 2013), American singer and songwriter, would have turned 82 this year.


That's one of those songs that I never really liked much, but somehow, I know all the lyrics to it. :/
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's probably because it was played to death in the fall of 1977.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Where are my roller skates?
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Got the beginnings a toothache, a little bit of throbbing.  Hope it doesn't flare up too much before I get a chance to call the dentist on Monday.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
10/4 - Hi-De-Ho - Blood Sweat & Tears - Jim Fielder, American bassist for Blood Sweat & Tears, turns 75.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
10/5 - Jet Airliner - Steve Miller, American singer and songwriter with the Steve Miller Band, turns 79.
 
TheOtherDub [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Kate Bush  King of the Mountain
Kate Bush - King of the Mountain - Official Music Video
Youtube F8xk_AkeP5c
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
10/5 - Axel F - Harold Faltermeyer, German session musician and record producer, turns 70.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hmmm....  a song written by a German playing on a German radio.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
10/5 - My Maria - B.W. Stevenson (October 5, 1949 -April 28, 1988), American singer and songwriter, would have turned 73 this year.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.