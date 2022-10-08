 Skip to content
(The Drive)   New level of hell fire found   (thedrive.com) divider line
15
Any Pie Left
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, I know some guys would like to test these out at long range... they come with the Mig 29 adapter?
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great news for war
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interestingly, the AATC even claimed that the test was also beneficial in demonstrating the AGM-114R-4's potential to "double the MQ-9's standoff range," which would provide the drone with the "ability to engage threats while maintaining a safe distance out of the threats ability to counter-strike, which is crucial to survivability in a contested environment." This is especially notable considering how the Air Force has been talking about scaling back Reaper operations because of the drone's perceived vulnerability in higher-end conflicts.

The point of drones was to not risk human lives to... kill other humans. Now the Air Force is afraid of losing it's drones?!
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Crazy World of Arthur Brown - Fire (Top of the Pops, BBC 1968)
Youtube 6y4jU9vQFNs
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Any Pie Left: Hey, I know some guys would like to test these out at long range... they come with the Mig 29 adapter?


They'd more be suitable with Ukrainian Hind gunships.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Interestingly, the AATC even claimed that the test was also beneficial in demonstrating the AGM-114R-4's potential to "double the MQ-9's standoff range," which would provide the drone with the "ability to engage threats while maintaining a safe distance out of the threats ability to counter-strike, which is crucial to survivability in a contested environment." This is especially notable considering how the Air Force has been talking about scaling back Reaper operations because of the drone's perceived vulnerability in higher-end conflicts.

The point of drones was to not risk human lives to... kill other humans. Now the Air Force is afraid of losing it's drones?!


Budget cutbacks. Even the furniture is getting super shoddy. And the newest Wing Commander needs their office and Conference room remodeled... Again.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ajgeek: DarkSoulNoHope: Interestingly, the AATC even claimed that the test was also beneficial in demonstrating the AGM-114R-4's potential to "double the MQ-9's standoff range," which would provide the drone with the "ability to engage threats while maintaining a safe distance out of the threats ability to counter-strike, which is crucial to survivability in a contested environment." This is especially notable considering how the Air Force has been talking about scaling back Reaper operations because of the drone's perceived vulnerability in higher-end conflicts.

The point of drones was to not risk human lives to... kill other humans. Now the Air Force is afraid of losing it's drones?!

Budget cutbacks. Even the furniture is getting super shoddy. And the newest Wing Commander needs their office and Conference room remodeled... Again.


Alway$ fun how we have authorized record military budget$ year after year and $omehow our military is alway$ worried about $pending money, couldn't be corruption, no, never!
 
noitsnot
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Each older Hellfire used to include a full IBM PC AT for guidance, but the newer variant upgrades this to an Arduino MEGA for a significant weight savings of both the computer and associated batteries. This allows additional propellant to be carried, resulting in tripled range.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: ajgeek: DarkSoulNoHope: Interestingly, the AATC even claimed that the test was also beneficial in demonstrating the AGM-114R-4's potential to "double the MQ-9's standoff range," which would provide the drone with the "ability to engage threats while maintaining a safe distance out of the threats ability to counter-strike, which is crucial to survivability in a contested environment." This is especially notable considering how the Air Force has been talking about scaling back Reaper operations because of the drone's perceived vulnerability in higher-end conflicts.

The point of drones was to not risk human lives to... kill other humans. Now the Air Force is afraid of losing it's drones?!

Budget cutbacks. Even the furniture is getting super shoddy. And the newest Wing Commander needs their office and Conference room remodeled... Again.

Alway$ fun how we have authorized record military budget$ year after year and $omehow our military is alway$ worried about $pending money, couldn't be corruption, no, never!


You know who adjudicates Union complaints? Former Commanders. Can't imagine why the Unions always lose disputes.

And pretty much the only people who can Command a base are pilots. Literally the last people you want making critical infrastructural decisions.
 
olorin604
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yay, now we can blow up civilian targets from even further away.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So why the hazmat masks in the photos?  Are they using a new propellant?
 
Shryke
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Interestingly, the AATC even claimed that the test was also beneficial in demonstrating the AGM-114R-4's potential to "double the MQ-9's standoff range," which would provide the drone with the "ability to engage threats while maintaining a safe distance out of the threats ability to counter-strike, which is crucial to survivability in a contested environment." This is especially notable considering how the Air Force has been talking about scaling back Reaper operations because of the drone's perceived vulnerability in higher-end conflicts.

The point of drones was to not risk human lives to... kill other humans. Now the Air Force is afraid of losing it's drones?!


Of course 5 Farkers smarted this. Jesus.

Here's reality: ALL wars are won by the side that retains more resources than their enemies. That's it. No wrong, no right, no heroes or villains.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cool.
Test them in Ukraine
Aimed east.
 
