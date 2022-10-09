 Skip to content
(Oregon Live)   California moves to outlaw Big Potato   (oregonlive.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sayingimages.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta ban everything for the future of electric vehicles! But we gotta let people jaywalk freely!

https://www.cbs8.com/article/news/local/jaywalking-to-soon-be-decriminalized-in-california/509-c0f2f998-fcc6-43bc-9381-b3983689c98a
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giant potato? Better get the CHiPs.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: [Fark user image 498x209] [View Full Size image _x_]


I prefer this version ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could have been worse.

Could have been bananas.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"California moves to outlaw Big Potato"
So, no more Idahoans allowed in California?
Awesome!
Since those 4th Reich Branch Dildonians are desperate to annex parts of Oregon (including my part), I might be tempted to make the move back south.
Waitaminnit...it's about a truck and its gimmick cargo?
Yeah naw, it's not worth the $15000/mo rent.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the potato is not real, why make it 8000 pounds? is it made from solid concrete? An 8000 pound load makes the truck 12,000 pounds overweight? What else is on the truck? I is confuseded.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Could have been worse.

Could have been bananas.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen that thing on the road in Idaho.

Ridiculous.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stompin' Tom Connors - Bud The Spud
Youtube HtySGSuKZe8
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurelyShirley: "California moves to outlaw Big Potato"
So, no more Idahoans allowed in California?
Awesome!
Since those 4th Reich Branch Dildonians are desperate to annex parts of Oregon (including my part), I might be tempted to make the move back south.
Waitaminnit...it's about a truck and its gimmick cargo?
Yeah naw, it's not worth the $15000/mo rent.


My vote for governor is going to whomever pledges to build a border wall along the East Oregon/West Idaho border.

'We don't have any hospital beds because we let the anti-vax movement control our politics!'

So? Stay the fark out of my state and sleep in the mess you morons made. Fix your own shiat; don't try to continuously mooch our shiat...
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CHP= Cite Huge Potato
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmm, poutine.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What was the citation for?
For having straps holding down the giant potato, being about 12,000 pounds overweight, and for "haulin' spud" at 63 mph in a 55 mph zone through the racing event's fan village

California hates fun. It's on the record.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Gotta ban everything for the future of electric vehicles! But we gotta let people jaywalk freely!

https://www.cbs8.com/article/news/local/jaywalking-to-soon-be-decriminalized-in-california/509-c0f2f998-fcc6-43bc-9381-b3983689c98a


What do EVs have to do with semis having load limits and having to obey the speed limit?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Giant potato? Better get the CHiPs.


Just drive slowly.

worksafetci.comView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Lsherm: What was the citation for?
For having straps holding down the giant potato, being about 12,000 pounds overweight, and for "haulin' spud" at 63 mph in a 55 mph zone through the racing event's fan village

California hates fun. It's on the record.


How is wrecking roads and driving over the speed limit "fun" exactly?
 
darkmythology
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

meanmutton: GreenSun: Gotta ban everything for the future of electric vehicles! But we gotta let people jaywalk freely!

https://www.cbs8.com/article/news/local/jaywalking-to-soon-be-decriminalized-in-california/509-c0f2f998-fcc6-43bc-9381-b3983689c98a

What do EVs have to do with semis having load limits and having to obey the speed limit?


Because that's what Faux News has told them to think, and gosh durnit they ain't gonna question their betters. Not when it's about Cali-devil's-horn-ia.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Could have been worse.

Could have been bananas.


He said "Christ!"


It was funny how he had named the only man who could save him now
 
jjorsett
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't get the problem the straps pose.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I like the fact that a giant potato was sent to the Indyraces in Monterey. Apparently that is the level of "entertainment" and intellectual stimulation appropriate for people into fast cars. Probably not too many Mensa members there.
 
