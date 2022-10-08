 Skip to content
(CNBC)   What do the five least popular relocation-destination states have in common? In addition to being No.1 of not wanting to move to, New Jersey also smells   (cnbc.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, New York City, New Jersey, United States, recent report, Philadelphia, Mid-Year Migration Report, least popular states, Population  
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
5. Connecticut

Good stay out.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I gotta tell you, I've traveled almost every state in the USA. I've seen the good and the bad. I settled into NJ because I met a girl, but southern NJ is vastly different than northern NJ. It's easy enough to stay away from Atlantic City and a couple of other "Jersey Shore" towns, and south NJ doesn't smell. Honestly, most of the smelly locations have been closed down as the jobs got outsourced to Asia.

Where I am in NJ, it's not so bad. Compare my location to similar towns in, oh, Texas or Florida. Look past the stereotype, and NJ is pretty good.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
How is Alabamny not in that list?
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

plecos: How is Alabamny not in that list?


Because people in Alabama are not at all WASPish bigots, there are jobs there, and the landscapes are varied and quite diverse.
Also, seafood, beaches and low taxes.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

arkansized: plecos: How is Alabamny not in that list?

Because people in Alabama are not at all WASPish bigots, there are jobs there, and the landscapes are varied and quite diverse.
Also, seafood, beaches and low taxes.


Check my profile.

The seafood is all fried.  The beaches, while nice looking, are in Alabama.  Low taxes is one the reasons why the rest of the infrastructure is shiatty (plus rampant corruption in the GQP controlled government).
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

plecos: the rest of the infrastructure is shiatty (plus rampant corruption in the GQP controlled government).


what? NO!
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Having moved to Texas from NJ, I would ABSOLUTELY move back to Jersey in a heartbeat.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The spousal unit and progeny have been looking for a new place for us to move to. One locale was described by a local citizen as "Smells like ass and meth".

Kind of nixed that town.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Nobody lives in California anymore, it's too crowded
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
New Jersey has some of the best schools in the nation, paid for by those taxes.
How many of those leaving have raised the kids, are at or near retirement, and are now leaving to somewhere cheaper?
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

SoupGuru: Nobody lives in California anymore, it's too crowded


I'd be happy spending the rest of my life in a place like Santa Rosa if I thought there was a low probability that my place wouldn't burn to the ground.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

plecos: How is Alabamny not in that list?


Shaking my fist
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Earguy: I gotta tell you, I've traveled almost every state in the USA. I've seen the good and the bad. I settled into NJ because I met a girl, but southern NJ is vastly different than northern NJ. It's easy enough to stay away from Atlantic City and a couple of other "Jersey Shore" towns, and south NJ doesn't smell. Honestly, most of the smelly locations have been closed down as the jobs got outsourced to Asia.

Where I am in NJ, it's not so bad. Compare my location to similar towns in, oh, Texas or Florida. Look past the stereotype, and NJ is pretty good.


I love this post so much for so many reasons.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Earguy: I gotta tell you, I've traveled almost every state in the USA. I've seen the good and the bad. I settled into NJ because I met a girl, but southern NJ is vastly different than northern NJ. It's easy enough to stay away from Atlantic City and a couple of other "Jersey Shore" towns, and south NJ doesn't smell. Honestly, most of the smelly locations have been closed down as the jobs got outsourced to Asia.

Where I am in NJ, it's not so bad. Compare my location to similar towns in, oh, Texas or Florida. Look past the stereotype, and NJ is pretty good.


I'm 20 minutes from NYC, and about 45 minutes from being on a kayak here:
Fark user imageView Full Size

The roads are maintained as are all these public spaces. I'll pay my taxes for that.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Californian here.   I'm not going to tell you to stay away the way some folks will do with their state because I don't know you.   Maybe you are cool and will make our state better.   If you're an asshole then sure, please, stay away.  If you are awesome... then please let me welcome you to our amazing beaches.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
8 out of the 10 states tend to vote a certain way....why am I not surprised?
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Exluddite: New Jersey has some of the best schools in the nation, paid for by those taxes.
How many of those leaving have raised the kids, are at or near retirement, and are now leaving to somewhere cheaper?


I've been in Jersey since 1973 and have owned a house here for last 30 years, I have no problem paying the high  property taxes for the great schools as it only increases the value of my home of the last 25 years. Currently worth three times as much as I paid for it.
/I never had kids and don't intend to go anywhere anytime soon because the quality of life here in Monmouth county is great
//our park system is second to none
///Republicans run a pretty tight ship in these parts
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People keep moving to Texas. I'm not sure why. We have high taxes and terrible infrastructure!

/ low taxes in Texas is a myth
// unless you make over $150k
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also did the person ripping NJ in the Ukraine thread the other day submit this???
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: 8 out of the 10 states tend to vote a certain way....why am I not surprised?


Because you've bought into the hype?

I'm pretty apolitical, and I'm perfectly happy in California.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

plecos: arkansized: plecos: How is Alabamny not in that list?

Because people in Alabama are not at all WASPish bigots, there are jobs there, and the landscapes are varied and quite diverse.
Also, seafood, beaches and low taxes.

Check my profile.

The seafood is all fried.  The beaches, while nice looking, are in Alabama.  Low taxes is one the reasons why the rest of the infrastructure is shiatty (plus rampant corruption in the GQP controlled government).


Love saying "Bayou La Batre", though.  Used to get a lot of commercial shrimp gear from there.  But mostly I just like saying it.
 
aerojockey [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Earguy: I gotta tell you, I've traveled almost every state in the USA. I've seen the good and the bad. I settled into NJ because I met a girl, but southern NJ is vastly different than northern NJ. It's easy enough to stay away from Atlantic City and a couple of other "Jersey Shore" towns, and south NJ doesn't smell. Honestly, most of the smelly locations have been closed down as the jobs got outsourced to Asia.

Where I am in NJ, it's not so bad. Compare my location to similar towns in, oh, Texas or Florida. Look past the stereotype, and NJ is pretty good.


I mean, you still can't pump your own gas or make left turns.  (I used to think ragging on NJ was kind of joke until I had to drive the streets in NJ, then I was like, okay I'm starting to get it.)
 
ViolentEastCoastCity
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
NJ has civil rights and amazing schools.  Beautiful beaches.  The food!

The smell is Staten Island. It occasionally wafts over. 99.99% of NJ doesn't smell, you motards.

I mean, no, stay tf out.

I've lived all over and would step over my own mother to go back to NJ.
 
cmb53208
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cfreak: People keep moving to Texas. I'm not sure why. We have high taxes and terrible infrastructure!

/ low taxes in Texas is a myth
// unless you make over $150k


I keep wondering if Texas is more a giant cult than a state
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It may be worth noting that the guessing and rationalizing in this adverticle is not based on relocation data; it's based on the use of one company's online moving cost calculator.

Some of it does seem related to real-world population movement, but I'd be skeptical of the specifics.

/
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

aerojockey: Earguy: I gotta tell you, I've traveled almost every state in the USA. I've seen the good and the bad. I settled into NJ because I met a girl, but southern NJ is vastly different than northern NJ. It's easy enough to stay away from Atlantic City and a couple of other "Jersey Shore" towns, and south NJ doesn't smell. Honestly, most of the smelly locations have been closed down as the jobs got outsourced to Asia.

Where I am in NJ, it's not so bad. Compare my location to similar towns in, oh, Texas or Florida. Look past the stereotype, and NJ is pretty good.

I mean, you still can't pump your own gas or make left turns.  (I used to think ragging on NJ was kind of joke until I had to drive the streets in NJ, then I was like, okay I'm starting to get it.)


I'd rather pay an employee to pump that gas during bad weather than having to get out of the car myself, plus we still have cheaper gas than most areas despite the pump attendants. As for jughandles, in many cases they are annoying (especially the ones badly designed, like a shallow jughandle that you can't turn left on because of a traffic signal and heavy cross traffic), in some cases you prefer the jughandle instead of making the left turn for safety purposes.

Other than that, we have a lot of entertainment and amenities within a close drive (don't have to drive an hour away simply to go to a Walmart that killed your area's businesses), it's clean as long as you aren't on the Turnpike near Elizabeth, and New Yorkers and Pennsylvanians come here for our beaches despite making fun of us the non-summer months of the year.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: Californian here.   I'm not going to tell you to stay away the way some folks will do with their state because I don't know you.   Maybe you are cool and will make our state better.   If you're an asshole then sure, please, stay away.  If you are awesome... then please let me welcome you to our amazing beaches.


SoCal like typing detected

/NorCal is best Cal
//I keed
///Lake Tahoe is quite possibly my favorite place on earth though
 
