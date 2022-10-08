 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Durham, NC leaders had a public meeting in order to explain how ShotSpotter can help reduce gun violence, Duke sucking   (wral.com) divider line
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
controversial?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We have that in Denver. It hasn't done a damn thing to deter shootings. All it does is identify a rough location where someone fired a gun. By the time the cops arrive fifteen minutes later, the shooter is long gone.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Should've mentioned that ShotSpotter doesn't work.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: We have that in Denver. It hasn't done a damn thing to deter shootings. All it does is identify a rough location where someone fired a gun. By the time the cops arrive fifteen minutes later, the shooter is long gone.


Yep. Our (well, Seattle's) mayor is thinking about blowing a million bucks for a test run with ShotSpotter, and all I can hear is "grift, grift, grift."
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There were 139 shots fired between September 26th and October 1st in Oakland.

The boys down at the crime lab got four more detectives working on the case. They got 'em working in shifts, so they must be working.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Boston has (maybe had?) this exact system and has had it for at least a decade.  I cannot remember a single time where there was a shooting and the police were like "ShotSpotter saved the day! We would be lost with out it."

It probably does work; however, given what I know about signal processing and detection theory I am heavily skeptical about their advertised 97% accurate detection rate.  I didn't look to see what, if any, information they provide about their false positive or false negative rates and the like.  For example: if you want to detect [thing] in some sort of signal, you can in theory achieve a 100% detection rate.  It's just that you will also have a crapton of false-alarms because you're raising an alarm at basically anything discernible from random noise.
I wonder what the density of sensors they have to claim the level of location-accuracy they do?  Like, in a city it can't take too terribly long of a distance among city buildings before a gunshot attenuates to a point where it is difficult to correctly classify among other sudden loud noises.Anyways, it's an interesting concept and certainly not untested in practical settings but it has always felt like a money hole where the money spent on it could be better spent in preventing crime by investing in things like community programs etc. that reach people before they start criming.  But that's socialism or something.
 
King Something
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So, can anyone explain how this device, which can only detect gunshots after the guns have been fired, can in any way prevent guns from being fired in the first place?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've seen news reports where such systems do detect gunshots and they can help get paramedics to victims sooner but on the whole they strike me as a waste of money. They do nothing to address the cause.
We're great at slapping bandaids on problems but won't lift a finger to engage in obvious preventative measures.
 
pocket_aces
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You never hear the bullet.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Data Trackers found almost one-fifth of Durham's nearly 400 shootings happened within the square mile around the Durham Police headquarters

It's a good thing police presence deters crime.so well or they might have a real problem.  .
 
mrmoogle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
ShotSpotter's so good that cops just tell the company what evidence they need, and the ShotSpotter folks are happy to help out.
 
guinsu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It can't?
 
