(Big E Radio)   Let's try this again. At 10:30PM ET things get weird on Noise Factor. The Weird Show (that should have aired last week) goes tonight, for real. Don't fight it. Just embrace it. This is either the best or worst idea I have ever had   (bigeradio.com) divider line
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Our streaming service was apologetic about last week and threw a little something our way for the trouble.

Thread is in early because it's Thanksgiving weekend up here in America's Attic. I'll be jamming turkey in my food hole in a few hours, but should be back online later, so long as I'm not in a food coma.

Thanks for your patience, all.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Some of us discovered the Weird Show was already in the archives this week...

So I'm not sure if I can entice her to listen to it again but we'll see.

Enjoy the turkey...ya know, if you were to do that road trip to fill up the back of your truck next month, you could have turkey once again...

Just a thought.
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
My weird is well weird so well lets have fun
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What about The Normal Show?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: What about The Normal Show?


Martin Mull Normal
Youtube dxxyuwX33aE
 
