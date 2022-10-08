 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   It's a streetlight   (bbc.com)
21
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The sun?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks alien to me.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A glowing orb? This woman I know has luscious orbs.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
CSB/

This last Monday, a retiree friend of mine approached me and said " I saw a UFO". He said he was in his back yard and two orange lights appeared and started descending together. He ran (walked fast) into the house to get his phone, came back out and took 3-4 pics. Then they vanished.

He showed me the pics, I saw the orange lights, that in the pics looked like discernible shapes.

Saw him again Tuesday night and he comes up to me and says "the pics are gone"... I said what? He showed me his gallery, gone. I told him to check his cloud, thinking it probably backed up the pics. Nope.

I'm more freaked out about someone wiping his phone than aliens.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's headlights refracting through air layers.

We went out camping next to the Paulding Light and survived. It sounds awfully similar to this one.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paulding_Light
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Orb?

Space orb?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swamp gas weather ballon.
 
sxacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dean "Crazylegs" Walker

I need read no more tonight. I am sated.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

PreMortem: CSB/

This last Monday, a retiree friend of mine approached me and said " I saw a UFO". He said he was in his back yard and two orange lights appeared and started descending together. He ran (walked fast) into the house to get his phone, came back out and took 3-4 pics. Then they vanished.

He showed me the pics, I saw the orange lights, that in the pics looked like discernible shapes.

Saw him again Tuesday night and he comes up to me and says "the pics are gone"... I said what? He showed me his gallery, gone. I told him to check his cloud, thinking it probably backed up the pics. Nope.

I'm more freaked out about someone wiping his phone than aliens.


Sure is wierd all this evidence keeps getting lost.

Must be the illuminati.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

plecos: The sun?


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Orb?

Space orb?

[Fark user image image 250x263]


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Orb?

Space orb?

[Fark user image 250x263]


Fark user imageView Full Size


DEAR GOD! IT'S WORSE THAN WE THOUGHT!!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The road is problematic.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
themoviedb.orgView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Swamp Gas.
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

plecos: The sun?


Archie Goodwin: [themoviedb.org image 400x599]


Discovery Of A WWII Plane (Opening Scene) | Close Encounter of the Third Kind | Voyage
Youtube gkBIToB43g4
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I thought this was about the Marfa lights. Same thing, basically
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I assure you, it was Venus.

X Files - Jesse Ventura and Alex Trebek as the Men In Black - Jose Chung's From Outer Space S3ep20
Youtube e1K5Y1ZOZw8
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

