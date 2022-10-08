 Skip to content
(Food and Wine)   Small Canadian town celebrates The One True Orange Stuff in a unique way   (foodandwine.com) divider line
12
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Orange asbestos?
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Small Canadian town Pepsicocelebrates advertises The One True Orange Stuff in a unique way

At least the Canadian town probably got a good payday out of it.
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Irn Bru?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Cheetos are crap.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hawkins Cheezies are incredibly salty and addictive.
I now use chopsticks for all type of chips; it's so much better.

More importantly, this is our culture?
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Cheadle, a town of around 100 people, sits about 30 miles east of Calgary in south-central Alberta, Canada.

He was right there and they decided to make their statue a Cheeto instead.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Chopsticks? I use one of these things at my desk. They work great
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's not a Cheeto. I think it's TFG's weewee. Canadians have a great sense of humor.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

scruffythecat: That's not a Cheeto. I think it's TFG's weewee. Canadians have a great sense of humor.


You're letting your mind wander just a wee bit too far.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
static.wireclub.comView Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Cheetos, now thats a rare snack in this house.  I'll pick up a bag of the chesters hot fries occasionally, or the jalapeno version.  But i don't keep them around, because the shiat is so addictive that you (maybe its just me) eat 80% of the bag in one sitting; No control with that combined salty and cheesy flavor.

The older Ive gotten, the snack cupboard is for popcorn, nature valley bars, pretzel sticks (shout out to honey wheat).  The kind of things that I won't eat 800 calories worth of in one sitting.
 
