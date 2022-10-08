 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Ukraine Post unveils a new stamp, featuring the Kerch Bridge
    More: Followup, shot  
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I could knock that out in MS Paint in about 20 minutes
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GoodCopBadCop: I could knock that out in MS Paint in about 20 minutes


But would you have thought to make it part of a winning propaganda war?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GoodCopBadCop: I could knock that out in MS Paint in about 20 minutes


That's pretty much what happened. I saw that pic in the Twitter threads last night.

Clicking through to the article, the actual stamp is:
telegraph.co.uk


Of course they might also make the one from the tweet into a real stamp.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GoodCopBadCop: I could knock that out in MS Paint in about 20 minutes


I mean, if it's official, it counts. But that's not even Iranian levels of photoshop.

Fark user image
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It was sort of like having a prewritten obituary for the Queen.  You know it is going happen, you just don't know when.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nice! I can't wait for them to be available on Amazon!
 
Oysterman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GoodCopBadCop: I could knock that out in MS Paint in about 20 minutes


The explosions are even mirrors of the other.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Oysterman: GoodCopBadCop: I could knock that out in MS Paint in about 20 minutes

The explosions are even mirrors of the other.


The job was outsourced to Iran.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Time for Zelinskyy to send Putie a late birthday card.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Oysterman: GoodCopBadCop: I could knock that out in MS Paint in about 20 minutes

The explosions are even mirrors of the other.


Do you know how hard it is to get two explosions to do that?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I saw that in the background on a Youtube channel and thought it was just a meme some internetter had created to troll the Russians. Now I find out the government of Ukraine made it. To troll the Russians.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I looked at another photo of the Bridge being water-bombed by a helicopter and that, plus the original photos I saw, suggest that the Photoshooper has put his bombs in the wrong place. The real train fire was just beyond the elegant part of the bridge shown on the "stamp". This may be a different bridge or a different part of the bridge as it was the train bridge which was on fire.

It makes more sense to hit a train bridge than an automobile bridge, as it would prevent the movement of heavy weapons and railway car loads of troope. I await confimation because the Ukrainians, although quick with the commemorative issues, are probably not fast enough not to be out-shopped by the general public.
 
chatoyance
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I like to think that the UA PO is basically a big Fark photoshop competition
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I looked at another photo of the Bridge being water-bombed by a helicopter and that, plus the original photos I saw, suggest that the Photoshooper has put his bombs in the wrong place. The real train fire was just beyond the elegant part of the bridge shown on the "stamp". This may be a different bridge or a different part of the bridge as it was the train bridge which was on fire.

It makes more sense to hit a train bridge than an automobile bridge, as it would prevent the movement of heavy weapons and railway car loads of troope. I await confimation because the Ukrainians, although quick with the commemorative issues, are probably not fast enough not to be out-shopped by the general public.


Zelinakyy is a comedian, kinda knows something about timing.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I saw that in the background on a Youtube channel and thought it was just a meme some internetter had created to troll the Russians. Now I find out the government of Ukraine made it. To troll the Russians.


Trolling the Russians is actually super important.  Russian State TV is, lately, constantly complaining about how they are being mocked by the "collective West" as if that is even worse than actual military defeat - it's causing maybe the biggest break in Russian society since 1917.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I looked at another photo of the Bridge being water-bombed by a helicopter and that, plus the original photos I saw, suggest that the Photoshooper has put his bombs in the wrong place. The real train fire was just beyond the elegant part of the bridge shown on the "stamp". This may be a different bridge or a different part of the bridge as it was the train bridge which was on fire.

It makes more sense to hit a train bridge than an automobile bridge, as it would prevent the movement of heavy weapons and railway car loads of troope. I await confimation because the Ukrainians, although quick with the commemorative issues, are probably not fast enough not to be out-shopped by the general public.


The train bridge didn't get hit directly, all of the rail cars are still intact.  A large truck bomb went off on the auto bridge next to the train, with a shaped charge aimed at the rail bridge and train.  Two sections of the auto bridge were destabilized into the water but the main arc of fire and shrapnel blasted the train bridge, undercutting the supports on the north side dropping a section into the water while the train itself caught fire in multiple places.  If you look at the side-on view, you can see the arc of the explosion that started a half-dozen different fires on the train.

Fark user image


A bomb right at that spot would cause those burn marks on the rail bridge as well as starting those fires on the train.
 
starsrift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chatoyance: I like to think that the UA PO is basically a big Fark photoshop competition


YSV promoted to General.
 
Maktaka
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: brantgoose: I looked at another photo of the Bridge being water-bombed by a helicopter and that, plus the original photos I saw, suggest that the Photoshooper has put his bombs in the wrong place. The real train fire was just beyond the elegant part of the bridge shown on the "stamp". This may be a different bridge or a different part of the bridge as it was the train bridge which was on fire.

It makes more sense to hit a train bridge than an automobile bridge, as it would prevent the movement of heavy weapons and railway car loads of troope. I await confimation because the Ukrainians, although quick with the commemorative issues, are probably not fast enough not to be out-shopped by the general public.

The train bridge didn't get hit directly, all of the rail cars are still intact.  A large truck bomb went off on the auto bridge next to the train, with a shaped charge aimed at the rail bridge and train.  Two sections of the auto bridge were destabilized into the water but the main arc of fire and shrapnel blasted the train bridge, undercutting the supports on the north side dropping a section into the water while the train itself caught fire in multiple places.  If you look at the side-on view, you can see the arc of the explosion that started a half-dozen different fires on the train.

[Fark user image 850x345]

A bomb right at that spot would cause those burn marks on the rail bridge as well as starting those fires on the train.


To add onto this, russia has raided the apartment of the individual they are blaming for this truck bomb. Which means the individual they're blaming is likely russian, not Ukrainian. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attack either. Might have been a russian native anti-nationalist then. My estimate of the percentage of good russians in russia might be back up to double digits.
 
