NPR wonders why more Floridians didn't evacuate before Hurricane Ian, having apparently never browsed Fark.com before
    Tropical cyclone, National Hurricane Center, storm surge, Hurricane Ian, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis  
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Fark user imageView Full Size


Eastbound traffic crowds Interstate 275...

"Crowds?" Holy fark, I would *love* for I-275 to be that "crowded" when I have to go to Tampa.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
Unobtanium: [Fark user image 425x353]

Eastbound traffic crowds Interstate 275...

"Crowds?" Holy fark, I would *love* for I-275 to be that "crowded" when I have to go to Tampa.


That was most definitely a stock photo. I've been in Florida evacuations before and people don't realize you can't just get in your car and drive to a hotel. There ARE  no hotels to go to. And I hope you stocked up on gas and cash cause you'll be needing them for the next 13 hours to go 200 miles and you will not find a working pump or ATM anywhere.

Evacuating is hard work and many people actually die of heat exhaustion just for trying. I usually (back when I lived in Florida for 40 years) would just watch the track and be ready.

My brother and his wife live in Ft. Myers and their house survived but they don't live near a body of water.

In this storm, had I still lived in St. Pete, I would have considered evacuating but I probably would not have, but it was only a Cat 3 when I had time to leave and I had no idea where it would go. I think most people around Ft. Myers would feel the same.

Now any idiot who was out there on the barrier island of Sanibel and Captiva, damn that was a very poor choice.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
Also, another important reason people don't evacuate is it is EXPENSIVE!

I'm the kind of guy who always go paycheck to paycheck and sweat a few days before the former, but if you only have $100 in your bank account you are going to run into trouble. I mean, I guess a good argument for evacuating is BE RICH.

BE RICH.

That's how you evacuate.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
I was checking traffic cameras on the Monday before landfall and traffic was bumper-to-bumper moving about 10 mph.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
It requires money to evacuate. A lot of it.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
Somacandra: It requires money to evacuate. A lot of it.


I think for a lot of Floridians, including former me, that's the nail on the head. I didn't own a car for 5 years in St. Pete and I can't imagine evacuating on my bicycle, and I had two cats. and I'm not going to just run off on a bus or my bike with my cats with $100 in my bank account.

But people will always call people like me stupid.

Now the people who died on Captiva and Sanibel, yeah, you people were the perfect demonstration of why people shouldn't build million-dollar homes on a barrier island and expect it to last through that storm.

People gonna people. Rich people especially.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
It's not that republicans are stupid motherfarkers with no sense of self preservation.  That IS true but what else is true is that this is probably more a case of desensitization.
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
in addition to money and transport issues, it's also about how many pets you have.   the more pets you have, the harder it will be finding a place to stay.
back when I lived in NEFL, at 1 point we had 5 cats.   highly unlikely to find a motel/hotel with that many.
fortunately, not too hurricanes blew thru JAX, so lucky us
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bukharin
If you live in Florida, do you really have anything to "lose?"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
Bukharin: If you live in Florida, do you really have anything to "lose?"


img.ifunny.coView Full Size


Checks out.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Are we blaming fark? Or pointing out the Florida tag.

Cause I've seen people here dismiss the cones and predictions.

/glad it was south of Tampa
//north with the wind bringing that surge inland there....
///yeah I took a vacation to Tampa that weekend. I are smart
 
bubbadave1056
Here is the Monroe County Emergency Management Tropical Storm Ian Joint Information Center page from Sep 25 (system date lower right corner).  Note that the update is two days old, and the storm was headed right for us.  No evacuation was ever ordered for any part of Monroe County, not even campgrounds or trailer parks.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
I love how news media showed billion dollar yachts, and million dollar insured beach front homes wrecked/tossed around, hoping they could raise sympathy from viewers.

Toss them some paper towels. It's the Christian conservative way!
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
Only 120 dead? Hurricane's over. No aid necessary.
 
Jeebus Saves
Godscrack: I love how news media showed billion dollar yachts, and million dollar insured beach front homes wrecked/tossed around, hoping they could raise sympathy from viewers.

Toss them some paper towels. It's the Christian conservative way!


misanthropicsob: Only 120 dead? Hurricane's over. No aid necessary.


And here come the assholes!
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Pro tip: If you live in a region where hurricanes can occur, you better farking learn how they work and when to run. If you can't (afford to) run, don't live there.
 
