(San Antonio Express) Hero U.S. Army Fort Hood, named for a Confederate General, is set to be renamed for America's first Hispanic four-star General   (expressnews.com) divider line
64
•       •       •

64 Comments     (+0 »)
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Groovy.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
It will always be Fort Hoodlum.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Taco Tuesday at the chow hall, too?
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Taco Tuesday at the chow hall, too?


Tuesday will remain turkey tetrazzine day. Wednesdays still turkey soup. If there is still leftover turkey on Thursday, then it's turkey casserole.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
DannyBrandt:

Tuesday will remain turkey tetrazzine day. Wednesdays still turkey soup. If there is still leftover turkey on Thursday, then it's turkey casserole.

Whoa. Looks like my Mom snipped a meal plan from Hood.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Red Shirt Blues: DannyBrandt:

Tuesday will remain turkey tetrazzine day. Wednesdays still turkey soup. If there is still leftover turkey on Thursday, then it's turkey casserole.

Whoa. Looks like my Mom snipped a meal plan from Hood.


Fark. Thanks for the memories.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's awesome.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know what my brother will be biatching about next time I talk to him...
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
watch as republicans get outraged at stealing honor from a traitor and enemy of the united states.
 
ifarkthereforiam [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very cool.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can change the name, but it'll still be in Killeen, TX.
 
Ultrablack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ultrablack: Why?


Um... Same reason why there's no Fort Rommel.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DannyBrandt: vudukungfu: Taco Tuesday at the chow hall, too?

Tuesday will remain turkey tetrazzine day. Wednesdays still turkey soup. If there is still leftover turkey on Thursday, then it's turkey casserole.


*turkey tetrachloride
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Ultrablack: Why?

Um... Same reason why there's no Fort Rommel.


Or Fort Benedict.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ultrablack: Why?


Because honoring traitors is kind of weird.
 
Und Becks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can Killeen also be made a less depressing shiathole?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Ultrablack: Why?

Um... Same reason why there's no Fort Rommel.


Wouldn't it be Festung Rommel?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ultrablack: Why?


Username does NOT check out.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Ultrablack: Why?

Um... Same reason why there's no Fort Rommel.


Um...

Field Marshal Rommel Barracks, Augustdorf

The Field Marshal Rommel Barracks, Augustdorf (German: Generalfeldmarschall-Rommel-Kaserne, often abbreviated to GFM-Rommel-Kaserne) is a German Army military base located in Augustdorf in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, and the largest base of the German Army. The brigade staff and most of the units of the 21st Panzer Brigade are located there. Around 4,300 soldiers serve there.

The base is located on the southern edge of the Teutoburg Forest, and directly adjacent to the Sennelager Training Area where German soldiers train together with British soldiers and other NATO partners.

Named in honour of Field Marshal Erwin Rommel, the street address of the base is Gfm.-Rommel-Straße 1 (1 Field Marshal Rommel Street). The base shares its name with the Rommel Barracks, Dornstadt; a similarly named base, the Field Marshal Rommel Barracks, Osterode, closed down in 2004.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder who might have a problem with this.

Let me think for a while.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Granger arguably would've been more fun, but a Hispanic guy should set off the imbeciles just fine.

/they should save Sherman for Ft Benning
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Freschel: The Dog Ate My Homework: Ultrablack: Why?

Um... Same reason why there's no Fort Rommel.

Or Fort Benedict.


We had a Fort Arnold, but it was renamed Fort Clinton after Benedict's betrayal. West Point is built on the remains of Fort Clinton.

I've never understood the need to embrace a morally bankrupt cause in the losing side of a war as "heritage" when it should viewed with shame instead of some warped and twisted sense of pride. Literally, you went to war to keep enslaving black people. There was no honor in this cause.
 
d.giro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fort Barrio?
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Und Becks: Can Killeen also be made a less depressing shiathole?


Forget it, Jake. It's Texas.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Granger arguably would've been more fun, but a Hispanic guy should set off the imbeciles just fine.

/they should save Sherman for Ft Benning


I can see the motto now. "Fort Sherman. Because f*ck you, that's why."
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Growing up, never knew it was named after a confederate
Now do know and still don't associate the base with the guy

But yeah, rename it after a real Texas hero
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hood wasn't even from Texas, so the change makes sense.
 
munko
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
just use the least offending number and be done with it.  or an inanimate object.  Fort Driftwood.   Ft. Roundtuit.
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

baka-san: Growing up, never knew it was named after a confederate
Now do know and still don't associate the base with the guy



Whether you do or not, doesn't change the fact that it was named after a guy who tried to kill American soldiers.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Granger arguably would've been more fun, but a Hispanic guy should set off the imbeciles just fine.

/they should save Sherman for Ft Benning


I was thinking Gordon.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

baka-san: Growing up, never knew it was named after a confederate
Now do know and still don't associate the base with the guy

But yeah, rename it after a real Texas hero


Audie Murphy?
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good. F*ck those Confederate scum. All their names need to be removed from every place of honor, memorial & prominence.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Granger arguably would've been more fun, but a Hispanic guy should set off the imbeciles just fine.

/they should save Sherman for Ft Benning


It would take a muddog to really understand that, but that right there is funny as hell.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ultrablack: Why?


There's always at least one...
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: baka-san: Growing up, never knew it was named after a confederate
Now do know and still don't associate the base with the guy

But yeah, rename it after a real Texas hero

Audie Murphy?


Good choice. I don't see the need to stick to naming stuff after only generals.
 
1funguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I hope they name it Fahq Yanqi and sell tickets to the rededication.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I thought the fort was named after the clitoral hood.

Cross that one off my vacation list.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If we are going to rename bases after actual American heroes I nominate this guy

During WW2 a Native American Soldier Completed all Four Feats Required to Become a War Chief
Youtube zp6dyF-94kM
 
overthinker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I am waiting for another base to get renamed...
So even there, they can say "At least its not Fort Polk.. anymore!" LOL
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Generalisimo Guac A. Molé
 
guinsu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
THAT is how you do stigginit in the right way.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: I thought the fort was named after the clitoral hood.

Cross that one off my vacation list.


Are you sure you could find it?
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nice!
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Inconsolable:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Our woke army will now surely crumble. Eisenhower would be turning in his grave, if he were dead, which he is.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This I like.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: If we are going to rename bases after actual American heroes I nominate this guy

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/zp6dyF-94kM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I second your nomination.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
the first Hispanic four-star general in Texas.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: The Dog Ate My Homework: Ultrablack: Why?

Um... Same reason why there's no Fort Rommel.

Um...

Field Marshal Rommel Barracks, Augustdorf

The Field Marshal Rommel Barracks, Augustdorf (German: Generalfeldmarschall-Rommel-Kaserne, often abbreviated to GFM-Rommel-Kaserne) is a German Army military base located in Augustdorf in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, and the largest base of the German Army. The brigade staff and most of the units of the 21st Panzer Brigade are located there. Around 4,300 soldiers serve there.

The base is located on the southern edge of the Teutoburg Forest, and directly adjacent to the Sennelager Training Area where German soldiers train together with British soldiers and other NATO partners.

Named in honour of Field Marshal Erwin Rommel, the street address of the base is Gfm.-Rommel-Straße 1 (1 Field Marshal Rommel Street). The base shares its name with the Rommel Barracks, Dornstadt; a similarly named base, the Field Marshal Rommel Barracks, Osterode, closed down in 2004.


Rommel was forced to commit suicide (or be executed) by Hitler's command.  It isn't clear he had any connection to the assassination attempt, but he still had to die.  Between this and his overall success, it makes it pretty easy for the Germans to rally around his name, especially when naming military bases and such after him.

/no idea why there was such a huge McClellan Air Force Base
//I can't think of a similar one for Burnside
///Very few confederates did as much damage as those two.  Not sure if even Lee pulled that one off

Was it named after some other McClellan?
 
