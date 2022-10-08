 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is now without external power to cool the nuclear core. This is not good   (cbsnews.com) divider line
51
•       •       •

51 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
media.tenor.com
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: [media.tenor.com image 330x298]


Fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu uuuuuuuuuuuuuck
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But "We don't dare intervene because Putin has nukes!" was such a hot take.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And it's most direct link to more fuel kinda blew up this morning.

/second moat direct after the Russians retreating I mean
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ok, the six reactors are shut down, but I know the danger is still there. Does anyone know how long you have to cool a shutdown reactor? Just curious
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm guessing this is Putin's response to the Kerch bridge bombing.

In that asshole's eyes, it's a valid counter-move.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Note to self:

Never build a nuclear reactor in Ukraine.
 
Hinged
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Figures.
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Its nuking the Ukraine without nuking it officially. Hopefully they can get a generator over there to get some cooling power?
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: Ok, the six reactors are shut down, but I know the danger is still there. Does anyone know how long you have to cool a shutdown reactor? Just curious


I'm guessing that "the duration of Russian occupation" (and repair of external power lines by Ukraine) will be a good enough approximation.  Think they shut it down a few months ago.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: Ok, the six reactors are shut down, but I know the danger is still there. Does anyone know how long you have to cool a shutdown reactor? Just curious


Small ones can be I think 24-48 hrs if you're actively managing the process, but these are less small than the ones I'm familiarish with.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: Ok, the six reactors are shut down, but I know the danger is still there. Does anyone know how long you have to cool a shutdown reactor? Just curious


FTFA: Plant engineers have begun work to repair the damaged power line and the plant's generators - not all of which are currently being used - each have sufficient fuel for at least 10 days, the IAEA said.

Doesn't say how many generators there are, so it sounds like they'll have power for at least ten days and perhaps a multiple of that.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: Ok, the six reactors are shut down, but I know the danger is still there. Does anyone know how long you have to cool a shutdown reactor? Just curious


However long the reactant is hot.

/ 4000 years or so for Uranium
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Thank God it's only a nuclear plant. Can you imagine the catastrophe if a shutdown solar plant had lost emergency power?
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
can they pee on it?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: Ok, the six reactors are shut down, but I know the danger is still there. Does anyone know how long you have to cool a shutdown reactor? Just curious



By coincidence, this professor actually just put out a video about the Ukraine reactors yesterday. Good overview:


Ukraine's Nuclear Reactors
Youtube AD9v1GAOJAY
 
Caelistis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: can they pee on it?


Once.
 
Churchy LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yaaaaay! Oh, wait...
 
Artist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
From the article:

"All six reactors at the plant are shut down but they still require electricity for cooling and other safety functions. Plant engineers have begun work to repair the damaged power line and the plant's generators - not all of which are currently being used - each have sufficient fuel for at least 10 days, the IAEA said. "


So, it seems possible that once again, given the utter incompetence of Russia, this may not be that bad. It is not good either, but it seems there is a buffer to the latest sabatoge nonsense, that not all the generators, per this article, are being used, there's sufficient fuel for at least 10 days. Lines are being repaired too.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Thrakkorzog: Its nuking the Ukraine without nuking it officially. Hopefully they can get a generator over there to get some cooling power?


if it goes critical and melts down, the world should still treat it the same as if Russia actively nuked Ukraine. No loopholes.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: Ok, the six reactors are shut down, but I know the danger is still there. Does anyone know how long you have to cool a shutdown reactor? Just curious


It's not just the fuel inside the reactors' containment. The spent fuel from all six reactors has to be kept in cooling pools that also require water to be circulated, for years. If any one of them fails it becomes very difficult to do any work around the site, and then things go downhill from there.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Thank God it's only a nuclear plant. Can you imagine the catastrophe if a shutdown solar plant had lost emergency power?


frinkiac.com
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Shower in the dark day
Clean sparks diving down
Cool in the waterway
Where the baptisized drown
Naked in the cold sun
Breathing life like fire
I thought I was the only one
But that was just a lie
I heard it in the wind
I saw it in the sky
I thought it was the end
I thought it was the fourth of july
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Daily reminder that this cannot happen with a thorium reactor, and the only reason countries don't use them is because they love weapons-grade plutonium.   FAFO everyone.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Thank God it's only a nuclear plant. Can you imagine the catastrophe if a shutdown solar plant had lost emergency power?

frinkiac.com image 640x480


Actual position of Greg Abbott.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Thank God it's only a nuclear plant. Can you imagine the catastrophe if a shutdown solar plant had lost emergency power?


Photovoltaics give bald eagles cancer tho....

/ even if that was true...F bald eagles. What have they ever done?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: can they pee on it?


What do you think this is, some hotel room bed in Russia where Trump's staying?
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JAYoung: MarciusDecimus: Ok, the six reactors are shut down, but I know the danger is still there. Does anyone know how long you have to cool a shutdown reactor? Just curious

It's not just the fuel inside the reactors' containment. The spent fuel from all six reactors has to be kept in cooling pools that also require water to be circulated, for years. If any one of them fails it becomes very difficult to do any work around the site, and then things go downhill from there.


That is why I was asking, I knew it was a long process but how long is the interesting thing. Whoever posted the video thanks for that I will check it out when I get home.

Bottom line, to put it another way, they shutdown a nuke plant near me YEARS ago, but folks still work there. I am genuinely curious if, as one poster indicated, are we gonna be staffing that mofo for 4,000 years?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Daily reminder that this cannot happen with a thorium reactor, and the only reason countries don't use them is because they love weapons-grade plutonium.   FAFO everyone.


Thorium Reactors have so many upsides, it's stupid not to invest in them.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Thank God it's only a nuclear plant. Can you imagine the catastrophe if a shutdown solar plant had lost emergency power?

frinkiac.com image 640x480


They could turn it into one giant solar concentrator death ray!
 
King Something
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Thank God it's only a nuclear plant. Can you imagine the catastrophe if a shutdown solar plant had lost emergency power?


Consider where the power is coming from. How much of the Sun is in a solar cell?
 
neofonz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: Somacandra: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Thank God it's only a nuclear plant. Can you imagine the catastrophe if a shutdown solar plant had lost emergency power?

[frinkiac.com image 640x480]

Actual position of Greg Abbott.


Sitting?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: JAYoung: MarciusDecimus: Ok, the six reactors are shut down, but I know the danger is still there. Does anyone know how long you have to cool a shutdown reactor? Just curious

It's not just the fuel inside the reactors' containment. The spent fuel from all six reactors has to be kept in cooling pools that also require water to be circulated, for years. If any one of them fails it becomes very difficult to do any work around the site, and then things go downhill from there.

That is why I was asking, I knew it was a long process but how long is the interesting thing. Whoever posted the video thanks for that I will check it out when I get home.

Bottom line, to put it another way, they shutdown a nuke plant near me YEARS ago, but folks still work there. I am genuinely curious if, as one poster indicated, are we gonna be staffing that mofo for 4,000 years?


That is a good question! We could also put the nuclear waste into steel barrels that will rust or corrode because nuclear waste just does that on its own, dig a hole in a desert, put the nuclear waste in the hole and pretend like we solved THAT problem forever.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: JAYoung: MarciusDecimus: Ok, the six reactors are shut down, but I know the danger is still there. Does anyone know how long you have to cool a shutdown reactor? Just curious

It's not just the fuel inside the reactors' containment. The spent fuel from all six reactors has to be kept in cooling pools that also require water to be circulated, for years. If any one of them fails it becomes very difficult to do any work around the site, and then things go downhill from there.

That is why I was asking, I knew it was a long process but how long is the interesting thing. Whoever posted the video thanks for that I will check it out when I get home.

Bottom line, to put it another way, they shutdown a nuke plant near me YEARS ago, but folks still work there. I am genuinely curious if, as one poster indicated, are we gonna be staffing that mofo for 4,000 years?


Until there's a place to put the stuff. We aborted the big national plan years ago and so a lot of places are stuck babysitting a lot longer than they thought they would be.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: cretinbob: [media.tenor.com image 330x298]

Fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu uuuuuuuuuuuuuck


media0.giphy.com
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Stud Gerbil: Daily reminder that this cannot happen with a thorium reactor, and the only reason countries don't use them is because they love weapons-grade plutonium.   FAFO everyone.

Thorium Reactors have so many upsides, it's stupid not to invest in them.


Only solar is good.  It is the chosen power source.  The original power source for earth.  It shall be the one and only power source.  All other forms of power are tainted by evil.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Thank God it's only a nuclear plant. Can you imagine the catastrophe if a shutdown solar plant had lost emergency power?


In Ukraine. Good thinking.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.com
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fark user image image 425x259


I swear everytime I see that guy, even though I watched the series, I think it's bubbles from TPB
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So... this is an obvious Ukrainian question:
Can't you just plug the power plant INTO the power plant externals?
Doesn't it kind of become a circular circuit kind of thing?

/sorry to ask, I had to ask all of you big brains for an answer since my Caucasian-American friend asked me it first
//those Caucasian-Americans - they ask the craziest questions!
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: Ok, the six reactors are shut down, but I know the danger is still there. Does anyone know how long you have to cool a shutdown reactor? Just curious


Years.

The fuel is still producing decay heat even though the fission chain reaction has stopped.
 
scanman61
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Thrakkorzog: Its nuking the Ukraine without nuking it officially. Hopefully they can get a generator over there to get some cooling power?


They've got all the generators they need.  Fuel for those generators, not so much
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: However long the reactant is hot.


Not thousands of years, mind you.  Light-water spent fuel (like this) is cool enough that it's not really going to melt its own structure after 8-10 years. We tend to keep it actively cooled under water for 20-25 years, but most nuclear plants in the US transfer spent fuel to dry passively-cooled sitting outside casks after that 20-25 year range. It's still warm for hundreds of years but not (thermally) a problem.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

incendi: MarciusDecimus: Ok, the six reactors are shut down, but I know the danger is still there. Does anyone know how long you have to cool a shutdown reactor? Just curious

Small ones can be I think 24-48 hrs if you're actively managing the process, but these are less small than the ones I'm familiarish with.


It's not just the reactor; it's also the cooling pools for spent fuel rods.

This IS a nuclear attack!
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Kit Fister: Stud Gerbil: Daily reminder that this cannot happen with a thorium reactor, and the only reason countries don't use them is because they love weapons-grade plutonium.   FAFO everyone.

Thorium Reactors have so many upsides, it's stupid not to invest in them.

Only solar is good.  It is the chosen power source.  The original power source for earth.  It shall be the one and only power source.  All other forms of power are tainted by evil.


Pretty much all our energy generation is solar with extra steps. Nuclear, geothermal, and tidal are pretty much the exceptions, debatably. Since the planet formed from the same stuff as the sun did, but not from the sun, they aren't solar. The important bits for nuclear did come from other stars, though, so nuclear is still astral power, at least. If you're tapping the power of the earth's molten core for your geothermal, that's kind of harvesting from the gravitational compression of the planet, but most geothermal isn't, I think? Then tidal energy is just sapping energy off a convenient artifact, a little whorl in the way all the heavy bits in the solar system finally fell together.

So yeah. No tidal power, you heathens!
 
