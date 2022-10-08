 Skip to content
(KOMU Columbia)   Sir, this is an Arby's. Don't call me sir. (hiccup) I'm a drunk sheriff, dammit   (komu.com) divider line
6
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
More details would be swell.  Driving a squad car? Armed? Did he resist?

/ACAB
 
MorgothsDishwasher
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"No charges have been filed as of Friday evening."

But there's no special treatment for cops...anyone who says otherwise is lying.  Right?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MorgothsDishwasher: "No charges have been filed as of Friday evening."

But there's no special treatment for cops...anyone who says otherwise is lying.  Right?


He's out on bail so some chatge has been filed. $2000.00 bail though.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MorgothsDishwasher: "No charges have been filed as of Friday evening."

But there's no special treatment for cops...anyone who says otherwise is lying.  Right?


Body cams at least go a step further at leveling the playing field.  Before them, this wouldn't see the light of day, let alone an arrest.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
jalapeno sliders are delicious


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
