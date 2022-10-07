 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Beat your boyfriend at basketball, that's a killin'   (nypost.com) divider line
9
    More: Murica, Fox Broadcasting Company, Family, Sibling, Asia Womack, Holy Spirit, Police, Turn, Basketball  
•       •       •

285 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Oct 2022 at 4:28 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dude still lost. His answer to "What are you in for?" is going to get his ass kicked everyday.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because it was a dude doesn't make it her boyfriend, Substerino.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There's lovers, sore lovers...and then there is this guy.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Lovers? I SWEAR I typed losers
 
Robinfro
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Lovers? I SWEAR I typed losers


Well, you're not wrong. He's kind of is a sore lover. He DID get his ass reamed in bball, after all.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I was expecting her to be a lot taller.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I got my ass handed to me playing one of those BBall games they have at bars by my then girlfriend. Afterwards she clued me in that she had played basketball in Jr. College.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
See, we don't need women's sports.
Some woman can kick butt.
Only weak women want to compete with women only.
Same with men. Only weak men kill over being beat.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.