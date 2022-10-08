 Skip to content
(Syracuse Post-Standard)   Crowdsurfing at the high school football game can be fun, but if you get drunk beforehand, you definitely shouldn't drive home. Isn't that right, Superintendent?   (syracuse.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Alcohol law, Blood alcohol content, High school, Ethanol, Drunk driving, Alcohol, Baldwinsville School District superintendent, school staff  
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My alma mater. They go through supers like Spinal Tap goes through drummers.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He's the cool Superintendent. Bet he has students over for game nights.
 
